  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Taiga Motors Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAIG   CA87402F1071

TAIGA MOTORS CORPORATION

(TAIG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:12 2023-03-16 pm EDT
2.060 CAD   +0.49%
08:36aTaiga Motors Raises C$40.2 Million in Private Placement, Aims to Ramp Up Production of All-Electric Powersports Vehicles
DJ
08:18aIIROC Trade Resumption - TAIG
AQ
08:07aIIROC Trading Halt - TAIG
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiga Motors Raises C$40.2 Million in Private Placement, Aims to Ramp Up Production of All-Electric Powersports Vehicles

03/17/2023 | 08:36am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Taiga Motors Corp. said Friday that it is raising 40.2 million Canadian dollars ($29.3 million) through a private placement of secured convertible debentures.

The Canadian maker of EV snowmobiles and personal watercraft said it has entered a definitive subscription agreement for the private placement with Northern Private Capital and its affiliates and Investissement Quebec, which will subscribe for C$25.2 million and C$15 million each, respectively.

Taiga Motors has also granted Northern Private Capital an option to subscribe to another debenture of up to C$5 million on the same terms.

The debentures are due March 31, 2028, and have an interest rate of 10%.

The company intends to use the new funds primarily toward the ramp-up of production of its all-electric powersports vehicles.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 0835ET

Financials
Sales 2022 3,23 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 65,6 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 66,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,06 CAD
Average target price 6,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 203%
Managers and Directors
Samuel Bruneau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Éric Bussières Chief Financial Officer
Tim Tokarsky Chairman
Gabriel Bernatchez Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kent Farrell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIGA MOTORS CORPORATION-14.17%48