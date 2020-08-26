Taiheiyo Cement : Outline of Consolidated Financial Results of Taiheiyo Cement Corporation for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021

The accompanying consolidated financial results are not intended to present the financial results in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than Japan.
(All yen figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)
(1) Operating Results
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal 2021 1Q
200,560
(3.0)
7,023
17.1
7,136
14.4
3,267
(41.8)
Fiscal 2020 1Q
206,868
(2.1)
5,996
(38.5)
6,235
(37.6)
5,614
(8.4)
* Comprehensive income : Fiscal 2021 1Q 3,776 (-30.8%)
Fiscal 2020 1Q 5,454
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2021 1Q
26.80
-
Fiscal 2020 1Q
45.87
-
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal 2021 1Q
1,052,051
469,273
41.1
Fiscal 2020
1,032,923
473,241
42.3
* Equity : Fiscal 2021 1Q 432,883
Fiscal 2020 436,678
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
Fiscal 2020
-
30.00
-
30.00 60.00
Fiscal 2021
-
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)
(% of change from the corresponding period of the previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
Yen
First half
414,000
(4.0)
16,500
(26.5)
16,500
(26.6)
9,000
(44.5)
73.53
Full year
876,000
(0.9)
55,000
(9.8)
54,500
(10.0)
32,000
(18.3)
261.44
This forecast is based on the information available at the date of publication of this material and assumptions at the same date with respect to the various factors which might have impact on the future financial results. Actual results may differ materially from this forecast due to various factors.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021 1Q
(As of March 31, 2020)
(As of June 30, 2020)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
51,641
79,256
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
159,048
144,828
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
13,507
13,464
Merchandise and finished goods
30,897
32,216
Work in process
2,310
3,088
Raw materials and supplies
45,075
46,784
Other
17,324
19,031
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,302)
(1,307)
Total current assets
318,502
337,364
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
138,947
137,769
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
162,944
162,949
Land
164,869
165,585
Other, net
77,792
77,846
Total property, plant and equipment
544,553
544,151
Intangible assets
Goodwill
179
208
Other
29,634
29,508
Total intangible assets
29,814
29,716
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
82,931
85,072
Retirement benefit asset
11,090
11,054
Other
52,358
50,989
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(6,327)
(6,296)
Total investments and other assets
140,053
140,819
Total non-current assets
714,420
714,687
Total assets
1,032,923
1,052,051
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021 1Q
(As of March 31, 2020)
(As of June 30, 2020)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
83,430
75,893
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
5,330
5,376
Short-term borrowings
120,783
151,600
Commercial papers
12,000
19,000
Income taxes payable
6,024
2,510
Provision for bonuses
6,158
4,741
Other provisions
139
92
Other
79,906
83,716
Total current liabilities
313,771
342,930
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
30,000
30,000
Long-term borrowings
103,332
98,148
Retirement benefit liability
24,999
24,457
Provision for retirement benefits for directors
521
460
Provision for special repairs
128
141
Other provisions
828
840
Asset retirement obligations
7,341
7,378
Other
78,758
78,421
Total non-current liabilities
245,910
239,848
Total liabilities
559,682
582,778
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
86,174
86,174
Capital surplus
60,233
60,282
Retained earnings
326,086
325,677
Treasury shares
(16,098)
(20,006)
Total shareholders' equity
456,395
452,128
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
6,723
8,490
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
(0)
Revaluation reserve for land
4,968
4,968
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(21,413)
(22,971)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(9,995)
(9,731)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(19,716)
(19,244)
Non-controlling interests
36,563
36,389
Total net assets
473,241
469,273
Total liabilities and net assets
1,032,923
1,052,051
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2020 1Q
Fiscal 2021 1Q
(April 1, 2019 through
(April 1, 2020 through
June 30, 2019)
June 30, 2020)
Net sales
206,868
200,560
Cost of sales
167,554
162,517
Gross profit
39,313
38,043
Selling, general and administrative expenses
33,317
31,019
Operating income
5,996
7,023
Non-operating income
Interest income
103
97
Dividend income
559
585
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
623
287
Other
587
706
Total non-operating income
1,874
1,677
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
984
887
Other
650
677
Total non-operating expenses
1,634
1,564
Ordinary income
6,235
7,136
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of non-current assets
139
77
Gain on sales of investment securities
78
-
Compensation income
2,730
-
Other
15
12
Total extraordinary income
2,963
90
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
638
670
Loss on withdrawal from business
185
-
Loss on temporary suspension of operations
-
358
Other
11
379
Total extraordinary losses
836
1,408
Profit before income taxes
8,363
5,819
Income taxes
2,693
2,221
Profit
5,669
3,597
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
55
329
Profit attributable to owners of parent
5,614
3,267
