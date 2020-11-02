News
Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
|
Announcement Title
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Nov 2, 2020 14:24
|
Status
|
Replace
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG201013MEETHN77
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
TAN SHOU CHIEH
|
Designation
|
SECRETARY
|
Financial Year End
|
30/06/2020
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Please see attached for outcome of the Annual General Meeting.
|
Additional Text
|
Please see attached for Minutes of the Annual General Meeting.
|
Event Dates
|
Meeting Date and Time
|
29/10/2020 10:00:00
|
Response Deadline Date
|
27/10/2020 10:00:00
|
Event Venue(s)
|
Venue(s)
|
Venue details
|
|
|
Meeting Venue
|
The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened and held by way of electronic means. For more information, please refer to the attachments.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 212,196 bytes)
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 162,503 bytes)
Disclaimer
Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 06:29:01 UTC