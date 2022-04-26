Taiming Assurance Broker : Announced on behalf of the major subsidiary,Link- Aim Life Insurance Broker Co.,LTD.,the board of directors decided not to distribute the profits of Q1 2022.
Provided by: TAIMING ASSURANCE BROKER CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/26
Time of announcement
14:02:08
Subject
Announced on behalf of the major subsidiary,Link-
Aim Life Insurance Broker Co.,LTD.,the board of directors
decided not to distribute the profits of Q1 2022.
Date of events
2022/04/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/26
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:NA
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
