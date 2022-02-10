Taikisha : Financial Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

Financial Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

February 10, 2022

The following statements are an English translation of the original Japanese document.

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.)

Name of company… Taikisha Ltd.

Stock Exchange…… First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Code……………… 1979 Representative…… Koji Kato, President and Representative Director Contact…………… Yasushi Nakajima, Director, Executive Corporate Officer, Administrative Management Headquarters Chief Executive TEL……………… (03)5338 - 5051

URL……………… https://www.taikisha.co.jp/ Scheduled date to submit Quarterly report ： February 10, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments ： － Supplemental materials prepared for financial results ： No Briefing session of financial results ： No (Round down to one million yen) 1. Consolidated Operating Performance (April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative) (% indicates increase ratio over previous year) Sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % December 31, 2021 144,859 6.8 5,578 (3.9) 6,644 7.3 4,424 (3.5) December 31, 2020 135,592 (14.6) 5,806 (46.5) 6,195 (44.9) 4,585 (40.9) (Note) Comprehensive income Nine months ended December 31, 2021 3,540 million yen (60.4) % Nine months ended December 31, 2020 8,941 million yen 4.0 % Profit attributable to Profit attributable to owners of parent per owners of parent per share share (Diluted) Nine months ended yen yen December 31, 2021 129.84 － December 31, 2020 134.59 － (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity capital ratio As of million yen million yen % December 31, 2021 227,368 126,593 53.3 March 31, 2021 228,855 126,311 52.9 (Note) Shareholders' Equity As of December 31, 2021 121,123 million yen 2. Dividends As of March 31, 2021 121,033 million yen Dividend per share 1Q 2Q 3Q Year End Total (annually) Year ended yen yen yen yen yen March 31, 2021 － 30.00 － 60.00 90.00 March 31, 2022 － 30.00 － Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) 70.00 100.00

(Note) Revisions to forecast of dividends : None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)

(% indicates increase ratio over previous year) Profit attributable Profit attributable Sales Operating income Ordinary income to owners of parent to owners of parent per share million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen Full year 205,000 1.2 9,000 (23.0) 10,000 (18.6) 6,000 (27.5) 176.08

(Note) Revisions to forecast of earnings : None