TaiMed Biologics : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors and independent directors
05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TaiMed Biologics Inc.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
15:49:48
Subject
Announcement of the Company's list of newly
elected directors and independent directors
Date of events
2022/05/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/30
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):
Institutional director, independent director and natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director: James Chang
Director: Frank Chen (Changchun Investment Representive)
Director: Tien-Chieh Lee (Ruentex Industries Representive)
Director: Tamon Tseng (Ruentex Development Representive)
Director: Lu-Ping Chou (National Development Fund Representive)
Director: Tai-Horng Young (National Development Fund Representive)
Independent director：Ming-Ching Chen
Independent director：Howard S. Lee
Independent director：Gwo-Fong Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
James Chang/chairperson of TaiMed Biologics Inc.
Frank Chen/deputy general manager of the investment Dep. of Runtex Group
Tien-Chieh Lee/vice president of Ruentex Industries Co. Ltd
Tamon Tseng/special assistant in the legal office of Ruentex Group
Lu-Ping Chou/professor at the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular
Biology, National Taiwan University
Tai-Horng Young/professor at the Institute of Medicine and Engineering
National Taiwan University
Ming-Ching Chen/professor of Accounting, National ChengChi University
Howard S. Lee/chairman of TAHO Pharmceuticals and Transwell Biotech Co.
Gwo-Fong Lin/distinguished Professor, National Taiwan University
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director: James Chang
Director: Frank Chen (Changchun Investment Representive)
Director: Tien-Chieh Lee (Huei Hong Investment Representive)
Director: Tamon Tseng (Yi Tai Investment Representive)
Director: Hui-Chuan, Chang (National Development Fund Representive)
Director: Shih Chia Lin (National Development Fund Representive)
Independent director：Chin-Ting, Chiu
Independent director：Howard S. Lee
Independent director：Gwo-Fong Lin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
James Chang/chairperson of TaiMed Biologics Inc.
Frank Chen/deputy general manager of the investment Dep. of Runtex Group
Tien-Chieh Lee/vice president of Ruentex Industries Co. Ltd
Tamon Tseng/special assistant in the legal office of Ruentex Group
Hui-Chuan, Chang/Director General of Department of Overall Planning at
the National Development Council
Shih Chia Lin/CEO of Taiwan Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance
Chin-Ting, Chiu/former chairman, Securities and Futures Investors
Protection Center
Howard S. Lee/chairman of TAHO Pharmceuticals and Transwell Biotech Co.
Gwo-Fong Lin/distinguished Professor, National Taiwan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director: James Chang : 1,053,409 shares
Director: Changchun Investment：628,342 shares
Director: Huei Hong Investment：18,115,895 shares
Director: Yi Tai Investment：1,625,824 shares
Director: National Development Fund：39,932,000 shares
Independent director：Chin-Ting, Chiu：0 shares
Independent director：Howard S. Lee：0 shares
Independent director：Gwo-Fong Lin：0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/06 to 2022/06/05
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/30
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"): Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified: None