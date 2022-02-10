Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taikisha : Financial Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

February 10, 2022

The following statements are an English translation of the original Japanese document.

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.)

Name of company… Taikisha Ltd.

Stock Exchange…… First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code………………

1979

Representative……

Koji Kato, President and Representative Director

Contact……………

Yasushi Nakajima, Director, Executive Corporate Officer, Administrative Management

Headquarters Chief Executive

TEL………………

(03)5338 - 5051

URL……………… https://www.taikisha.co.jp/

Scheduled date to submit Quarterly report

February 10, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments

Supplemental materials prepared for financial results

No

Briefing session of financial results

No

(Round down to one million yen)

1. Consolidated Operating Performance (April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)

(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Nine months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

December 31, 2021

144,859

6.8

5,578

(3.9)

6,644

7.3

4,424

(3.5)

December 31, 2020

135,592

(14.6)

5,806

(46.5)

6,195

(44.9)

4,585

(40.9)

(Note) Comprehensive

income

Nine months

ended December 31, 2021

3,540 million yen

(60.4) %

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

8,941 million yen

4.0 %

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to

owners of parent per

owners of parent per

share

share (Diluted)

Nine months ended

yen

yen

December 31, 2021

129.84

December 31, 2020

134.59

(2) Consolidated

financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

As of

million yen

million yen

%

December 31, 2021

227,368

126,593

53.3

March 31, 2021

228,855

126,311

52.9

(Note) Shareholders' Equity

As of December 31, 2021

121,123 million yen

2. Dividends

As of March 31, 2021

121,033 million yen

Dividend per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year End

Total

(annually)

Year ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

March 31, 2021

30.00

60.00

90.00

March 31, 2022

30.00

Year ending March 31,

2022 (Forecast)

70.00

100.00

(Note) Revisions to forecast of dividends : None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)

(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)

Profit attributable

Profit attributable

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

per share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Full year

205,000

1.2

9,000

(23.0)

10,000

(18.6)

6,000

(27.5)

176.08

(Note) Revisions to forecast of earnings : None

―1―

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation)

: None

(2)

Adoption of particular accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements

: None

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

(i)

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.

: Yes

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i)

: None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

(iv)

Restatements

: None

  1. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2021

35,082,009

shares

As of March 31, 2021

35,082,009

shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at end of period

As of December 31, 2021

998,420

shares

As of March 31, 2021

1,013,823

shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

34,077,489

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

34,068,365

shares

(Note) The Company has introduced the "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" as its performance-linked and share-based compensation plan and its own shares remaining in the trust are included as treasury shares. The number of treasury shares owned by the trust as of December 31, 2021 and as of March 31, 2021 are 120,700 and 136,400, respectively. The average number of treasury shares owned by the trust for nine months ended December 31, 2021 and for nine months ended December 31, 2020 are 126,980 and 136,400, respectively.

  • Notice of status of implementation for quarterly review procedures
    This financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanation about the proper use of consolidated forecasts and other notes
    Data and forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on current information as of today, and may change depending upon various factors. The data and assumptions do not mean guaranteeing accomplishment of goals and projections, and may be changed at any time without notice. Consequently, the Company ask you to use this information at your discretion based upon your own judgment and information you may obtain through other sources. The company will not be liable for any damages that result from the use of this information.

―2―

1 Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31,

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

52,059

47,345

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction

101,413

96,930

contracts and other

Securities

2,000

2,000

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

1,816

979

Raw materials and supplies

679

913

Other

8,068

19,689

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(649)

(641)

Total current assets

165,387

167,217

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10,150

10,686

Intangible assets

Goodwill

4,084

3,891

Customer-related assets

1,389

1,305

Other

2,976

2,674

Total intangible assets

8,450

7,871

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

32,677

29,477

Deferred tax assets

1,026

562

Net defined benefit asset

9,111

9,375

Other

2,100

2,540

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(48)

(363)

Total investments and other assets

44,866

41,593

Total non-current assets

63,468

60,151

Total assets

228,855

227,368

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other

52,050

42,351

Short-term loans payable

6,588

17,016

Income taxes payable

1,607

510

Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts

14,200

9,346

Provision for bonuses

1,531

Provision for warranties for completed construction

475

490

Provision for loss on construction contracts

403

237

Provision for directors' bonuses

63

16

Other

11,528

12,510

Total current liabilities

86,919

84,011

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

4,769

5,431

Deferred tax liabilities

8,821

9,254

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

40

42

Provision for share-based remuneration for directors

171

121

Net defined benefit liability

1,507

1,558

Other

315

355

Total non-current liabilities

15,625

16,763

Total liabilities

102,544

100,775

―3―

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31,

2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

6,455

6,455

Capital surplus

5,058

5,058

Retained earnings

95,701

97,069

Treasury shares

(2,594)

(2,543)

Total shareholders' equity

104,620

106,039

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

14,237

12,187

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(3)

(12)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(237)

592

Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans

2,416

2,316

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

16,412

15,084

Non-controlling interests

5,277

5,469

Total net assets

126,311

126,593

Total liabilities and net assets

228,855

227,368

―4―

  1. Consolidated Income Statements and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Income Statements

Millions of yen

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Apr. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020

Apr. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021

Net sales of completed construction contracts

135,592

144,859

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

114,327

123,607

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

21,264

21,251

Selling, general and administrative expenses

15,457

15,673

Operating income

5,806

5,578

Non-operating income

Interest income

215

170

Dividend income

510

558

Dividend income of insurance

145

157

Real estate rent

75

96

Foreign exchange gains

139

Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts

0

0

Other

212

229

Total non-operating income

1,159

1,352

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

124

175

Rent expenses on real estates

22

11

Foreign exchange losses

423

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

84

30

Other

116

68

Total non-operating expenses

771

286

Ordinary income

6,195

6,644

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

618

13

Gain on sales of investment securities

1,139

Gain on step acquisitions

61

Total extraordinary income

680

1,152

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

158

44

Impairment loss

0

0

Loss on valuation of investment securities

13

Total extraordinary losses

171

44

Profit before income taxes

6,703

7,752

Income taxes-current

618

1,146

Income taxes-deferred

1,482

1,871

Total income taxes

2,100

3,017

Profit

4,603

4,734

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

17

309

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,585

4,424

―5―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taikisha Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
