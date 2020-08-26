Taiheiyo Cement : Outline of Consolidated Financial Results of Taiheiyo Cement Corporation for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021

(% of change from previous year)

Outline of Consolidated Financial Results of Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021

August 12, 2020 Company: Taiheiyo Cement Corporation Fiscal 2020 1Q : April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019 Stock code: 5233 Fiscal 2020 : April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020 URL: https://www.taiheiyo-cement.co.jp/english/index.html Fiscal 2021 1Q : April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 Fiscal 2021 : April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021

The accompanying consolidated financial results are not intended to present the financial results in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than Japan.

(All yen figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)

(1) Operating Results

Net Sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal 2021 1Q 200,560 (3.0) 7,023 17.1 7,136 14.4 3,267 (41.8) Fiscal 2020 1Q 206,868 (2.1) 5,996 (38.5) 6,235 (37.6) 5,614 (8.4) * Comprehensive income : Fiscal 2021 1Q 3,776 (-30.8%) Fiscal 2020 1Q 5,454 Yen Yen Fiscal 2021 1Q 26.80 - Fiscal 2020 1Q 45.87 - (2) Financial Position Total assets Total net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % Fiscal 2021 1Q 1,052,051 469,273 41.1 Fiscal 2020 1,032,923 473,241 42.3 * Equity : Fiscal 2021 1Q 432,883 Fiscal 2020 436,678 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Fiscal 2020 - 30.00 - 30.00 60.00 Fiscal 2021 -

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

(% of change from the corresponding period of the previous year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Earnings owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen First half 414,000 (4.0) 16,500 (26.5) 16,500 (26.6) 9,000 (44.5) 73.53 Full year 876,000 (0.9) 55,000 (9.8) 54,500 (10.0) 32,000 (18.3) 261.44