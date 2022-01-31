Homepage Equities United States Nyse Tailwind Acquisition Corp. News Summary TWND US87403Q1022 TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. (TWND) Add to my list Delayed Nyse - 01/28 07:00:00 pm 9.8264 USD -0.04% 06:40a TAILWIND ACQUISITION : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A) PU 06:17a TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A) AQ 01/28 Tailwind acquisition corp. - 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Tailwind Acquisition : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A) 01/31/2022 | 06:40am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents ​ ​ ​ UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 ​ FORM 10-Q/A (Amendment No. 1) ​ (Mark One) ☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 ​ For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 ​ ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 ​ For the transition period from to ​ Commission File No. 001-39489 ​ TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) ​ ​ Delaware 85-1288435 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) ​ ​ 1545 Courtney Ave

Los Angeles, CA90046 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) ​ ​ (646) 432-0610 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) ​ ​ N/A (Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report) ​ Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: ​ Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, and one half of one redeemable warrant TWND.U New York Stock Exchange Class A Common Stock included as part of the units TWND New York Stock Exchange Redeemable warrants included as part of the units, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 TWND WS New York Stock Exchange ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒No ☐ ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒No ☐ ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. ​ ☐Large accelerated filer ☐Accelerated filer ☒ Non-accelerated filer ☒Smaller reporting company ☒Emerging growth company ​ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act): Yes ☒No ☐ ​ As of January 27, 2022, there were 33,421,570 shares of Class A common stock and 8,355,393 shares of Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, issued and outstanding. ​ ​ ​ Table of Contents EXPLANATORY NOTE Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (the "Company," "Tailwind," "we," "us" or "our") is filing this Amendment No. 1 to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 (this "Amended Form 10-Q/A") to amend and restate certain terms in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 15, 2021 (the "Original Quarterly Report"). Background of Restatement The Company has re-evaluated the Company's application of ASC 480 10 S99 3A to its accounting classification of the redeemable Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Public Shares"), issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO") on September 9, 2020. Historically, a portion of the Public Shares was classified as permanent equity to maintain stockholders' equity greater than $5 million on the basis that the Company will not redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001, as described in the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the "Charter"). Pursuant to such re-evaluation, the Company's management has determined that the Public Shares include certain provisions that require classification of all of the Public Shares as temporary equity regardless of the net tangible assets redemption limitation contained in the Charter. In addition, in connection with the change in presentation for the Public Shares, the Company determined it should restate its earnings per share calculation to allocate income and losses shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. This presentation contemplates a Business Combination as the most likely outcome, in which case, both classes of shares share pro rata in the income and losses of the Company. On January 26, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee") concluded, after discussion with the Company's management, that the Company's previously issued (i) unaudited interim financial statements as of and for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on June 7, 2021; (ii) unaudited interim financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 20, 2021 and (iii) certain of the unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021 (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), should be restated to report all Public Shares as temporary equity and should no longer be relied upon. As such, the Company is restating the Company's financial statements for the Affected Periods in this Form 10-Q/A. The restatement does not have an impact on the Company's cash position and cash held in the trust account established in connection with the IPO (the "Trust Account"). The financial information that has been previously filed or otherwise reported for the period ended September 30, 2021 is superseded by the information in this Amended Form 10-Q, and the financial statements and related financial information contained in the Original Quarterly Report, filed on November 15, 2021 should no longer be relied upon. On January 27, 2022, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the Audit Committee's conclusion that the unaudited interim financial statements for the Affected Periods should no longer be relied upon. In addition, as required by Rule 12b-15 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, new certifications by the Company's principal executive officer and principal financial officer are filed as exhibits to this Amendment under Item 6 of Part II hereof. Internal Control Considerations In connection with the restatement, management has re-evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2021. The Company's management has concluded that, in light of the errors described above, a material weakness exists in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as a result thereof. Management plans to enhance the system of evaluating and implementing the accounting standards that apply to our financial statements, including enhanced training of our personnel and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding application of complex financial instruments. For a discussion of management's consideration of our disclosure controls and procedures, internal controls over financial reporting, and the material weaknesses identified, see Part I, Item 4, "Controls and Procedures" of this Amended Form 10-Q. ​ Table of Contents Items Amended In This Amendment For the convenience of the reader, this Amendment sets forth the Original Quarterly Report in its entirety, as amended to reflect the restatement. No attempt has been made in this Amendment to update other disclosures presented in the Original Quarterly Report except as required to reflect the effects of the restatement. The following items have been amended as a result of the restatement: ● Part I -Item 1. Condensed Financial Statements. ● Part I -Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. ● Part I -Item 4. Controls and Procedures. ● Part II -Item 1A. Risk Factors. ● Part II -Item 6. Exhibits. Except as described above, this Amendment does not amend, update or change any other items or disclosures contained in the Original Quarterly Report and accordingly, this Amendment does not reflect or purport to reflect any information or events occurring after the original filing date or modify or update those disclosures affected by subsequent events. Accordingly, this Amendment should be read in conjunction with the Original Quarterly Report and the Company's other filings with the SEC. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Original Quarterly Report. This Amendment does not reflect adjustments for events occurring after November 15, 2021, the date of the filing of the Original Quarterly Report except to the extent they are otherwise required to be included and discussed herein and did not substantively modify or update the disclosures herein other than as required to reflect the adjustments described above. This Amendment should be read in conjunction with the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the date of filing of the Original Quarterly Report and all of the Company's filings after the date hereof. ​ ​ ​ Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 TABLE OF CONTENTS ​ ​ Page PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3 ​ ​ ​ Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3 ​ ​ ​ ​ Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 3 ​ ​ ​ ​ Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, nine months ended September 30, 2021, and for the period from May 29, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020 4 ​ ​ ​ ​ Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, nine months ended September 30, 2021, and for the period from May 29, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020 5 ​ ​ ​ ​ Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from May 29, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020 6 ​ ​ ​ ​ Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) 7 ​ ​ ​ Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 22 ​ ​ ​ Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 25 ​ ​ ​ Item 4. Control and Procedures 25 ​ ​ ​ PART II - OTHER INFORMATION 26 ​ ​ ​ Item 1. Legal Proceedings 26 ​ ​ ​ Item 1A. Risk Factors 26 ​ ​ ​ Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 26 ​ ​ ​ Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 27 ​ ​ ​ Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 27 ​ ​ ​ Item 5. Other Information 27 ​ ​ ​ Item 6. Exhibits 28 ​ ​ ​ SIGNATURES 29 ​ ​ ​ ​ Table of Contents PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION ​ Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ​ TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ September 30, ​ December 31, ​ ​ 2021 ​ 2020 ​ (Unaudited) ​ ASSETS ​ ​ ​ ​ Current Assets ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash ​ $ 693,437 ​ $ 2,245,798 Prepaid expenses ​ ​ 174,792 ​ ​ 275,652 Total Current Assets ​ ​ 868,229 ​ ​ 2,521,450 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account ​ 334,403,203 ​ 334,321,131 TOTAL ASSETS ​ $ 335,271,432 ​ $ 336,842,581 ​ ​ ​ LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT ​ ​ Current liabilities ​ ​ Accrued expenses ​ $ 3,266,204 ​ $ 208,129 Accrued offering costs ​ 109,000 ​ 126,000 Total Current Liabilities ​ 3,375,204 ​ 334,129 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Derivative warrant liabilities ​ ​ 15,318,255 ​ ​ 36,975,099 Deferred underwriting fee payable ​ ​ 11,697,550 ​ ​ 11,697,550 Total Liabilities ​ ​ 30,391,009 ​ ​ 49,006,778 ​ ​ ​ Commitments and Contingencies ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, 33,421,570 shares at $10.00 per share as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 ​ ​ 334,215,700 ​ ​ 334,215,700 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Stockholders' Deficit ​ ​ Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding ​ - ​ - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; and 8,355,393 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 ​ 836 ​ 836 Accumulated deficit ​ (29,336,113) ​ (46,380,733) Total Stockholders' Deficit ​ (29,335,277) ​ (46,379,897) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT ​ $ 335,271,432 ​ $ 336,842,581 ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ​ ​ 3 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ For the Period ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ from May 29, ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2020 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Nine Months ​ (Inception) ​ ​ Three Months Ended ​ Ended ​ through ​ ​ September 30, ​ September 30, ​ September 30, ​ 2021 ​ ​ 2020 2021 2020 General and operating expenses ​ $ 386,940 ​ $ 121,555 ​ $ 4,694,296 ​ $ 122,555 Loss from operations ​ ​ (386,940) ​ ​ (121,555) ​ ​ (4,694,296) ​ ​ (122,555) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Other income (expense): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account ​ ​ 18,214 ​ ​ 20,204 ​ ​ 82,072 ​ ​ 20,204 Transaction costs associated with the Initial Public Offering ​ ​ - ​ ​ (715,720) ​ ​ - ​ ​ (715,720) Change in fair value of derivative warrant liability ​ ​ 20,336,305 ​ ​ - ​ ​ 21,656,844 ​ ​ - Total other income (expense), net ​ ​ 20,354,519 ​ ​ (695,516) ​ ​ 21,738,916 ​ ​ (695,516) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net income (loss) ​ $ 19,967,579 ​ $ (817,071) ​ $ 17,044,620 ​ $ (818,071) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock ​ ​ 33,421,570 ​ ​ 7,628,837 ​ ​ 33,421,570 ​ ​ 6,156,605 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic and diluted income (loss) per share, Class A common stock ​ $ 0.48 ​ $ (0.05) ​ $ 0.41 ​ $ (0.06) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock ​ ​ 8,355,393 ​ ​ 7,695,253 ​ ​ 8,355,393 ​ ​ 7,657,572 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, Class B common stock ​ $ 0.48 ​ $ (0.05) ​ $ 0.41 ​ $ (0.06) ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ​ ​ 4 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Class A ​ Class B ​ Additional ​ ​ ​ ​ Total ​ ​ Common Stock ​ Common Stock ​ Paid-in ​ Accumulated ​ Stockholders' ​ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Deficit Balance - January 1, 2021 - ​ $ - ​ 8,355,393 ​ $ 836 ​ $ - ​ $ (46,380,733) ​ $ (46,379,897) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net income - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ - ​ - ​ 7,282,560 ​ 7,282,560 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance - March 31, 2021 (unaudited, as restated) ​ - ​ $ - ​ 8,355,393 ​ $ 836 ​ $ - ​ $ (39,098,173) ​ $ (39,097,337) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net loss ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ (10,205,519) ​ ​ (10,205,519) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance - June 30, 2021 (unaudited, as restated) - ​ $ - ​ 8,355,393 ​ $ 836 ​ $ - ​ $ (49,303,692) ​ $ (49,302,856) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net income ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ 19,967,579 ​ ​ 19,967,579 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance - September 30, 2021 (unaudited) ​ - ​ $ - ​ 8,355,393 ​ $ 836 ​ $ - ​ $ (29,336,113) ​ $ (29,335,277) ​ FOR THE PERIOD FROM MAY 29, 2020 (INCEPTION) THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (Unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Class A ​ Class B ​ Additional ​ ​ ​ ​ Total ​ ​ Common Stock ​ Common Stock ​ Paid-in ​ Accumulated ​ Stockholders' ​ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity (Deficit) Balance - May 29, 2020 (Inception) - ​ $ - - ​ $ - ​ $ - ​ $ - ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Issuance of Class B common stock to Sponsor - ​ - 8,625,000 ​ 863 ​ 24,137 ​ - ​ 25,000 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net loss - ​ - - ​ - ​ - ​ (1,000) ​ (1,000) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance - June 30, 2020 (unaudited) - ​ $ - 8,625,000 ​ $ 863 ​ $ 24,137 ​ $ (1,000) ​ $ 24,000 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Sale of 9,700,000 Private Placement Warrants ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ 2,328,000 ​ ​ - ​ ​ 2,328,000 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Accretion to common stock subject to redemption value ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ (2,352,137) ​ ​ (24,480,207) ​ ​ (30,832,344) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net loss ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ (817,071) ​ ​ (817,071) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance - September 30, 2020 (unaudited) ​ - ​ $ - ​ 8,625,000 ​ $ 863 ​ $ - ​ $ (29,298,278) ​ $ (29,297,415) ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ​ ​ 5 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ For the Period ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ from May 29, ​ ​ Nine Months ​ 2020 (Inception) ​ ​ Ended ​ through ​ ​ September 30, ​ September 30, ​ 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net income (loss) ​ $ 17,044,620 ​ $ (818,071) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities ​ ​ (21,656,844) ​ ​ - Transaction costs associated with the Initial Public Offering ​ ​ - ​ ​ 715,720 Interest earned on investments held in Trust Account ​ ​ (82,072) ​ ​ (20,204) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: ​ ​ ​ ​ Prepaid expenses ​ ​ 100,860 ​ ​ (327,842) Accrued expenses ​ 3,058,075 ​ ​ 57,916 Net cash used in operating activities ​ (1,535,361) ​ ​ (392,481) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash Flows from Investing Activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ Investment of cash into Trust Account ​ - ​ ​ (334,215,700) Net cash used in investing activities ​ - ​ ​ (334,215,700) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash Flows from Financing Activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Proceeds from issuance of Class B common stock to Sponsor ​ ​ - ​ ​ 25,000 Proceeds from sale of Units, net of underwriting discounts paid ​ ​ - ​ ​ 327,531,386 Proceeds from sale of Private Placement Warrants ​ ​ - ​ ​ 9,700,000 Repayment of promissory note - related party ​ ​ - ​ ​ (52,250) Payment of offering costs ​ ​ (17,000) ​ ​ (11,300) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities ​ ​ (17,000) ​ ​ 337,192,836 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net Change in Cash ​ (1,552,361) ​ ​ 2,584,655 Cash - Beginning ​ 2,245,798 ​ ​ - Cash - Ending ​ $ 693,437 ​ $ 2,584,655 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Non-cash investing and financing activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ Offering costs included in accrued offering costs ​ $ - ​ $ 402,480 Offering costs paid through promissory note ​ $ - ​ $ 52,250 Deferred underwriting fee payable ​ $ - ​ $ 11,697,550 ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ​ ​ 6 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated in Delaware on May 29, 2020. The Company was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company has one subsidiary, Compass Merger Sub Inc., a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in Delaware on February 17, 2021 ("Merger Sub") (see Note 7). The Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from May 29, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2021 relates to the Company's formation, the initial public offering ("Initial Public Offering"), which is described below, and identifying a target company for a Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company generates non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on September 3, 2020. On September 9, 2020 the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 33,421,570 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A common stock included in the Units sold, the "Public Shares"), which includes the partial exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option in the amount of 3,421,570 Units, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $334,215,700, which is described in Note 4. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 9,700,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to Tailwind Sponsor LLC (the "Sponsor"), generating gross proceeds of $9,700,000, which is described in Note 5. Transaction costs amounted to $18,847,894, consisting of $6,684,314 in cash underwriting fees, $11,697,550 of deferred underwriting fees and $466,030 of other offering costs. