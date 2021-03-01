Log in
TAIKISHA LTD.

(1979)
Taikisha : Announcement of the Change of Representative Director

03/01/2021 | 01:02am EST
[Translation]

March 1, 2021

Announcement of the Change of Representative Director

Taikisha Ltd. (the "Company") has resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March

  • 1, 2021, to change the representative director as follows:

  • 1. Reason for the Change

    The Company has decided to shift to a new management team for the purpose of strengthening the management base of the Company.

  • 2. Details of the Change

Name

New Position

Current Position

Hiroshi Mukai

Director

Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer

3. Scheduled Effective Date

March 31, 2021

Hiroshi Mukai will retire from the position of Director at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June, 2021 and then assume the position of Executive Adviser of the Company.

Disclaimer

Taikisha Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 201 B 1 887 M 1 887 M
Net income 2021 7 321 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net cash 2021 60 472 M 568 M 568 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 95 732 M 898 M 898 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 4 783
Free-Float 66,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koji Kato Executive President & Representative Director
Junichi Murakawa Director & Senior Manager-Technology
Masanori Nakagawa Director & General Manager-Administration
Hirokazu Hikosaka Independent Outside Director
Kiyotaka Fuke Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIKISHA LTD.3.77%898
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD4.26%4 664
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-2.64%2 241
FLSMIDTH & CO11.51%2 117
NICHIAS CORPORATION1.43%1 547
AME ELITE CONSORTIUM-10.20%232
