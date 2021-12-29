Taiflex Scientific : Announced on behalf of the subsidiary Koatech Technology Corporation of The MOEAIC approved the Company indirectly increase the investment in China

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/29 2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment: Through reinvestment of a company established in the third area, indirectly invest in Kunshan Koatech Technology Corporation. 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Amount�GNot applicable. Unit price�GNot applicable. Total monetary amount�GUSD 3,000,000 4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee: Kunshan Koatech Technology Corporation 5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: USD 950,000 6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:USD 3,000,000 7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: The wholesale of electronic materials and parts, and commission agency. 8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:Unqualified opinion. 9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements:RMB 4,065 thousands 10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements:RMB 699 thousands 11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee, up to the present moment:USD 950,000 12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company: Not applicable. 13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:Not applicable. 14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: Not applicable. 15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:Not applicable. 16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions:Not applicable. 17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Not applicable. 18.Broker:Not applicable. 19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Not applicable. 20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None. 21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: No 22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/10/14 23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:NA 24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment: NTD 111,871 thousands 25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:43.98% 26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:24.69% 27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements:43.62% 28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment:NTD 28,351 thousands 29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:11.15% 30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:6.26% 31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements:11.05% 32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for the last three years: Year 2018�GNTD (2,127) thousands Year 2019�GNTD (298) thousands Year 2020�GNTD 2,986 thousands 33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last three years: Year 2018�GNTD 0 Year 2019�GNTD 0 Year 2020�GNTD 0 34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:Not applicable. 35.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable. 36.Name of the CPA:Not applicable. 37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable. 38.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.