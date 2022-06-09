Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement to pass the restriction of non-compete agreement of newly elected directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/09
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
to engage in competitive conduct:
Director:Lin Wan-Shing
Director:Lin Jin-Bao
Director:TXC Corporation
Juristic-person director representative:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin
Director:Lo, Kai-Nan
Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin
Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
A company with the same or similar business scope as the company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During his tenure as a director of the company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):Approved according to the proposal
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):
Director:Lin Wan-Shing
Juristic-person director representative:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:
Director:Lin Wan-Shing
TXC (NINGBO) CORPORATION:Juristic-person director representative
TXC (CHONGQING) CORPORATION:Juristic-person director representative
Chongqing All Suns Company Limited:Juristic-person director representative
Corporate director representative:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin
TXC (NINGBO) CORPORATION:Chairman
TXC (CHONGQING) CORPORATION:Chairman
Chongqing All Suns Company Limited:Juristic-person director representative
TETC CORP.NINGOB:Chairman
Ningbo Longying Semiconductor Co., Ltd:Vice Chairman and
Juristic-person director representative
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:
TXC (NINGBO) CORPORATION :No.189,Huangshan Xi Rd,Economic & Technical
Development Zone,Ningbo Zhejiang,China
TXC (CHONGQING) CORPORATION:JinFeng Industrial Region,Jiulongpo District,
Chongqing City,China
Chongqing All Suns Company Limited:22 Fengsheng Road,Jiulongpo District,
Chongqing,China
TETC CORP.NINGOB:3-3-1,Building F,No.213,Wanjingshan Road,Chaiqiao
Street,Beilun District,Ningbo City,Zhejiang Province,China
Ningbo Longying Semiconductor Co., Ltd: NO.1-38-1 BUILDING 1 NO. 491
MINGZHOU WEST RD., BEILUN DISTRICT,NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:
Manufacture and sales of electronics products
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None