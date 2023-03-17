Taiga Motors Raises C$40.2 Million in Private Placement, Aims to Ramp Up Production of All-Electric Powersports Vehicles

By Adriano Marchese

Taiga Motors Corp. said Friday that it is raising 40.2 million Canadian dollars ($29.3 million) through a private placement of secured convertible debentures.

The Canadian maker of EV snowmobiles and personal watercraft said it has entered a definitive subscription agreement for the private placement with Northern Private Capital and its affiliates and Investissement Quebec, which will subscribe for C$25.2 million and C$15 million each, respectively.

Taiga Motors has also granted Northern Private Capital an option to subscribe to another debenture of up to C$5 million on the same terms.

The debentures are due March 31, 2028, and have an interest rate of 10%.

The company intends to use the new funds primarily toward the ramp-up of production of its all-electric powersports vehicles.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 0835ET