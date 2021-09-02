Log in
Taiheiyo Cement : Notice regarding the status of share repurchase(share repurchase pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation based on Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

09/02/2021 | 02:42am EDT
This document is a translated version of the Japanese original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

September 2, 2021

Notice regarding the status of share repurchase

(share repurchase pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation based on Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the status of repurchase of its shares approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on August 10, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied by replacing certain terms under the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act.

1.

Class of shares repurchased

Common shares of the Company

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

1,181,000 shares

3.

Total repurchase amount

¥2,998,148,900

4.

Period for the repurchase

From August 11, 2021 to August 31, 2021

5.

Method of the repurchase

Purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1.

Details of resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 10, 2021

(1)

Class of shares to be repurchased

Common shares of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased

2,500,000 shares (maximum)

(2.10% of the total number of shares issued (excluding treasury

stock))

(3)

Total repurchase amount

¥5.0 billion (maximum)

(4)

Period for the repurchase

From August 11, 2021 to October 29, 2021

(5)

Method of the repurchase

Purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2.

Cumulative total of shares repurchased based on the above resolution (As of August 31, 2021)

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased

1,181,000 shares

(2)

Total repurchase amount

¥2,998,148,900

Disclaimer

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
