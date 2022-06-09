Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement to pass the restriction of non-compete agreement of newly elected directors

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/09 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director:Lin Wan-Shing Director:Lin Jin-Bao Director:TXC Corporation Juristic-person director representative:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin Director:Lo, Kai-Nan Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: A company with the same or similar business scope as the company 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During his tenure as a director of the company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Approved according to the proposal 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Director:Lin Wan-Shing Juristic-person director representative:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise: Director:Lin Wan-Shing TXC (NINGBO) CORPORATION:Juristic-person director representative TXC (CHONGQING) CORPORATION:Juristic-person director representative Chongqing All Suns Company Limited:Juristic-person director representative Corporate director representative:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin TXC (NINGBO) CORPORATION:Chairman TXC (CHONGQING) CORPORATION:Chairman Chongqing All Suns Company Limited:Juristic-person director representative TETC CORP.NINGOB:Chairman Ningbo Longying Semiconductor Co., Ltd:Vice Chairman and Juristic-person director representative 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise: TXC (NINGBO) CORPORATION :No.189,Huangshan Xi Rd,Economic & Technical Development Zone,Ningbo Zhejiang,China TXC (CHONGQING) CORPORATION:JinFeng Industrial Region,Jiulongpo District, Chongqing City,China Chongqing All Suns Company Limited:22 Fengsheng Road,Jiulongpo District, Chongqing,China TETC CORP.NINGOB:3-3-1,Building F,No.213,Wanjingshan Road,Chaiqiao Street,Beilun District,Ningbo City,Zhejiang Province,China Ningbo Longying Semiconductor Co., Ltd: NO.1-38-1 BUILDING 1 NO. 491 MINGZHOU WEST RD., BEILUN DISTRICT,NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise: Manufacture and sales of electronics products 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None