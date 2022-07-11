Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taichung Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2812   TW0002812005

TAICHUNG COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.

(2812)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
13.65 TWD   +0.74%
07:14aTAICHUNG COMMERCIAL BANK : Announced by Taichung Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. on behalf of Taichung Bank Leasing Co., Ltd. to acquire the real estate.
PU
06/30TAICHUNG COMMERCIAL BANK : TCB announces Board resolution on capital increase through issuance of common shares.
PU
06/30Taichung Commercial Bank Announces Dividends for Fiscal 2021 payable on August 22, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taichung Commercial Bank : Announced by Taichung Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. on behalf of Taichung Bank Leasing Co., Ltd. to acquire the real estate.

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAICHUNG COMMERCIAL BANK Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/11 Time of announcement 18:56:13
Subject 
 Announced by Taichung Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
on behalf of Taichung Bank Leasing Co., Ltd. to acquire
the real estate.
Date of events 2022/07/11 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Land：No. 434-2, 434-3, Sec. 7, Dagang Sec., Sanmin Dist., Kaohsiung City
Building：No. 33, Jianguo 3rd Rd., Sanmin Dist., Kaohsiung City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/11
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Land: 483 square meters, equivalent to 146.11 ping
Building: 4867.33 square meters, equivalent to 1,472.37 ping
Total transaction price: NTD560,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Shang Zan Co.,Ltd.；Not a related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:Pay according to contract
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: Private negotiation.
The reference basis for the decision on price: Appraisal reports and market
values.
Decision-making department:The board authorizes its chairman to execute the
transaction matters.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:HomeBan Appraisers Joint Firm；NTD560,438,771
11.Name of the professional appraiser:LI,CHING-TANG
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:(108)TCG_NO.
000278
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NO
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NO
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:for rental
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NO
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:NO
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:N0
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Taichung Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
