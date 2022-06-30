Taichung Commercial Bank : TCB announces Board resolution on capital increase through issuance of common shares.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/30
2.Source of capital increase funds:Issuance of new common shares for cash.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No.
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):The total amount will be
decided on basis of the issue price and 250,000,000 common shares.
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A.
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A.
7.Par value per share:NT$10.
8.Issue price:The issue price will be set upon FSC's approval in accordance
with stipulations in Article 6 of the "Self-regulation Measures for
Under-writers Providing Guidance to Companies in Raising and Issuing
Marketable Securities" of the Taiwan Securities Association.
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:37,500,000
shares, 15% of the newly issued shares will be reserved for employees'
subscription.
10.Number of shares publicly sold:25,000,000 shares, 10% of newly issued
shares will be reserved for public offering.
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:187,500,000 shares, 75% of newly issued shares, will be
reserved for existing shareholders with the respective ratio as stated on
shareholders' roster on the record date of the subscription.
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:Where a fractional percentage of the original shares being held
by a shareholder is insufficient to subscribe for one new share, the
fractional percentages of the original shares being held by several
shareholders may be combined for joint subscription of one or more integral
new shares or for subscription of new shares in the name of a single
shareholder. Fractional shares and shares left unsubscribed by original
shareholders and employees may be open for subscription by specific person
or persons through negotiation.
The Chairman is authorized to handle the negotiation and settlement of the
relevant matters.
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same rights and
obligations as those of the original common shares.
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:Increasing working
capital, enhance capital adequacy ratio, strengthen capital structure,
and enlarge business scope which facilitate overall long-term development.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Under certain circumstances, the Chairman or his designator is authorized
to decide and approve any amendment to the content of application form to
FSC, including issue terms, tentative price, use of proceeds and planned
schedule, and expected benefits.
(2)Other terms such as actual issue price, record date, and payment period
will be decided and approved by the Board after the plan is approved by
FSC.