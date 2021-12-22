Taichung Commercial Bank : TCB announces the completion of the money received for 2021 capital raising and the record date.
12/22/2021 | 01:33am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TAICHUNG COMMERCIAL BANK Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/22
Time of announcement
14:21:44
Subject
TCB announces the completion of the money received
for 2021 capital raising and the record date.
Date of events
2021/12/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/22
2.Company name:Taichung Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:TCB issued 200,000,000 new common shares at NT$11.15 per
share with the aggregate amount of NT$2,230,000,000. TCB has completed the
fund raising and set the record date as of 2021/12/22.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The new share listing date is
scheduled to be 2021/12/27.
Taichung Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:32:01 UTC.