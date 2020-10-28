Tai Sin Electric : Response To Questions Ahead Of The Upcoming Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 29 October 2020

News
Response To Questions Ahead Of The Upcoming Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 29 October 2020
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 28, 2020 17:21
Status
Replace
Announcement Reference
SG201013MEETHN77
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
TAN SHOU CHIEH
Designation
SECRETARY
Financial Year End
30/06/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached Notice of Annual General Meeting, Proxy Form and Annual General Meeting Announcement.
Additional Text
Please see attached responses to questions from shareholders and SIAS.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
29/10/2020 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date
27/10/2020 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened and held by way of electronic means. For more information, please refer to the attachments.
Attachments
-
AGM Information (Size: 297,173 bytes)
-
Notice Of AGM (Size: 45,904 bytes)
-
Proxy Form (Size: 27,985 bytes)
-
Response To Questions (Size: 242,011 bytes)
