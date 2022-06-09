Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Tai Shing Electronics Components Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3426   TW0003426003

TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION

(3426)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-05
37.70 TWD   -0.79%
05:12aTAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS : Announcement of the appointment of representative by the newly elected institutional director
PU
05:12aTAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS : Announcement to pass the restriction of non-compete agreement of newly elected directors
PU
05:12aSUBJECT : Announcement of the expiry of the term of the members of Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee
PU
Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement to pass the restriction of non-compete agreement of newly elected directors

06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/09 Time of announcement 17:02:35
Subject 
 Announcement to pass the restriction of
non-compete agreement of newly elected directors
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/09
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
 to engage in competitive conduct:
Director:Lin Wan-Shing
Director:Lin Jin-Bao
Director:TXC Corporation
Juristic-person director representative:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin
Director:Lo, Kai-Nan
Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin
Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
A company with the same or similar business scope as the company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During his tenure as a director of the company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):Approved according to the proposal
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):
Director:Lin Wan-Shing
Juristic-person director representative:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:
Director:Lin Wan-Shing
TXC (NINGBO) CORPORATION:Juristic-person director representative
TXC (CHONGQING) CORPORATION:Juristic-person director representative
Chongqing All Suns Company Limited:Juristic-person director representative
Corporate director representative:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin
TXC (NINGBO) CORPORATION:Chairman
TXC (CHONGQING) CORPORATION:Chairman
Chongqing All Suns Company Limited:Juristic-person director representative
TETC CORP.NINGOB:Chairman
Ningbo Longying Semiconductor Co., Ltd:Vice Chairman and
Juristic-person director representative
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:
TXC (NINGBO) CORPORATION :No.189,Huangshan Xi Rd,Economic & Technical
Development Zone,Ningbo Zhejiang,China
TXC (CHONGQING) CORPORATION:JinFeng Industrial Region,Jiulongpo District,
Chongqing City,China
Chongqing All Suns Company Limited:22 Fengsheng Road,Jiulongpo District,
Chongqing,China
TETC CORP.NINGOB:3-3-1,Building F,No.213,Wanjingshan Road,Chaiqiao
Street,Beilun District,Ningbo City,Zhejiang Province,China
Ningbo Longying Semiconductor Co., Ltd: NO.1-38-1 BUILDING 1 NO. 491
MINGZHOU WEST RD., BEILUN DISTRICT,NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:
Manufacture and sales of electronics products
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tai Shing Electronics Components Corporation published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
