  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  TaiMed Biologics Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4147   TW0004147004

TAIMED BIOLOGICS INC.

(4147)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-26
63.90 TWD   -2.29%
10:19aTAIMED BIOLOGICS : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors and independent directors
PU
09:49aTAIMED BIOLOGICS : Announcement of Change of Board of Directors Chairperson
PU
05/26TAIMED BIOLOGICS : received the official approval letter from US FDA for the pre-approval inspection (PAI) of cGMP monoclonal antibody facility
PU
TaiMed Biologics : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors and independent directors

05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TaiMed Biologics Inc.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 15:49:48
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's list of newly
elected directors and independent directors
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/30
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):
 Institutional director, independent director and natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
 Director: James Chang
 Director: Frank Chen (Changchun Investment Representive)
 Director: Tien-Chieh Lee (Ruentex Industries Representive)
 Director: Tamon Tseng (Ruentex Development Representive)
 Director: Lu-Ping Chou (National Development Fund Representive)
 Director: Tai-Horng Young (National Development Fund Representive)
 Independent director：Ming-Ching Chen
 Independent director：Howard S. Lee
 Independent director：Gwo-Fong Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 James Chang/chairperson of TaiMed Biologics Inc.
 Frank Chen/deputy general manager of the investment Dep. of Runtex Group
 Tien-Chieh Lee/vice president of Ruentex Industries Co. Ltd
 Tamon Tseng/special assistant in the legal office of Ruentex Group
 Lu-Ping Chou/professor at the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular
              Biology, National Taiwan University
 Tai-Horng Young/professor at the Institute of Medicine and Engineering
                 National Taiwan University
 Ming-Ching Chen/professor of Accounting, National ChengChi University
 Howard S. Lee/chairman of TAHO Pharmceuticals and Transwell Biotech Co.
 Gwo-Fong Lin/distinguished Professor, National Taiwan University
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
 Director: James Chang
 Director: Frank Chen (Changchun Investment Representive)
 Director: Tien-Chieh Lee (Huei Hong Investment Representive)
 Director: Tamon Tseng (Yi Tai Investment Representive)
 Director: Hui-Chuan, Chang (National Development Fund Representive)
 Director: Shih Chia Lin (National Development Fund Representive)
 Independent director：Chin-Ting, Chiu
 Independent director：Howard S. Lee
 Independent director：Gwo-Fong Lin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 James Chang/chairperson of TaiMed Biologics Inc.
 Frank Chen/deputy general manager of the investment Dep. of Runtex Group
 Tien-Chieh Lee/vice president of Ruentex Industries Co. Ltd
 Tamon Tseng/special assistant in the legal office of Ruentex Group
 Hui-Chuan, Chang/Director General of Department of Overall Planning at
                  the National Development Council
 Shih Chia Lin/CEO of Taiwan Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance
 Chin-Ting, Chiu/former chairman, Securities and Futures Investors
                 Protection Center
 Howard S. Lee/chairman of TAHO Pharmceuticals and Transwell Biotech Co.
 Gwo-Fong Lin/distinguished Professor, National Taiwan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
 Director: James Chang : 1,053,409 shares
 Director: Changchun Investment：628,342 shares
 Director: Huei Hong Investment：18,115,895 shares
 Director: Yi Tai Investment：1,625,824 shares
 Director: National Development Fund：39,932,000 shares
 Independent director：Chin-Ting, Chiu：0 shares
 Independent director：Howard S. Lee：0 shares
 Independent director：Gwo-Fong Lin：0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/06 to 2022/06/05
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/30
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"): Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

TaiMed Biologics Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
