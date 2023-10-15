October 15, 2023

Taiba Investments announce to its esteemed shareholders the opening of nominations for membership on the Board of Directors for the new term. Interested candidates are required to submit their nomination applications to the Rewards and Nominations Committee in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law issued by the Ministry of Commerce and the Corporate Governance Regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority, in addition to the policies, criteria, and procedures for Board membership approved by Taiba's General Shareholders' Assembly. The elected members will be determined during the General Assembly meeting, the date of which will be announced later.