  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Taihan Electric Wire Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A001440   KR7001440007

TAIHAN ELECTRIC WIRE CO., LTD.

(A001440)
  Report
Taihan Electric Wire : Hoban E&C Co., Ltd. becomes Taihan's largest shareholder

06/18/2021 | 12:19am EDT
Hoban E&C Co., Ltd. becomes Taihan's largest shareholder

As of May 18, the largest shareholder of Taihan changed from NI-KE Co., Ltd. to Hoban E&C Co., Ltd. As the share transfer agreement between NI-KE Co., Ltd. and Hoban E&C Co., Ltd. concluded on March 29, Hoban E&C Co., Ltd. paid the balance of the stock transaction on May 18, completing the change of the largest shareholder. Accordingly, Hoban E&C Co., Ltd. became the largest shareholder with 40% of the Taihan-issued shares.

At an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on the same day, Taihan decided to change the articles of incorporation, such as changing its English name and adding business purpose. Considering the expandability of its future business and to clarify its flagship business, Taihan decided to change its English name from Taihan Electric Wire to Taihan Cable & Solution. In order to maximize business synergy with the parent company, Taihan added housing construction and real estate development to its business purpose, while the company name in Korean and English is decided to be maintained in consideration of Taihan's history and competitiveness in the domestic and overseas cable industry.

Disclaimer

Taihan Electric Wire Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 04:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 597 B 1 410 M 1 410 M
Net income 2020 2 957 M 2,61 M 2,61 M
Net Debt 2020 417 B 369 M 369 M
P/E ratio 2020 394x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 664 B 2 351 M 2 352 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 096
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart TAIHAN ELECTRIC WIRE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taihan Electric Wire Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIHAN ELECTRIC WIRE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyung-Kyun Na Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Won Lee Director & Head-Finance
Hyun-Ju Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology Research
Young-Gu Lee Independent Director
Jang-Ho Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIHAN ELECTRIC WIRE CO., LTD.129.20%2 484
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.1.75%9 444
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.78%4 569
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-17.58%4 188
NEXANS21.52%3 841
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-4.67%3 835