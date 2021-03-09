Log in
Tailwind Acquisition : Moore Kuehn Encourages ATH, TWND, AT, and NSH Investors to Contact Law Firm

03/09/2021 | 03:41pm EST
NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH)

Athene Holding has agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Athene will receive 1.149 shares of Apollo per share.

  • Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWND)

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with QOMPLX. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Tailwind will own only 23.1% of the combined company.

  • Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT)

Atlantic Power has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of I Squared Capital Advisors (US). Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Atlantic Power will receive $3.03 per share.

  • NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH)

NavSight Holdings has agreed to merge with Spire Global. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of NavSight will retain just 14% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights. 

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-ath-twnd-at-and-nsh-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301243834.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2021
