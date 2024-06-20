Taiheiyo Cement : Expansion of silos at the Stockton Terminal by CalPortland Company, U.S.A.
June 20, 2024 at 02:08 am EDT
Share
June 20, 2024
Expansion of silos at the Stockton Terminal by CalPortland Company, U.S.A.
Taiheiyo Cement Corporation (Headquartered in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; Yoshifumi Taura, President and Representative Director) has decided to expand the Stockton Terminal in Northern California, operated by its subsidiary, CalPortland Company (Headquartered in California, USA, hereinafter, "CPC"). This expansion will involve the addition of two silos for the purpose of receiving supplementary cementitious materials*, including slag and fly ash.
In recent years, the need for decarbonization has encompassed all industries, including cement and ready- mix concrete, and these industries are now confronted with the challenge of achieving carbon neutrality. The utilization of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs), such as slag and fly ash, has emerged as one potent strategy towards decarbonization. In this situation, the U.S. cement industry is swiftly transitioning to limestone blended cement (Type IL), while the ready-mixed concrete industry is experiencing a growing trend towards green procurement, as indicated by the rising demand for concrete that utilizes SCMs such as slag and fly ash.
CPC, which imports and sells cement at its Stockton terminal in northern California, has recognized the need to enhance its receiving and storage capacity to meet the rising demand for blended cement and SCMs. Consequently, the company has made the decision to install two new silos, with a combined capacity of 51,900 tons. This expansion will enable CPC to effectively meet the growing requirements of the market.
Location of construction: CPC Stockton Terminal, Stockton, California, U.S.A.
Investment facilities: Two silos (capacity of 29,300 tons and 22,600 tons) and associated receiving facilities
Investment amount: US$40 million
Completion date: February 2026 (scheduled)
Business name
CalPortland Company
Address
1490 Rubidoux Boulevard, Jurupa Valley, CA U.S.A.
Title and name of representative
Allen Hamblen, President & CEO
Business description
Manufacture and sale of cement, ready mixed concrete,
aggregates, and asphalt
Investment structure
100% of holding share by subsidiary of Taiheiyo Cement
Cement production base
California: Mojave Plant, Oro Grande Plant, Redding Plant
Arizona: Rillito Plant
*Supplementary Cementitious Materials: Materials used as clinker substitutes in cement production or as additives to improve concrete performance, such as blast furnace slag and fly ash as industrial by-products, and limestone and pozzolan as natural materials
< For inquiries related to this release > Taiheiyo Cement Corporation
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Group General Affairs Department E-mail．ir-com@taiheiyo-cement.co.jp
Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Taiheiyo Cement Corporation published this content on
20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
20 June 2024 06:07:07 UTC.
Taiheiyo Cement Corporation is one of the Japanese largest cement and building materials producers. The group is also manufacturing electronic and ceramic products and is proposing environmental services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of cement (70.7%);
- sale of construction materials (7.9%): aggregates, ready-for-use concrete, autoclaved concretes, etc.;
- waste collection, processing and incineration (7.8%);
- mining operating (6.1%);
- other (7.5%): real estate assets management, computing, engineering, transportation, warehousing services, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (73%), North America (17.4%) and other (9.6%).