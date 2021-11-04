Log in
    2812   TW0002812005

TAICHUNG COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.

(2812)
Announcement the TCB's consolidated financial report for third quarter of 2021 has been approved by the Board of Directors.

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAICHUNG COMMERCIAL BANK Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/04 Time of announcement 17:01:31
Subject 
 Announcement the TCB��s consolidated financial
report for third quarter of 2021 has been approved by
the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2021/11/04 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,911,343
5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
9,977,908
6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):4,166,580
7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):3,566,844
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
 accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,566,844
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to
end of the period (NTD):0.82
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):748,300,145
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):688,108,167
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):60,191,978
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Taichung Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11 125 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2020 4 026 M 145 M 145 M
Net cash 2020 63 744 M 2 288 M 2 288 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 52 062 M 1 869 M 1 869 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Deh Wei Chia General Manager & Director
Chen-Ying Wu Chief Financial Officer
Kuei Fong Wang Chairman
Chun Sheng Lin Assistant VP-Information Department
Kai-Yu Lin Chief Secretary, CCO & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAICHUNG COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.15.58%1 869
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%156 567
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.91%75 768
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.57%62 935
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.42%59 042
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-6.77%54 621