Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement on the change of TSE's internal audit officer

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):internal audit officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Lin Feng Yu,Auditing Office Auditor
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Wang Hsiu Chen,Mangement Division Administration Section H.R.
5.Type of change (please enter: ��resignation��,
��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new replacement��):resignation
6.Reason for the change:resignation
7.Effective date:2022/01/28
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The newly internal audit
officer will report to the latest board of directors appointment,
and then follow the relevant Provisions announcement.