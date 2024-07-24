July 24,2024

Development of Manufacturing Technology for Calcium Carbonate Concrete Blocks

Made from Waste Concrete and CO2

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation (Headquarters: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; President: Yoshifumi Taura) has announced the successful development of a manufacturing technology for calcium carbonate concrete blocks that fix CO2 from the air in waste concrete and solidify it under pressure, as a member of the "C4S* Research and Development Project" led by Professor Takafumi Noguchi of the University of Tokyo under the Moonshot Program supported by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation is leading the research and development of the "hardening process" and "component manufacturing" of calcium carbonate concrete in this project, utilizing the material technology it has developed over the years.

This achievement was also presented at the University of Tokyo on July 24th, and detailed information can be found at the following URL.

＜Press Release by Faculty of Engineering, The University of Tokyo＞

https://www.t.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/press/pr2024-07-24-002

On March 24, 2022, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation announced the technology development roadmap and the 2030 interim targets for the Group's "Carbon Neutral Strategy 2050," and has been actively promoting technology development to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The newly developed calcium carbonate concrete technology is part of the strategy, which aimed to create "CO2 absorption sources" in addition to cement manufacturing technology. This technology is expected to support the transition to circularity of building materials while fixing CO2, thereby supporting a sustainable society.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation will continue to leverage its technological development capabilities to contribute to the success of C4S project and advance the realization of carbon neutrality.

[Note] C4S: Calcium Carbonate Circulation System for Construction