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on September 9, 2020, an amount of $334,215,700 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account") located in the United States and is invested only in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), with a maturity of 185 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund selected by the Company meeting certain conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds held in the Trust Account, as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete a Business Combination with one or more operating businesses or assets that together have an aggregate fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on the income earned on the Trust Account) at the time of the Company's signing a definitive agreement in connection with its initial Business Combination. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires an interest in the target business or assets sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. 7 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) The Company will provide its holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the "public stockholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company. The public stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per Public Share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. The Company will only proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 either prior to or upon such consummation of a Business Combination and, if the Company seeks stockholder approval, a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required by applicable law or stock exchange rules and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by applicable law or stock exchange rules, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or other reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor has agreed to vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5), and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of approving a Business Combination. Additionally, each public stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction or do not vote at all. Notwithstanding the above, if the Company seeks stockholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Exchange Act), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. The Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to its Founder Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (b) not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (i) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the Company's initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination or (ii) with respect to any other provision relating to stockholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity, unless the Company provides the public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. The Company will have until September 9, 2022 to complete a Business Combination (the "Combination Period"). If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than tenbusiness days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. 8 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) The Sponsor has agreed to waive its liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Sponsor acquires Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriter has agreed to waive its rights to the deferred underwriting commission (see Note 7) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Initial Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00). In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below (1) $10.00 per Public Share or (2) such lesser amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest which may be withdrawn to pay franchise and income taxes. This liability will not apply with respect to claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the Trust Account and except as to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriter of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities. Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (except the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses and other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Liquidity and Going Concern In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standard Board's Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2014-15, "Disclosures of Uncertainties about an Entity's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern," the Company has until September 9, 2022 to consummate the proposed Business Combination. It is uncertain that the Company will be able to consummate the proposed Business Combination by this time or through twelve months from the issuance of this report. Additionally, the Company may not have sufficient liquidity to fund the working capital needs of the Company through one year from the issuance of these financial statements. If a business combination is not consummated by this date, there will be a mandatory liquidation and subsequent dissolution of the Company. Management has determined that the liquidity condition and mandatory liquidation, should a business combination not occur, and potential subsequent dissolution, raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. No adjustments have been made to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities should the Company be required to liquidate after September 9, 2022. The Company intends to complete the proposed Business Combination before the mandatory liquidation date. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to consummate any business combination by September 9, 2022. ​ 9 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) NOTE 2. RESTATEMENT OF PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Company concluded that it should restate its financial statements to classify all Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in temporary equity. ASC 480, paragraph 10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require common stock subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Class A common stock in permanent equity, or total stockholders' equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter currently provides that, the Company will not redeem its public shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable stock classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with these financial statements, the Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. Also, in connection with the change in presentation for the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, the Company also restated its earnings per share calculation to allocate income and losses shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. This presentation contemplates a Business Combination as the most likely outcome, in which case, both classes of shares share pro rata in the income and losses of the Company. As a result, the Company restated its previously filed financial statements to present all redeemable Class A common stock as temporary equity and to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering and in accordance with ASC 480. The Company's previously filed financial statements for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 are restated in this Form 10-Q/A for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021. The accompanying statements of changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows no longer present the change in redeemable shares to align with the presentation of all Class A redeemable common stock as temporary equity. There has been no change to the Company's total assets, liabilities or operating results. The impact of the restatement on the Company's financial statements is reflected in the following table: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ As Previously ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Reported Adjustment As Revised Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ $ 334,215,700 ​ $ - ​ $ 334,215,700 Class A common stock ​ $ - ​ $ - ​ $ - Additional paid-in capital ​ $ - ​ $ - ​ $ - Accumulated deficit ​ $ (39,098,173) ​ $ - ​ $ (39,098,173) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) ​ $ (39,097,337) ​ $ - ​ $ (39,097,337) Class A Common Stock Subject to Redemption ​ $ 33,421,570 ​ $ - ​ $ 33,421,570 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ $ 279,912,840 ​ $ 54,302,860 ​ $ 334,215,700 Class A common stock ​ $ 543 ​ $ (543) ​ $ - Additional paid-in capital ​ $ 25,822,110 ​ $ (25,822,110) ​ $ - Accumulated deficit ​ $ (20,823,485) ​ $ (28,408,207) ​ $ (49,303,692) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) ​ $ 5,000,004 ​ $ (54,302,860) ​ $ (49,302,856) Class A Common Stock Subject to Redemption ​ $ 27,991,284 ​ $ 5,430,286 ​ $ 33,421,570 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Statement of Cash Flows for the period for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Change in value of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ $ 7,181,210 ​ $ (7,181,210) ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Statement of Cash Flows for the period for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Change in value of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ $ (2,922,860) ​ $ 2,922,860 ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Statement of Operation for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (audited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock ​ $ 33,421,570 ​ $ - ​ $ 33,421,570 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share, Class A common stock ​ $ - ​ $ 0.17 ​ $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock ​ $ 8,355,392 ​ $ - ​ $ 8,355,392 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, Class B common stock ​ $ 0.87 ​ $ (0.70) ​ $ 0.17 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Statement of Operation for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (audited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock ​ $ 33,421,570 ​ $ - ​ $ 33,421,570 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share, Class A common stock ​ $ - ​ $ (0.24) ​ $ (0.24) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock ​ $ 8,355,392 ​ $ - ​ $ 8,355,392 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, Class B common stock ​ $ (1.22) ​ $ 0.98 ​ $ (0.24) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Statement of Operation for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (audited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock ​ $ 33,421,570 ​ $ - ​ $ 33,421,570 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share, Class A common stock ​ $ - ​ $ (0.07) ​ $ (0.07) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock ​ $ 8,355,392 ​ $ - ​ $ 8,355,392 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, Class B common stock ​ $ (0.35) ​ $ 0.28 ​ $ (0.07) ​ 10 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) The accompanying statement of changes in stockholders' deficit has been restated to reflect the restated equity accounts. ​ NOTE 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for interim financial information and in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Article 8 of Regulation S-X of the SEC. Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the periods presented. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A as filed with the SEC on January 27, 2022. The interim results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the year ending December 31, 2021 or for any future periods. Principles of Consolidation The accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary. All significant intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the condensed consolidated financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting periods. 11 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the condensed consolidated financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. One of the more significant accounting estimates included in these financial statements is the determination of the fair value of the warrant liabilities. Such estimates may be subject to change as more current information becomes available and accordingly the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Marketable Securities Held in Trust Account The Company classifies its U.S. Treasury and equivalent securities as held-to-maturity in accordance with ASC 320 "Investments - Debt and Equity Securities." Held-to-maturity securities are those securities which the Company has the ability and intent to hold until maturity. Held-to-maturity treasury securities are recorded at amortized cost on the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets and adjusted for the amortization or accretion of premiums or discounts. Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, the 33,421,570 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, are presented as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets. The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of redeemable Class A common stock to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. Increases or decreases in the carrying amount of redeemable common stock are affected by charges against additional paid in capital and accumulated deficit. At September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Common Stock reflected in the balance sheets are reconciled in the following table: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Gross proceeds $ 334,215,700 Less: ​ Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants ​ $ (12,700,197) Common stocks issuance costs ​ $ (18,132,174) Plus: ​ Accretion of carrying value to redemption value ​ $ 30,832,371 Class A Common stocks subject to possible redemption ​ $ 334,215,700 ​ Offering Costs Offering costs consist of legal, accounting and other expenses that are directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs amounted to $18,847,894, of which $18,132,174 were associated with the Class A common stock issue in the amount of $18,132,174 are included in Accretion for Class A common stock subject to redemption amount and $715,720 was expensed to the condensed consolidated statements of operations (see Note 1). 12 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Derivative Warrant Liability The Company accounts for the Warrants in accordance with the guidance contained in ASC 815-40 under which the Warrants do not meet the criteria for equity treatment and must be recorded as liabilities. Accordingly, the Company classifies the Warrants as liabilities at their fair value and adjust the Warrants to fair value at each reporting period. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in the statements of operations. The Private Warrants and the Public Warrants for periods where no observable traded price was available are valued using a binomial lattice model. For periods subsequent to the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units, the Public Warrant quoted market price was used as the fair value for both the Public Warrants and Private Warrants as of each reporting date. Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, "Income Taxes." Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statements carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had a deferred tax asset of approximately $950,000 and $59,000, respectively, which had a full valuation allowance recorded against it. The Company's current taxable income primarily consists of interest income on the Trust Account. The Company's general and administrative costs are generally considered start-up costs and are not currently deductible. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company did not record a provision for incometaxes. The Company's effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 0%, which differs from the expected income tax rate mainly due to the start-up costs (discussed above), which are not currently deductible, and permanent differences attributable to the change in the fair value of warrant liabilities. ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. Net Income (Loss) per Common Share The Company complies with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share". The Company has two classes of shares, which are referred to as Class A common stock and Class B common stock. Income and losses are shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. Net income (loss) per common stock is computed by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of common stock outstanding for the period. The Company applies the two-class method in calculating earnings per share. Accretion associated with the redeemable shares of Class A common stock is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. The calculation of diluted income (loss) per share does not consider the effect of the warrants issued in connection with the (i) Initial Public Offering and (ii) private placement, since the exercise of the warrants is contingent upon the occurrence of future events. The warrants are exercisable to purchase 26,410,785 Class A common stock in the aggregate. As of September 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company did not have any dilutive securities or other contracts that could, potentially, be exercised or converted into common stock and then share in the earnings of the Company. As a result, diluted net loss per common stock is the same as basic net loss per common stock for the periods presented. 13 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) The following table reflects the calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share (in dollars, except per share amounts): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ For the Period from ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ May 29, 2020 ​ ​ Three Months Ended ​ Three Months Ended ​ Nine Months Ended ​ (Inception) through ​ ​ September 30, ​ September 30, ​ September 30, ​ September 30, ​ 2021 ​ 2020 2021 2020 ​ Class A ​ Class B ​ Class A ​ Class B Class A Class B Class A Class B Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common stock ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Numerator: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Allocation of net income (loss), as adjusted ​ $ 15,974,063 ​ $ 3,993,516 ​ $ (406,765) ​ $ (410,306) ​ $ 13,635,696 ​ $ 3,408,924 ​ $ (364,592) ​ $ (453,479) Denominator: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding ​ 33,421,570 ​ ​ 8,355,393 ​ ​ 7,628,837 ​ ​ 7,695,253 ​ ​ 33,421,570 ​ ​ 8,355,393 ​ ​ 6,156,605 ​ ​ 7,657,572 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common stock ​ $ 0.48 ​ $ 0.48 ​ $ (0.05) ​ $ (0.05) ​ $ 0.41 ​ $ 0.41 ​ $ (0.06) ​ $ (0.06) ​ For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, basic and diluted shares are the same as there are no securities that are dilutive to the stockholders. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurement," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets, primarily due to their short-term nature other than derivative warrant liability. Recent Accounting Standards In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06, Debt - Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ("ASU 2020-06") to simplify accounting for certain financial instruments. ASU 2020-06 eliminates the current models that require separation of beneficial conversion and cash conversion features from convertible instruments and simplifies the derivative scope exception guidance pertaining to equity classification of contracts in an entity's own equity. The new standard also introduces additional disclosures for convertible debt and freestanding instruments that are indexed to and settled in an entity's own equity. ASU 2020-06 amends the diluted earnings per share guidance, including the requirement to use the if-converted method for all convertible instruments. ASU 2020-06 is effective January 1, 2022 and should be applied on a full or modified retrospective basis, with early adoption permitted beginning on January 1, 2021. The Company adopted ASU 2020-06 effective January 1, 2021. The adoption of ASU 2020-06 did not have an impact on the Company's financial statements. Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. ​ 14 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) NOTE 4. INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 33,421,570 Units, which includes a partial exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option in the amount of 3,421,570 Units, at a purchase price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 9). ​ NOTE 5. PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 9,700,000 Private Placement Warrants, at a price of $1.00 per private placement warrant, or $9,700,000 in the aggregate. Each private placement warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 9). A portion of the proceeds from the private placement warrants were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the private placement warrants held in the Trust Account will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law), and the private placement warrants will expire worthless. ​ NOTE 6. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares In June 2020, the Sponsor purchased 8,625,000 shares of the Company's Class B common stock (the "Founder Shares") for an aggregate purchase price of $25,000. The Founder Shares included an aggregate of up to 1,125,000 shares subject to forefiture by the Sponsor to the extent the underwriter's over-allotment is not exercised in full. There was an aggregate of up to 269,607 shares that were subject to forfeiture by the Sponsor following the underwriter's election to partially exercise its over-allotment option so that the number of Founder Shares would collectively represent approximately 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. The underwriter's over-allotment option expired unexercised on October 24, 2020, as such 269,607 Founder Shares were forfeited, resulting in there being an aggregate of 8,355,393 Founder Shares outstanding. The Sponsor has agreed, subject to certain limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earlier of (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination and (B) subsequent to a Business Combination, (x) if the last reported sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, stock exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the Company's stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of Class A common stock for cash, securities or other property. Administrative Support Agreement The Company entered into an agreement, commencing on September 9, 2020, to pay an affiliate of the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial, and administrative support services. Upon completion of a Business Combination or its liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company incurred $30,000 and $90,000 in fees for these services. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and for the period from May 29, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020, the Company incurred $10,000 in fees for these services. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there was $20,000 and $40,000, respectively, included in accrued expenses in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets. 15 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Promissory Note - Related Party In June 2020, the Sponsor issued an unsecured promissory note to the Company (the "Promissory Note"), pursuant to which the Company could borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $300,000. The Promissory Note was non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of December 31, 2020 or the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. The outstanding balance under the Promissory Note of $52,250 was repaid on September 15, 2020. Related Party Loans In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors or their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants, at a price of $1.00 per warrant, of the post Business Combination entity. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, no Working Capital Loans were outstanding. ​ NOTE 7. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or ability to successfully complete a business combination, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Registration and Stockholder Rights Pursuant to a registration and stockholder rights agreement entered into on September 9, 2020, the holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants, and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) are entitled to registration rights, requiring the Company to register such securities for resale (in the case of the Founder Shares, only after conversion to shares of Class A common stock). The holders of these securities will be entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders will have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of a Business Combination and rights to require the Company to register for resale such securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. However, the registration and stockholder rights agreement provides that the Company will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until termination of the applicable lock-up period. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The Company granted the underwriter a 45-day option from the date of the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter's elected to partially exercise the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 3,421,570 Units. The remaining 1,078,430 Units expired unexercised on October 24, 2020. 16 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Termination of Proposed QOMPLX Business Combination On March 1, 2021, the Company entered into a Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), by and among the Company, Merger Sub, QOMPLX, Inc. ("QOMPLX") and Rationem, LLC a Delaware limited liability company, in its capacity as the representative of the stockholders of QOMPLX (the "QOMPLX Stockholder Representative") (such transactions, the "QOMPLX Business Combination"). On August 17, 2021, the Company and QOMPLX entered into a Termination Agreement, pursuant to which they terminated the Business Combination Agreement in a mutual decision not to pursue the QOMPLX Business Combination. On August 23, 2021, the Company withdrew the registration statement on Form S-4 initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021 (the "Registration Statement"). The underwriter is entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $11,697,550 in the aggregate. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriter from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. NOTE 8. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share with such designation, rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Class A Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 500,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class A common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 33,421,570 shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding, which are included as temporary equity on the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets. Class B Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 50,000,000 shares of Class B common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 8,355,393 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding. Holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of stockholders except as required by law. The shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock at the time of a Business Combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock, or equity-linked securities, are issued or deemed issued in excess of the amounts offered in the Initial Public Offering and related to the closing of a Business Combination, the ratio at which shares of Class B common stock shall convert into shares of Class A common stock will be adjusted (unless the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Class B common stock agree to waive such adjustment with respect to any such issuance or deemed issuance) so that the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all shares of Class B common stock will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of the total number of all shares of common stock outstanding upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering plus all shares of Class A common stock and equity-linked securities issued or deemed issued in connection with a Business Combination (excluding any shares or equity-linked securities issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business Combination). ​ NOTE 9. WARRANTS As of September 30, 2021, there were 16,710,785 and 9,700,000 Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants outstanding, respectively. Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering and (b) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination. 17 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) The Company will not be obligated to deliver any shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the exercise of a warrant and will have no obligation to settle such warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act with respect to the shares of Class A common stock underlying the warrants is then effective and a prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration, or a valid exemption from registration is available. No warrant will be exercisable and the Company will not be obligated to issue any shares of Class A common stock upon exercise of a warrant unless the share of Class A common stock issuable upon such warrant exercise has been registered, qualified or deemed to be exempt under the securities laws of the state of residence of the registered holder of the warrants. