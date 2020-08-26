Log in
Taiheiyo Cement : Outline of Consolidated Financial Results of Taiheiyo Cement Corporation for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021

08/26/2020 | 01:57am EDT
(% of change from previous year)

Outline of Consolidated Financial Results of Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021

August 12, 2020

Company:

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Fiscal 2020

1Q

: April 1, 2019 through June 30,

2019

Stock code:

5233

Fiscal 2020

: April 1, 2019 through March 31,

2020

URL:

https://www.taiheiyo-cement.co.jp/english/index.html Fiscal 2021

1Q

: April 1,

2020 through June 30,

2020

Fiscal 2021

: April 1,

2020 through March 31,

2021

The accompanying consolidated financial results are not intended to present the financial results in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than Japan.

(All yen figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)

(1) Operating Results

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal 2021 1Q

200,560

(3.0)

7,023

17.1

7,136

14.4

3,267

(41.8)

Fiscal 2020 1Q

206,868

(2.1)

5,996

(38.5)

6,235

(37.6)

5,614

(8.4)

* Comprehensive income : Fiscal 2021 1Q 3,776 (-30.8%)

Fiscal 2020 1Q 5,454

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2021 1Q

26.80

-

Fiscal 2020 1Q

45.87

-

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal 2021 1Q

1,052,051

469,273

41.1

Fiscal 2020

1,032,923

473,241

42.3

* Equity : Fiscal 2021 1Q 432,883

Fiscal 2020 436,678

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

Fiscal 2020

-

30.00

-

30.00 60.00

Fiscal 2021

-

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

(% of change from the corresponding period of the previous year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Yen

First half

414,000

(4.0)

16,500

(26.5)

16,500

(26.6)

9,000

(44.5)

73.53

Full year

876,000

(0.9)

55,000

(9.8)

54,500

(10.0)

32,000

(18.3)

261.44

  • This forecast is based on the information available at the date of publication of this material and assumptions at the same date with respect to the various factors which might have impact on the future financial results. Actual results may differ materially from this forecast due to various factors.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021 1Q

(As of March 31, 2020)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

51,641

79,256

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

159,048

144,828

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

13,507

13,464

Merchandise and finished goods

30,897

32,216

Work in process

2,310

3,088

Raw materials and supplies

45,075

46,784

Other

17,324

19,031

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,302)

(1,307)

Total current assets

318,502

337,364

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

138,947

137,769

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

162,944

162,949

Land

164,869

165,585

Other, net

77,792

77,846

Total property, plant and equipment

544,553

544,151

Intangible assets

Goodwill

179

208

Other

29,634

29,508

Total intangible assets

29,814

29,716

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

82,931

85,072

Retirement benefit asset

11,090

11,054

Other

52,358

50,989

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6,327)

(6,296)

Total investments and other assets

140,053

140,819

Total non-current assets

714,420

714,687

Total assets

1,032,923

1,052,051

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021 1Q

(As of March 31, 2020)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

83,430

75,893

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

5,330

5,376

Short-term borrowings

120,783

151,600

Commercial papers

12,000

19,000

Income taxes payable

6,024

2,510

Provision for bonuses

6,158

4,741

Other provisions

139

92

Other

79,906

83,716

Total current liabilities

313,771

342,930

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

30,000

30,000

Long-term borrowings

103,332

98,148

Retirement benefit liability

24,999

24,457

Provision for retirement benefits for directors

521

460

Provision for special repairs

128

141

Other provisions

828

840

Asset retirement obligations

7,341

7,378

Other

78,758

78,421

Total non-current liabilities

245,910

239,848

Total liabilities

559,682

582,778

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

86,174

86,174

Capital surplus

60,233

60,282

Retained earnings

326,086

325,677

Treasury shares

(16,098)

(20,006)

Total shareholders' equity

456,395

452,128

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

6,723

8,490

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(0)

(0)

Revaluation reserve for land

4,968

4,968

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(21,413)

(22,971)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(9,995)

(9,731)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(19,716)

(19,244)

Non-controlling interests

36,563

36,389

Total net assets

473,241

469,273

Total liabilities and net assets

1,032,923

1,052,051

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2020 1Q

Fiscal 2021 1Q

(April 1, 2019 through

(April 1, 2020 through

June 30, 2019)

June 30, 2020)

Net sales

206,868

200,560

Cost of sales

167,554

162,517

Gross profit

39,313

38,043

Selling, general and administrative expenses

33,317

31,019

Operating income

5,996

7,023

Non-operating income

Interest income

103

97

Dividend income

559

585

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

623

287

Other

587

706

Total non-operating income

1,874

1,677

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

984

887

Other

650

677

Total non-operating expenses

1,634

1,564

Ordinary income

6,235

7,136

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

139

77

Gain on sales of investment securities

78

-

Compensation income

2,730

-

Other

15

12

Total extraordinary income

2,963

90

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

638

670

Loss on withdrawal from business

185

-

Loss on temporary suspension of operations

-

358

Other

11

379

Total extraordinary losses

836

1,408

Profit before income taxes

8,363

5,819

Income taxes

2,693

2,221

Profit

5,669

3,597

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

55

329

Profit attributable to owners of parent

5,614

3,267

Page 4 of 6

Disclaimer

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:56:13 UTC
