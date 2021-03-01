Taikisha : Announcement of the Change of Representative Director

[Translation]

March 1, 2021

Announcement of the Change of Representative Director

Taikisha Ltd. (the "Company") has resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March

1, 2021, to change the representative director as follows:

1. Reason for the Change The Company has decided to shift to a new management team for the purpose of strengthening the management base of the Company.

2. Details of the Change

Name New Position Current Position Hiroshi Mukai Director Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer

3. Scheduled Effective Date

March 31, 2021

Hiroshi Mukai will retire from the position of Director at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June, 2021 and then assume the position of Executive Adviser of the Company.