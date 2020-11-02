Log in
Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

11/02/2020 | 01:30am EST

News

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 2, 2020 14:24
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG201013MEETHN77
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH
Designation SECRETARY
Financial Year End 30/06/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached for outcome of the Annual General Meeting.
Additional Text Please see attached for Minutes of the Annual General Meeting.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 29/10/2020 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 27/10/2020 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened and held by way of electronic means. For more information, please refer to the attachments.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 212,196 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 162,503 bytes)

Disclaimer

Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 06:29:01 UTC

