Taichung Commercial Bank : TCB announces Board resolution on capital increase through issuance of common shares.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/30 2.Source of capital increase funds:Issuance of new common shares for cash. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): No. 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):The total amount will be decided on basis of the issue price and 250,000,000 common shares. 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:N/A. 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:N/A. 7.Par value per share:NT$10. 8.Issue price:The issue price will be set upon FSC's approval in accordance with stipulations in Article 6 of the "Self-regulation Measures for Under-writers Providing Guidance to Companies in Raising and Issuing Marketable Securities" of the Taiwan Securities Association. 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:37,500,000 shares, 15% of the newly issued shares will be reserved for employees' subscription. 10.Number of shares publicly sold:25,000,000 shares, 10% of newly issued shares will be reserved for public offering. 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:187,500,000 shares, 75% of newly issued shares, will be reserved for existing shareholders with the respective ratio as stated on shareholders' roster on the record date of the subscription. 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:Where a fractional percentage of the original shares being held by a shareholder is insufficient to subscribe for one new share, the fractional percentages of the original shares being held by several shareholders may be combined for joint subscription of one or more integral new shares or for subscription of new shares in the name of a single shareholder. Fractional shares and shares left unsubscribed by original shareholders and employees may be open for subscription by specific person or persons through negotiation. The Chairman is authorized to handle the negotiation and settlement of the relevant matters. 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same rights and obligations as those of the original common shares. 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:Increasing working capital, enhance capital adequacy ratio, strengthen capital structure, and enlarge business scope which facilitate overall long-term development. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Under certain circumstances, the Chairman or his designator is authorized to decide and approve any amendment to the content of application form to FSC, including issue terms, tentative price, use of proceeds and planned schedule, and expected benefits. (2)Other terms such as actual issue price, record date, and payment period will be decided and approved by the Board after the plan is approved by FSC.