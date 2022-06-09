Tai Shing Electronics Components : Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/09 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Ratified the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approved the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Ratified the Business Report and Financial Statements for 2021 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors: Approved the comprehensive Re-election of Directors (Including Independent Directors). 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (a)Approved the amendment to the Proposal to revise the Company's "Director Election Measures" (b)Approved the amendment to the Amendment to the Company's "Asset Acquisition or Disposal Procedures" (c)Approved the amendment to the Amendment of the company's "processing procedures for engaging in derivative financial product transactions" (d)Approved the amendment to the Revise the Revise the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders Meeting" (e)Approved to release the newly elected Directors from non-competition restrictions 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None