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20 business days after the closing of a Business Combination, it will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants, and the Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to cause the same to become effective within 60 business days after the closing of a Business Combination, and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement and a current prospectus relating to those shares of Class A common stock until the warrants expire or are redeemed, as specified in the warrant agreement; provided that if the Class A common stock is at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but it will use its commercially reasonably efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. If a registration statement covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th day after the closing of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption, but the Company will use its commercially reasonably efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. Redemptions of warrants when the price of Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00-Once the Public Warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the Public Warrants: ● in whole and not in part; ● at a price of $0.01 per warrant; ● upon not less than 30 days ' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and ● if, and only if, the closing price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share for any 20 trading days within a 30 - trading day period ending three trading days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. If and when the Public Warrants become redeemable by the Company, it may exercise its redemption right even if the Company is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. Redemption of warrants when the price per share of Class common stock equals or exceeds $10.00 - Once the Public Warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the Public Warrants: ● in whole and not in part; ● at $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days ' prior written notice of redemption provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of shares based on the redemption date and the fair market value of the Class A common stock; 18 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) ● if, and only if, the last reported sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share (as adjusted per stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, reclassifications, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within the 30 - trading day period ending three trading days before the Company send the notice of redemption to the warrant holders; and ● if the closing price of the Class A common stock for any 20 trading days within a 30 - trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders is less than $18.00 per share, the Private Placement Warrants must also be concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of a Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of Class A common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of a Business Combination on the date of the consummation of a Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the shares of Class A common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates a Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, then the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price and the "Redemption of Warrants when the price per share of Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00" described above will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 per share redemption trigger price described above under "Redemption of Warrants when the price per share of Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00" will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. As of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, the Company had 16,710,785 and 9,700,000 Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants, respectively, outstanding. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or saleable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be exercisable for cash or on a cashless basis, at the holder's option, and be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees (except for a number of shares of Class A common stock as described above under Redemption of warrants for Class A common stock). If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company in all redemption scenarios and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. ​ NOTE 10. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. 19 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. At September 30, 2021, assets held in the Trust Account were comprised of $1,001 in cash and $334,402,202 in a Treasury Preferred Fund. At December 31, 2020, assets held in the Trust Account were comprised of $1,138 in cash and $334,319,993 in U.S. Treasury Bills. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company did not withdraw any interest income from the Trust Account. The gross holding gains (losses) and fair value of held-to-maturity securities at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Gross ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Amortized ​ Holding ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Held-To-Maturity ​ Cost ​ Gain (Loss) ​ Fair Value September 30, 2021 Treasury Preferred Fund ​ $ 334,402,202 ​ $ 6,421 ​ $ 334,408,623 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ December 31, 2020 ​ U.S. Treasury Securities (Matured on 05/04/2021)1 ​ $ 334,319,993 ​ $ (1,804) ​ $ 334,318,189 (1)Upon maturity, the proceeds in the Trust Account were invested in a Treasury Preferred Fund. The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value. ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ September 30, ​ December 31, ​ Level 2021 2020 Assets: ​ ​ Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account 1 ​ $ 334,403,203 ​ $ 334,318,189 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Liabilities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Warrant Liability - Public Warrants ​ 1 ​ $ 9,692,255 ​ $ 23,395,099 Warrant Liability - Private Placement Warrants ​ 2 ​ $ 5,626,000 ​ $ 13,580,000 ​ The Warrants were accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40 and are presented within warrant liabilities in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets. The warrant liabilities are measured at fair value at issuance and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of warrant liabilities in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The Warrants were initially valued using a binomial lattice model. The binomial lattice model's primary unobservable input utilized in determining the fair value of the Warrants is the expected volatility of the common stock. The expected volatility as of the Initial Public Offering date was derived from observable public warrant pricing on comparable 'blank-check' companies without an identified target. For periods subsequent to the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units, the close price of the Public Warrant price was used as the fair value as of each relevant date. 20 Table of Contents TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Unaudited) The following table presents the changes in the fair value of Level 3 warrant liabilities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Private ​ ​ Placement Fair value as of January 1, 2021 ​ $ 13,580,000 Change in fair value ​ (3,686,000) Fair value as of March 31, 2021 ​ ​ 9,894,000 Transfers out of Level 3 to Level 2 ​ ​ (9,894,000) Fair value as of September 30, 2021 ​ $ - ​ There were transfers out of Level 3 into Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy of $9,894,000 during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. ​ ​ NOTE 11. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were issued. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the condensed consolidated financial statements. ​ 21 Table of Contents ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS References in this report to "we," "us" or the "Company" refer to Tailwind Acquisition Corp. References to our "management" or our "management team" refer to our officers and directors, and references to the "Sponsor" refer to Tailwind Sponsor LLC. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this Amended Form 10-Q/A. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Amended Form 10-Q/A includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this Form 10-Q including, without limitation, statements in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "seek" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations has been amended and restated to give effect to the restatement of our financial statements as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Management identified misstatements made in its historical financial statements where, at the closing of our Initial Public Offering, we improperly valued our Class A common stock subject to possible redemption. We previously determined the Class A commons stock subject to possible redemption to be equal to the redemption value of $10.00 per Class A common stock while also taking into consideration a redemption cannot result in net tangible assets being less than $5,000,001. Management determined that the Class A common stock issued during the Initial Public Offering can be redeemed or become redeemable subject to the occurrence of future events considered outside of the Company's control. Therefore, management concluded that the redemption value should include all Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, resulting in the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption being equal to their redemption value, and that earnings per share should be calculated by allocating income and losses pro rata between the two classes of shares. As a result, management has noted a reclassification error related to temporary equity and permanent equity. This resulted in a restatement to the initial carrying value of the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additional paid-in capital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A common stock. Overview We are a blank check company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on May 29, 2020 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. We intend to effectuate our Business Combination using cash from the proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, our capital stock, debt or a combination of cash, stock and debt. Recent Developments On March 1, 2021, we entered into the Business Combination Agreement with Merger Sub, QOMPLX and the QOMPLX Stockholder Representative. On August 17, 2021, the Company and QOMPLX terminated the Business Combination Agreement in a mutual decision not to pursue the QOMPLX Business Combination. 