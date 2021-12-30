Log in
    8039   TW0008039009

TAIFLEX SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD.

(8039)
Taiflex Scientific : On behalf of Kunshan Taiflex Electronic Co., Ltd., Ltd. announced that the monetary loans balance exceeds NTD 10 million and reaches 2% of the Company's net worth.

12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIFLEX Scientific Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 15:39:23
Subject 
 On behalf of Kunshan Taiflex Electronic Co., Ltd.,
Ltd. announced that the monetary loans balance exceeds
NTD 10 million and reaches 2% of the Company's net worth.
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
A�G
(1)Company name: Shenzhen Taiflex Electronic Co., LTD.
(2)Relationship with lender: Between subsidiaries which 100% held
   indirectly by the parent company
(3)Lending limit: NTD 764,918 thousand
(4)Starting outstanding balance: NTD 0 thousand
(5)New loan amount: NTD 86,106 thousand
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
   recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
   to allocate: Yes
(7)Outstanding balance up to the date of occurrence: NTD 86,106 thousand
(8)Reason for new loan: Short-term financing needs.
B�G
(1)Company name:Rudong Fuzhan Scientific Co., Ltd.
(2)Relationship with lender: Between subsidiaries which 100% held
   indirectly by the parent company
(3)Lending limit: NTD 764,918 thousand
(4)Starting outstanding balance: NTD 0 thousand
(5)New loan amount: NTD 602,742 thousand
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
   recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
   to allocate: Yes
(7)Outstanding balance up to the date of occurrence: NTD 602,742 thousand
(8)Reason for new loan: Short-term financing needs.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):
(1)Content of collaterals: None
(2)Value of collaterals: NTD 0.
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital: NTD 1,795,399 thousand
(2)The cumulative gains/losses: NTD 283,719 thousand
5.Method of calculation of interest:Based on the contract
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
(1)Conditions of repayment: Based on the contract
(2)Repayment Date: 1 year from the date of first drawdown
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD 1,050,768 thousand
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:14.04%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
 The subsidiary itself.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
A:Shenzhen Taiflex Electronic Co., LTD.:
(1)Capital: NTD 479,160 thousand
(2)The cumulative gains/losses: NTD 226,609 thousand
B:Rudong Fuzhan Scientific Co., Ltd.:
(1)Capital: NTD 1,316,239 thousand
(2)The cumulative gains/losses: NTD 57,110 thousand

Disclaimer

Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
