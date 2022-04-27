Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiflex Scientific Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8039   TW0008039009

TAIFLEX SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD.

(8039)
  Report
Taiflex Scientific : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2022 approved by the board of directors.

04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIFLEX Scientific Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 17:07:31
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's consolidated
financial statements for the first quarter of 2022
approved by the board of directors.
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/04/27
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/27
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,184,172
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):481,074
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):140,228
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):264,061
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):209,382
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):208,451
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.00
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):14,279,205
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,091,963
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):8,028,612
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:24:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 889 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2022 796 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 383 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 6,06%
Capitalization 9 180 M 313 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 066
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart TAIFLEX SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiflex Scientific Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIFLEX SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 43,90 TWD
Average target price 54,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zong-Han Jiang Chief Executive Officer
Zhi-Ming Yen President
Fang Yi Hsieh Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ta Wen Sun Chairman
Fu Le Lin Director, Senior Director-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIFLEX SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD.-7.58%313
MEDIATEK INC.-30.00%45 139
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-27.56%18 170
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-27.56%15 087
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-13.64%10 023
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-37.66%9 366