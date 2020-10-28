Tai Sin Electric : Response To SGX Queries On Annual Report For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020

News
Response To SGX Queries On Annual Report For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020
|
Announcement Title
|
Response to SGX Queries
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Oct 28, 2020 17:24
|
Status
|
New
|
Supplementary Title
|
On Annual Reports
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG201028OTHRTEIA
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
TAN SHOU CHIEH
|
Designation
|
SECRETARY
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the change in the box below)
|
RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES ON ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
SEE ATTACHMENT
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 92,221 bytes)
Disclaimer
Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:34:00 UTC