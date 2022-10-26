Taihan Electric Wire : opens the doors to the Canadian market wide open with a new turn key project for extra-high-voltage products

Taihan announced that it has secured a new order for an extra-high voltage power grid turnkey project in Ontario, a province in southeastern Canada.

The project is an important initiative for the Canadian government that involves building a new 230kV power grid inside a tunnel that runs underground and through the city center, which is anticipating a surge in demand for power from across Ontario. This order is a significant one in that it is Taihan's first extra-high-voltage turn-key project in Canada.

A power grid turnkey project requires not only a stable supply of materials such as extra-high-voltage cables and cable accessories, but also the ability to design, pull, connect, and test power grid facilities. In other words, it requires a high degree of competency in terms of technology and the capacity to execute a large-scale project.