Taiflex Scientific : The board of directors of the company's major subsidiary Shenzhen Taiflex Electronic Co., LTD. proposes no dividend to be distributed.
Close
Provided by: TAIFLEX Scientific Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/20
Time of announcement
17:33:09
Subject
The board of directors of the company's major
subsidiary Shenzhen Taiflex Electronic Co., LTD.
proposes no dividend to be distributed.
Date of events
2022/05/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/05/20
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: No dividend.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A
Disclaimer
Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIFLEX SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD.
Sales 2022
10 228 M
345 M
345 M
Net income 2022
899 M
30,3 M
30,3 M
Net Debt 2022
1 127 M
38,0 M
38,0 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,6x
Yield 2022
6,58%
Capitalization
9 567 M
322 M
322 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,05x
EV / Sales 2023
1,04x
Nbr of Employees
1 066
Free-Float
69,0%
Chart TAIFLEX SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TAIFLEX SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
45,75 TWD
Average target price
53,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target
15,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.