June 20, 2024

Expansion of silos at the Stockton Terminal by CalPortland Company, U.S.A.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation (Headquartered in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; Yoshifumi Taura, President and Representative Director) has decided to expand the Stockton Terminal in Northern California, operated by its subsidiary, CalPortland Company (Headquartered in California, USA, hereinafter, "CPC"). This expansion will involve the addition of two silos for the purpose of receiving supplementary cementitious materials*, including slag and fly ash.

In recent years, the need for decarbonization has encompassed all industries, including cement and ready- mix concrete, and these industries are now confronted with the challenge of achieving carbon neutrality. The utilization of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs), such as slag and fly ash, has emerged as one potent strategy towards decarbonization. In this situation, the U.S. cement industry is swiftly transitioning to limestone blended cement (Type IL), while the ready-mixed concrete industry is experiencing a growing trend towards green procurement, as indicated by the rising demand for concrete that utilizes SCMs such as slag and fly ash.

CPC, which imports and sells cement at its Stockton terminal in northern California, has recognized the need to enhance its receiving and storage capacity to meet the rising demand for blended cement and SCMs. Consequently, the company has made the decision to install two new silos, with a combined capacity of 51,900 tons. This expansion will enable CPC to effectively meet the growing requirements of the market.

Location of construction: CPC Stockton Terminal, Stockton, California, U.S.A.

Investment facilities: Two silos (capacity of 29,300 tons and 22,600 tons) and associated receiving facilities

Investment amount: US$40 million

Completion date: February 2026 (scheduled)