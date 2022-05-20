Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiflex Scientific Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8039   TW0008039009

TAIFLEX SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD.

(8039)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
45.75 TWD   +0.22%
05:45aTAIFLEX SCIENTIFIC : The board of directors of the company's major subsidiary Shenzhen Taiflex Electronic Co., LTD. proposes no dividend to be distributed.
PU
04/27TAIFLEX SCIENTIFIC : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2022 approved by the board of directors.
PU
04/27Taiflex Scientific Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Taiflex Scientific : The board of directors of the company's major subsidiary Shenzhen Taiflex Electronic Co., LTD. proposes no dividend to be distributed.

05/20/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIFLEX Scientific Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 17:33:09
Subject 
 The board of directors of the company's major
subsidiary Shenzhen Taiflex Electronic Co., LTD.
proposes no dividend to be distributed.
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/05/20
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: No dividend.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A

Disclaimer

Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
