Taikisha : Financial Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

Supplemental materials prepared for financial results
：
No
Briefing session of financial results
：
No
(Round down to one million yen)
1. Consolidated Operating Performance (April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)
(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)
Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Nine months ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
December 31, 2021
144,859
6.8
5,578
(3.9)
6,644
7.3
4,424
(3.5)
December 31, 2020
135,592
(14.6)
5,806
(46.5)
6,195
(44.9)
4,585
(40.9)
(Note) Comprehensive
income
Nine months
ended December 31, 2021
3,540 million yen
(60.4) %
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
8,941 million yen
4.0 %
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to
owners of parent per
owners of parent per
share
share (Diluted)
Nine months ended
yen
yen
December 31, 2021
129.84
－
December 31, 2020
134.59
－
(2) Consolidated
financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
As of
million yen
million yen
%
December 31, 2021
227,368
126,593
53.3
March 31, 2021
228,855
126,311
52.9
(Note) Shareholders' Equity
As of December 31, 2021
121,123 million yen
2. Dividends
As of March 31, 2021
121,033 million yen
Dividend per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year End
Total
(annually)
Year ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
March 31, 2021
－
30.00
－
60.00
90.00
March 31, 2022
－
30.00
－
Year ending March 31,
2022 (Forecast)
70.00
100.00
(Note) Revisions to forecast of dividends : None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)
(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)
Profit attributable
Profit attributable
Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
per share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Full year
205,000
1.2
9,000
(23.0)
10,000
(18.6)
6,000
(27.5)
176.08
(Note) Revisions to forecast of earnings : None
―1―
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation)
: None
(2)
Adoption of particular accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements
: None
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
(i)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.
: Yes
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i)
: None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
(iv)
Restatements
: None
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021
35,082,009
shares
As of March 31, 2021
35,082,009
shares
Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of December 31, 2021
998,420
shares
As of March 31, 2021
1,013,823
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
34,077,489
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
34,068,365
shares
(Note) The Company has introduced the "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" as its performance-linked and share-based compensation plan and its own shares remaining in the trust are included as treasury shares. The number of treasury shares owned by the trust as of December 31, 2021 and as of March 31, 2021 are 120,700 and 136,400, respectively. The average number of treasury shares owned by the trust for nine months ended December 31, 2021 and for nine months ended December 31, 2020 are 126,980 and 136,400, respectively.
Notice of status of implementation for quarterly review procedures
This financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Explanation about the proper use of consolidated forecasts and other notes
Data and forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on current information as of today, and may change depending upon various factors. The data and assumptions do not mean guaranteeing accomplishment of goals and projections, and may be changed at any time without notice. Consequently, the Company ask you to use this information at your discretion based upon your own judgment and information you may obtain through other sources. The company will not be liable for any damages that result from the use of this information.
―2―
1 Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31,
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
52,059
47,345
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction
101,413
96,930
contracts and other
Securities
2,000
2,000
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
1,816
979
Raw materials and supplies
679
913
Other
8,068
19,689
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(649)
(641)
Total current assets
165,387
167,217
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
10,150
10,686
Intangible assets
Goodwill
4,084
3,891
Customer-related assets
1,389
1,305
Other
2,976
2,674
Total intangible assets
8,450
7,871
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
32,677
29,477
Deferred tax assets
1,026
562
Net defined benefit asset
9,111
9,375
Other
2,100
2,540
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(48)
(363)
Total investments and other assets
44,866
41,593
Total non-current assets
63,468
60,151
Total assets
228,855
227,368
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other
52,050
42,351
Short-term loans payable
6,588
17,016
Income taxes payable
1,607
510
Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts
14,200
9,346
Provision for bonuses
－
1,531
Provision for warranties for completed construction
475
490
Provision for loss on construction contracts
403
237
Provision for directors' bonuses
63
16
Other
11,528
12,510
Total current liabilities
86,919
84,011
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
4,769
5,431
Deferred tax liabilities
8,821
9,254
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
40
42
Provision for share-based remuneration for directors
171
121
Net defined benefit liability
1,507
1,558
Other
315
355
Total non-current liabilities
15,625
16,763
Total liabilities
102,544
100,775
―3―
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31,
2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
6,455
6,455
Capital surplus
5,058
5,058
Retained earnings
95,701
97,069
Treasury shares
(2,594)
(2,543)
Total shareholders' equity
104,620
106,039
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
14,237
12,187
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(3)
(12)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(237)
592
Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans
2,416
2,316
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
16,412
15,084
Non-controlling interests
5,277
5,469
Total net assets
126,311
126,593
Total liabilities and net assets
228,855
227,368
―4―
Consolidated Income Statements and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Income Statements
Millions of yen
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Apr. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020
Apr. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021
Net sales of completed construction contracts
135,592
144,859
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
114,327
123,607
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
21,264
21,251
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,457
15,673
Operating income
5,806
5,578
Non-operating income
Interest income
215
170
Dividend income
510
558
Dividend income of insurance
145
157
Real estate rent
75
96
Foreign exchange gains
－
139
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
0
0
Other
212
229
Total non-operating income
1,159
1,352
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
124
175
Rent expenses on real estates
22
11
Foreign exchange losses
423
－
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
84
30
Other
116
68
Total non-operating expenses
771
286
Ordinary income
6,195
6,644
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of non-current assets
618
13
Gain on sales of investment securities
－
1,139
Gain on step acquisitions
61
－
Total extraordinary income
680
1,152
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
158
44
Impairment loss
0
0
Loss on valuation of investment securities
13
－
Total extraordinary losses
171
44
Profit before income taxes
6,703
7,752
Income taxes-current
618
1,146
Income taxes-deferred
1,482
1,871
Total income taxes
2,100
3,017
Profit
4,603
4,734
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
17
309
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,585
4,424
―5―
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Taikisha Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:49 UTC.