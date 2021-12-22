Taichung Commercial Bank : TCB announces the completion of the money received for 2021 capital raising and the record date.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/22 2.Company name:Taichung Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:TCB issued 200,000,000 new common shares at NT$11.15 per share with the aggregate amount of NT$2,230,000,000. TCB has completed the fund raising and set the record date as of 2021/12/22. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The new share listing date is scheduled to be 2021/12/27.