PRESS RELEASE
TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS
BURNABY, BC, May 5th, 2023 - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that the following seven directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 4, 2023 (the "Meeting").
NOMINEE
VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
Dr. Kooi Ong Tong
90.3%
9.7%
Garson Lee
94.3%
5.7%
Jim Teh
94.3%
5.7%
Brian Flagel
94.3%
5.7%
Ian Tong
90.3%
9.7%
Grant Sali
90.3%
9.7%
Trent Balog
90.3%
9.7%
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr- Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 5, 2023.
