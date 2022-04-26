Log in
    5878   TW0005878003

TAIMING ASSURANCE BROKER CO.,LTD.

(5878)
Summary 
Summary

Taiming Assurance Broker : Announced on behalf of the major subsidiary,Link- Aim Life Insurance Broker Co.,LTD.,the board of directors decided not to distribute the profits of Q1 2022.

04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT

04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIMING ASSURANCE BROKER CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/26 Time of announcement 14:02:08
Subject 
 Announced on behalf of the major subsidiary,Link-
Aim Life Insurance Broker Co.,LTD.,the board of directors
decided not to distribute the profits of Q1 2022.
Date of events 2022/04/26 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/26
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:NA
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Taiming Assurance Broker Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1 212 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,1%
Managers and Directors
Yang Kuo Chen General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Shu Fen Yang Deputy GM-Management, Head-Finance & Accounting
Cheng Chih Li Chairman
Tsung Ju Li Independent Director
Tsung Han Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIMING ASSURANCE BROKER CO.,LTD.2.22%41
AON PLC7.01%68 813
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.4.93%37 318
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-0.04%26 881
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-3.63%19 176
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-6.94%4 906