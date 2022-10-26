Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Taihan Electric Wire Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A001440   KR7001440007

TAIHAN ELECTRIC WIRE CO., LTD.

(A001440)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
1470.00 KRW   -0.68%
12:18aTaihan Electric Wire : opens the doors to the Canadian market wide open with a new turn key project for extra-high-voltage products
PU
12:08aTaihan Electric Wire : launches new cable dedicated to solar power
PU
08/16Taihan Electric Wire Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taihan Electric Wire : opens the doors to the Canadian market wide open with a new turn key project for extra-high-voltage products

10/26/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Taihan announced that it has secured a new order for an extra-high voltage power grid turnkey project in Ontario, a province in southeastern Canada.

The project is an important initiative for the Canadian government that involves building a new 230kV power grid inside a tunnel that runs underground and through the city center, which is anticipating a surge in demand for power from across Ontario. This order is a significant one in that it is Taihan's first extra-high-voltage turn-key project in Canada.

A power grid turnkey project requires not only a stable supply of materials such as extra-high-voltage cables and cable accessories, but also the ability to design, pull, connect, and test power grid facilities. In other words, it requires a high degree of competency in terms of technology and the capacity to execute a large-scale project.

Disclaimer

Taihan Electric Wire Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 04:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 998 B 1 402 M 1 402 M
Net income 2021 27 930 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net Debt 2021 455 B 320 M 320 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 819 B 1 277 M 1 277 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 872
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart TAIHAN ELECTRIC WIRE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taihan Electric Wire Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIHAN ELECTRIC WIRE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hyung-Kyun Na President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Won Lee Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior MD
Yoon-Soo Kim COO, Director, VP & Head-Production
Kyung-Seo Park Independent Director
Byung-gook Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIHAN ELECTRIC WIRE CO., LTD.-17.42%1 269
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-1.39%8 502
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.58.17%7 722
NEXANS15.08%4 218
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-5.50%2 586
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-36.29%2 039