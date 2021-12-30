Taiflex Scientific : On behalf of Kunshan Taiflex Electronic Co., Ltd., Ltd. announced that the monetary loans balance exceeds NTD 10 million and reaches 2% of the Company's net worth.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): A�G (1)Company name: Shenzhen Taiflex Electronic Co., LTD. (2)Relationship with lender: Between subsidiaries which 100% held indirectly by the parent company (3)Lending limit: NTD 764,918 thousand (4)Starting outstanding balance: NTD 0 thousand (5)New loan amount: NTD 86,106 thousand (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Yes (7)Outstanding balance up to the date of occurrence: NTD 86,106 thousand (8)Reason for new loan: Short-term financing needs. B�G (1)Company name:Rudong Fuzhan Scientific Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: Between subsidiaries which 100% held indirectly by the parent company (3)Lending limit: NTD 764,918 thousand (4)Starting outstanding balance: NTD 0 thousand (5)New loan amount: NTD 602,742 thousand (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Yes (7)Outstanding balance up to the date of occurrence: NTD 602,742 thousand (8)Reason for new loan: Short-term financing needs. 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1)Content of collaterals: None (2)Value of collaterals: NTD 0. 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): (1)Capital: NTD 1,795,399 thousand (2)The cumulative gains/losses: NTD 283,719 thousand 5.Method of calculation of interest:Based on the contract 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: (1)Conditions of repayment: Based on the contract (2)Repayment Date: 1 year from the date of first drawdown 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD 1,050,768 thousand 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:14.04% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: The subsidiary itself. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: A:Shenzhen Taiflex Electronic Co., LTD.: (1)Capital: NTD 479,160 thousand (2)The cumulative gains/losses: NTD 226,609 thousand B:Rudong Fuzhan Scientific Co., Ltd.: (1)Capital: NTD 1,316,239 thousand (2)The cumulative gains/losses: NTD 57,110 thousand