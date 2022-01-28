Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Tai Shing Electronics Components Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3426   TW0003426003

TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION

(3426)
  Report
Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement on the change of TSE's internal audit officer

01/28/2022 | 05:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/28 Time of announcement 18:52:05
Subject 
 Announcement on the change of TSE's
internal audit officer
Date of events 2022/01/28 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):internal audit officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Lin Feng Yu,Auditing Office Auditor
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Wang Hsiu Chen,Mangement Division Administration Section H.R.
5.Type of change (please enter: ��resignation��,
��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new replacement��):resignation
6.Reason for the change:resignation
7.Effective date:2022/01/28
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The newly internal audit
officer will report to the latest board of directors appointment,
and then follow the relevant Provisions announcement.

Disclaimer

Tai Shing Electronics Components Corporation published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
