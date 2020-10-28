Log in
TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED
(500)

TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED

(500)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tai Sin Electric : Response To SGX Queries On Annual Report For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020

10/28/2020 | 05:35am EDT

News

Response To SGX Queries On Annual Report For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020

Announcement Title Response to SGX Queries
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 28, 2020 17:24
Status New
Supplementary Title On Annual Reports
Announcement Reference SG201028OTHRTEIA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH
Designation SECRETARY
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the change in the box below) RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES ON ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

SEE ATTACHMENT

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 92,221 bytes)

Disclaimer

Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:34:00 UTC

All news about TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED
05:35aTAI SIN ELECTRIC : Response To SGX Queries On Annual Report For The Financial Ye..
PU
05:35aTAI SIN ELECTRIC : Response To Questions Ahead Of The Upcoming Annual General Me..
PU
10/13TAI SIN ELECTRIC : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
10/13ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
08/28ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Announcement Pursuant To Rule 706a Of The L..
PU
05/06ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of Acquisition Of 40% Of The Iss..
PU
05/05TAI SIN ELECTRIC : Business Update On Covid-19 Outbreak
PU
02/26TAI SIN ELECTRIC : Cessation Of Quarterly Reporting Of Financial Results
PU
02/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :cessation of quarterly reporting of financial results
PU
02/26TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 276 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2020 9,70 M 7,14 M 7,14 M
Net cash 2020 2,21 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 5,00%
Capitalization 140 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 986
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tai Sin Electric Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Hock Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chye Huat Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Yong Hwa Tan Chief Financial Officer
Lian Eng Lim Chief Information Officer
Boon Siong Soon Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED-7.58%103
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.24%112 001
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.67%67 665
NIDEC CORPORATION39.35%59 484
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.30%42 979
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.25%40 475
