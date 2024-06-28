June 28,2024

CalPortland Company has entered into a patent license agreement

with Solidia Technologies, Inc.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation (Headquartered in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; Yoshifumi Taura, President and Representative Director) hereby announces that its subsidiary, CalPortland Company (Headquartered in California, USA, hereinafter "CPC") has recently signed a license agreement with Solidia Technologies, Inc. (Headquartered in Texas, USA, hereinafter "Solidia"). The agreement pertains to patents that focus on reducing CO2 emissions in the production of cement and concrete.

Taiheiyo Cement Group has implemented their "Carbon Neutral Strategy 2050" with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality throughout the entire supply chain by 2050. To achieve this goal, the group has devised a transition plan to reduce CO2 emission intensity by at least 20% from the 2000 level by 2030 through the utilization of established technologies, and complete the development of innovative technologies for CO2 capture and utilization. CPC has joined the Portland Cement Association's (PCA) "Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality" initiative and in addition to expanding its cementitious materials business and promoting the use of blended cement, CPC is actively engaged in industry-government-academia collaborations to develop and introduce innovative technologies and considering acquiring technologies from start-up companies to further enhance its efforts.

Considering these circumstances, CPC has recently signed a patent license agreement with Solidia, a leading Texas-based company specializing in low-carbon cement and concrete, regarding patents focused on reducing CO2 emissions in the production of cement and concrete. By leveraging Solidia's innovative technology, CPC aims to develop and implement low-carbon solutions within the western United States (Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho), where it operates. As part of its ongoing commitment to decarbonization, CPC established a "Carbon Reduction Team" in February 2024. This agreement serves to enhance CPC's endeavors in decarbonization, contributing to its future initiatives in achieving carbon neutrality.

Taiheiyo Cement Group recognizes the development of carbon-neutral technology as a top priority for the future of the cement industry and a key component of its growth strategy. By actively pursuing the advancement of innovative technologies, such as with this project, we aim to intensify our endeavors towards achieving carbon neutrality across the entire supply chain by 2050.

