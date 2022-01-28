Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement on the change of TSE's internal audit officer

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives):internal audit officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/28 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Lin Feng Yu,Auditing Office Auditor 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Wang Hsiu Chen,Mangement Division Administration Section H.R. 5.Type of change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):resignation 6.Reason for the change:resignation 7.Effective date:2022/01/28 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The newly internal audit officer will report to the latest board of directors appointment, and then follow the relevant Provisions announcement.