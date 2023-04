Taikisha : Notice of Personnel Changes

(Translation)April 1, 2023

Notice of Personnel Changes

Taikisha Ltd. (the "Company") announces the following personnel changes expected to be effective on June 29, 2023. These changes are to be discussed and officially determined at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled on June 29, 2023.

1.Changes of Directors /Audit & Supervisory Board Members (as of June 29, 2023) (1)Candidates for New Directors

Name Current Position Yukinori Hamanaka Managing Corporate Officer, Chief General Manager, Paint Finishing System Division Tadashi Sobue Managing Corporate Officer, Chief General Manager, Green Technology System Division (2)Retiring Directors Name Current Position Koji Kato Director Kazuhide Hayakawa Director Nobuko Mizumoto Outside Director

Koji Kato will be appointed to an Executive Adviser and Kazuhide Hayakawa will be appointed as Adviser.

(3)Candidate for a New Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Name Current Position Junichi Sakurai ―

Junichi Sakurai is an candidate for Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member defined in Article 2, Item 16 of the Companies Act.