22 Table of Contents Results of Operations We have neither engaged in any operations nor generated any revenues to date. Our only activities from May 29, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2021 were organizational activities, those necessary to prepare for the Initial Public Offering, described below, and identifying a target company for a Business Combination. We do not expect to generate any operating revenues until after the completion of our Business Combination. We generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account. We incur expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance), as well as for due diligence expenses. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we had a net income of $19,967,579, which consists of the interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account of $18,214 and the change in the fair value of warrant liability of $20,336,305, offset by operational costs of $386,940. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we had a net income of $17,044,620, which consists of the interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account of $82,072 and the change in the fair value of warrant liability of $21,656,844, offset by operational costs of $4,694,296. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, we had a net loss of $817,071, which consists of formation and operational costs of $121,555 and transaction costs associated with the Initial Public Offering of $715,720, offset by interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account of $20,204. For the period from May 29, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020, we had a net loss of $818,071, which consists of formation and operational costs of $122,555 and transaction costs associated with the Initial Public Offering of $715,720, offset by interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account of $20,204. Liquidity and Capital Resources On September 9, 2020, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 33,421,570 Units at a price of $10.00 per Unit, which includes the partial exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option in the amount of 3,421,570 Units, generating gross proceeds of $334,215,700. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the sale of 9,700,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $9,700,000. Following the Initial Public Offering, the partial exercise of the over-allotment option by the underwriter's and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, a total of $334,215,700 was placed in the Trust Account. We incurred $18,847,894 in transaction costs, including $6,684,314 of underwriting fees, $11,697,550 of deferred underwriting fees and $466,030 of other offering costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, cash used in operating activities was $1,535,361. Net income of $17,044,620 was affected by change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $21,656,844 and interest earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $82,072. Changes in operating assets and liabilities provided $3,158,935 of cash for operating activities. For the period from May 29, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020, cash used in operating activities was $392,481. Net loss of $818,071 was affected by the transaction costs associated with the Initial Public Offering of $715,720 and interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account of $20,204. Changes in operating assets and liabilities used $269,926 of cash from operating activities. As of September 30, 2021, we had marketable securities and cash held in the Trust Account of $334,403,203. We intend to use substantially all of the funds held in the Trust Account, including any amounts representing interest earned on the Trust Account to complete our Business Combination. To the extent that our capital stock or debt is used, in whole or in part, as consideration to complete our Business Combination, the remaining proceeds held in the Trust Account will be used as working capital to finance the operations of the target business or businesses, make other acquisitions and pursue our growth strategies. As of September 30, 2021, we had $693,437 of cash held outside of the Trust Account. We intend to use the funds held outside the Trust Account primarily to identify and evaluate target businesses, perform business due diligence on prospective target businesses, travel to 23 Table of Contents and from the offices, plants or similar locations of prospective target businesses or their representatives or owners, review corporate documents and material agreements of prospective target businesses, and structure, negotiate and complete a Business Combination. In order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors or their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete a Business Combination, we would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to us. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, we may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants, at a price of $1.00 per warrant, of the post Business Combination entity. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. We do not believe we will need to raise additional funds in order to meet the expenditures required for operating our business. However, if our estimate of the costs of identifying a target business, undertaking in-depth due diligence and negotiating a Business Combination are less than the actual amount necessary to do so, we may have insufficient funds available to operate our business prior to our Business Combination. Moreover, we may need to obtain additional financing either to complete our Business Combination or because we become obligated to redeem a significant number of our Public Shares upon consummation of our Business Combination, in which case we may issue additional securities or incur debt in connection with such Business Combination. Going Concern We have until September 9, 2022 to consummate an initial business combination. It is uncertain that we will have sufficient liquidity to fund the working capital needs of the Company until the liquidation date. Additionally, it is uncertain that we will be able to consummate an initial business combination by this time. The Company may not have sufficient liquidity to fund the working capital needs of the Company until one year from the issuance of the financial statements included in this Amended Form 10-Q/A. If an initial business combination is not consummated by this date, there will be a mandatory liquidation and subsequent dissolution. Management has determined that the mandatory liquidation, should an initial business combination not occur, and potential subsequent dissolution raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. No adjustments have been made to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities should we be required to liquidate after September 9, 2022. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We did not have any off-balance sheet arrangements as of September 30, 2021. Contractual Obligations We do not have any long-term debt, capital lease obligations, operating lease obligations or long-term liabilities, other than an agreement to pay an affiliate of the Sponsor a monthly fee of $10,000 for office space, utilities and secretarial, and administrative support services to the Company. We began incurring these fees on September 9, 2020 and will continue to incur these fees monthly until the earlier of the completion of the Business Combination and the Company's liquidation. The underwriter is entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $11,697,550 in the aggregate. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriter from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Critical Accounting Policies The preparation of condensed consolidated financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and income and expenses during the period reported. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. We have identified the following critical accounting policies: 24 Table of Contents Derivative Warrant Liability We account for the Warrants in accordance with the guidance contained in ASC 815-40 under which the Warrants do not meet the criteria for equity treatment and must be recorded as liabilities. Accordingly, we classify the Warrants as liabilities at their fair value and adjust the Warrants to fair value at each reporting period. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption We account for our common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. Our common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of our control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, the common stock subject to possible redemption is presented as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of our condensed consolidated balance sheets. Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Net income (loss) per common stock is computed by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of common stock outstanding for the period. The Company applies the two-class method in calculating earnings per share. Accretion associated with the redeemable shares of Class A common stock is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. Recent Accounting Standards In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06, Debt - Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ("ASU 2020-06") to simplify accounting for certain financial instruments. ASU 2020-06 eliminates the current models that require separation of beneficial conversion and cash conversion features from convertible instruments and simplifies the derivative scope exception guidance pertaining to equity classification of contracts in an entity's own equity. The new standard also introduces additional disclosures for convertible debt and freestanding instruments that are indexed to and settled in an entity's own equity. ASU 2020-06 amends the diluted earnings per share guidance, including the requirement to use the if-converted method for all convertible instruments. ASU 2020-06 is effective January 1, 2022 and should be applied on a full or modified retrospective basis, with early adoption permitted beginning on January 1, 2021. We adopted ASU 2020-06 effective January 1, 2021. The adoption of ASU 2020-06 did not have an impact on our financial statements. Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on our condensed consolidated financial statements. Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk We are a smaller reporting company as defined by Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. Item 4. Controls and Procedures Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Disclosure controls are procedures that are designed with the objective of ensuring that information required to be disclosed in our reports filed under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the time period specified in the SEC's rules and forms. Disclosure controls are also designed with the objective of ensuring that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including the chief executive officer and chief financial officer, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. 25 Table of Contents As required by Rules 13a-15 and 15d-15 under the Exchange Act, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2021. Based upon their evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act) were not effective, due to the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to the Company's accounting for complex financial instruments. As a result, we performed additional analysis as deemed necessary to ensure that our financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Accordingly, management believes that the financial statements included in this Amended Form 10-Q present fairly in all material respects our financial position, results of operations and cash flows for the period presented. Management has implemented remediation steps to improve our internal control over financial reporting. Specifically, we expanded and improved our review process for complex financial instruments and related accounting standards. We plan to further improve this process by enhancing access to accounting literature, identification of third-party professionals with whom to consult regarding complex accounting applications and consideration of additional staff with the requisite experience and training to supplement existing accounting professionals. Changes in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting There was no change in our internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 covered by this Amended Form 10-Q/A that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting except for the below : Our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer performed additional accounting and financial analyses and other post-closing procedures including consulting with subject matter experts related to the accounting for certain complex equity and equity-linked instruments issued by the Company and the presentation of earnings per share. The Company's management has expended, and will continue to expend, a substantial amount of effort and resources for the remediation and improvement of our internal control over financial reporting. While we have processes to properly identify and evaluate the appropriate accounting technical pronouncements and other literature for all significant or unusual transactions, we have expanded and will continue to improve these processes to ensure that the nuances of such transactions are effectively evaluated in the context of the increasingly complex accounting standards. The Company can offer no assurance that these changes will ultimately have the intended effects. ​ PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings. None. Item 1A. Risk Factors. As of the date of this Amended Form 10-Q/A, there have been no material changes with respect to those risk factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year period ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on January 28, 2022. Any of these factors could result in a significant or material adverse effect on our results of operations or financial condition. Additional risk factors not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business or results of operations. As of the date of the report, there have been no material changes to the risk factors disclosed in our final prospectus filed with the SEC. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds. On September 9, 2020, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 33,421,570 Units, which includes the partial exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option in the amount of 3,421,570. The Units sold in the Initial Public Offering were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating total gross proceeds of $334,215,700. Jefferies LLC acted as sole book-running manager. The securities in the offering were registered under the Securities Act on a registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-248113). The Securities and Exchange Commission declared the registration statement effective on September 3, 2020. 26 Table of Contents Simultaneous with the consummation of the Initial Public Offering and the closing of the over-allotment option, we consummated the private placement of an aggregate of 9,700,000 warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating total proceed of $9,700,000. The issuance was made pursuant to the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Placement Warrants are not transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Of the gross proceeds received from the Initial Public Offering, the closing of the over-allotment option and the Private Placement Warrants, $334,215,700 was placed in the Trust Account. We paid a total of $6,684,314 in underwriting discounts and commissions and $466,030 for other offering costs related to the Initial Public Offering. In addition, the underwriter agreed to defer $11,697,550 in underwriting discounts and commissions. ​ Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities. None. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. Not Applicable. ​ Item 5. Other Information. None. ​ 27 Table of Contents Item 6. Exhibits The following exhibits are filed as part of, or incorporated by reference into, this Amended Form 10-Q/A on Form 10-Q. No. Description of Exhibit 10.1 ​ Termination Agreement, Dated as of August 17, 2021, by and between the Company and QOMPLX (as previously filed as an exhibit to the Company's current report on Form 8-K filed on August 19, 2021 and incorporated herein by reference) 31.1* Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a) and 15(d)-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 31.2* Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a) and 15(d)-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.1** Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.2** Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 101.INS Inline XBRL Instance Document - The instance document does not appear in the interactive data file because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document. 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document 104 ​ Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101) * Filed herewith. ** Furnished herewith. ​ ​ ​ 28 Table of Contents SIGNATURES In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. ​ Date: January 28, 2022 TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. ​ ​ ​ By: /s/ Chris Hollod Name: Chris Hollod Title: Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) ​ ​ ​ By: /s/ Matt Eby Name: Matt Eby Title: Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) ​ ​ ​ 29 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Tailwind Acquisition Corp. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 11:39:13 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. 06:40a TAILWIND ACQUISITION : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A) PU 06:17a TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION.. AQ 01/28 Tailwind acquisition corp. - 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial.. AQ 01/28 TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 2021 TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION.. AQ 2021 Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont.. CI 2021 TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ 2021 Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Appoints Boris Revsin as New Director CI 2021 TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ 2021 Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Resignation of Neha Parikh, Effective August 24, 2.. CI Financials (USD) Sales 2020 - - - Net income 2020 -30,7 M - - Net cash 2020 2,25 M - - P/E ratio 2020 - Yield 2020 - Capitalization 411 M 411 M - EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 - Nbr of Employees - Free-Float - Chart TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christopher J. Hollod Chief Executive Officer & Director Matthew Eby Chief Financial Officer & Director Philip A. Krim Chairman Alan Richard Sheriff Independent Director Wisdom Lu Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TAILWIND ACQUISITION CORP. -0.14% 411 INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -12.99% 65 545 CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.44% 27 086 GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA -4.22% 15 704 HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V. -5.76% 13 294 AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL) 0.07% 13 129