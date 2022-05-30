TaiMed Biologics : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors and independent directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/30 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): Institutional director, independent director and natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director: James Chang Director: Frank Chen (Changchun Investment Representive) Director: Tien-Chieh Lee (Ruentex Industries Representive) Director: Tamon Tseng (Ruentex Development Representive) Director: Lu-Ping Chou (National Development Fund Representive) Director: Tai-Horng Young (National Development Fund Representive) Independent director：Ming-Ching Chen Independent director：Howard S. Lee Independent director：Gwo-Fong Lin 4.Resume of the previous position holder: James Chang/chairperson of TaiMed Biologics Inc. Frank Chen/deputy general manager of the investment Dep. of Runtex Group Tien-Chieh Lee/vice president of Ruentex Industries Co. Ltd Tamon Tseng/special assistant in the legal office of Ruentex Group Lu-Ping Chou/professor at the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, National Taiwan University Tai-Horng Young/professor at the Institute of Medicine and Engineering National Taiwan University Ming-Ching Chen/professor of Accounting, National ChengChi University Howard S. Lee/chairman of TAHO Pharmceuticals and Transwell Biotech Co. Gwo-Fong Lin/distinguished Professor, National Taiwan University 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director: James Chang Director: Frank Chen (Changchun Investment Representive) Director: Tien-Chieh Lee (Huei Hong Investment Representive) Director: Tamon Tseng (Yi Tai Investment Representive) Director: Hui-Chuan, Chang (National Development Fund Representive) Director: Shih Chia Lin (National Development Fund Representive) Independent director：Chin-Ting, Chiu Independent director：Howard S. Lee Independent director：Gwo-Fong Lin 6.Resume of the new position holder: James Chang/chairperson of TaiMed Biologics Inc. Frank Chen/deputy general manager of the investment Dep. of Runtex Group Tien-Chieh Lee/vice president of Ruentex Industries Co. Ltd Tamon Tseng/special assistant in the legal office of Ruentex Group Hui-Chuan, Chang/Director General of Department of Overall Planning at the National Development Council Shih Chia Lin/CEO of Taiwan Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance Chin-Ting, Chiu/former chairman, Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center Howard S. Lee/chairman of TAHO Pharmceuticals and Transwell Biotech Co. Gwo-Fong Lin/distinguished Professor, National Taiwan University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director: James Chang : 1,053,409 shares Director: Changchun Investment：628,342 shares Director: Huei Hong Investment：18,115,895 shares Director: Yi Tai Investment：1,625,824 shares Director: National Development Fund：39,932,000 shares Independent director：Chin-Ting, Chiu：0 shares Independent director：Howard S. Lee：0 shares Independent director：Gwo-Fong Lin：0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/06 to 2022/06/05 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/30 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"): Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified: None