Taiheiyo Cement : Notice regarding the status of share repurchase(share repurchase pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation based on Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

This document is a translated version of the Japanese original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

September 2, 2021

Notice regarding the status of share repurchase

(share repurchase pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation based on Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the status of repurchase of its shares approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on August 10, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied by replacing certain terms under the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act.