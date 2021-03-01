Taikisha : Announcement of the Change of Representative Director

[Translation]
March 1, 2021
Announcement of the Change of Representative Director
Taikisha Ltd. (the "Company") has resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March
1, 2021, to change the representative director as follows:
1. Reason for the Change
The Company has decided to shift to a new management team for the purpose of strengthening the management base of the Company.
2. Details of the Change
Name
New Position
Current Position
Hiroshi Mukai
Director
Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer
3. Scheduled Effective Date
March 31, 2021
Hiroshi Mukai will retire from the position of Director at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June, 2021 and then assume the position of Executive Adviser of the Company.
