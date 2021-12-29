Taiflex Scientific : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary Koatech Technology Corporation of The MOEAIC approved the Company indirectly increase the investment in China
12/29/2021 | 04:37am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TAIFLEX Scientific Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/29
Time of announcement
17:04:03
Subject
Announced on behalf of the subsidiary Koatech
Technology Corporation of The MOEAIC approved the
Company indirectly increase the investment in China
Date of events
2021/12/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/29
2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment:
Through reinvestment of a company established in the third area,
indirectly invest in Kunshan Koatech Technology Corporation.
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount�GNot applicable.
Unit price�GNot applicable.
Total monetary amount�GUSD 3,000,000
4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:
Kunshan Koatech Technology Corporation
5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
USD 950,000
6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned
mainland Chinese investee:USD 3,000,000
7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
The wholesale of electronic materials and parts, and commission agency.
8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the
aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:Unqualified opinion.
9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest
annual financial statements:RMB 4,065 thousands
10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in
the latest annual financial statements:RMB 699 thousands
11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese
investee, up to the present moment:USD 950,000
12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:
Not applicable.
13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall
also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary
amount of transfer:Not applicable.
14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
Not applicable.
15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:Not applicable.
16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:Not applicable.
17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Not applicable.
18.Broker:Not applicable.
19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Not applicable.
20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
No
22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/10/14
23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current
investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment:
NTD 111,871 thousands
25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:43.98%
26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:24.69%
27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest
financial statements:43.62%
28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present
moment:NTD 28,351 thousands
29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial
statements:11.15%
30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the total assets on the latest
financial statements:6.26%
31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the
latest financial statements:11.05%
32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for
the last three years:
Year 2018�GNTD (2,127) thousands
Year 2019�GNTD (298) thousands
Year 2020�GNTD 2,986 thousands
33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last
three years:
Year 2018�GNTD 0
Year 2019�GNTD 0
Year 2020�GNTD 0
34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:Not applicable.
35.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable.
36.Name of the CPA:Not applicable.
37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable.
38.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 09:36:01 UTC.