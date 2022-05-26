Log in
    5878   TW0005878003

TAIMING ASSURANCE BROKER CO.,LTD.

(5878)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-24
48.75 TWD   +0.21%
11:57aTAIMING ASSURANCE BROKER : Announced on behalf of the major subsidiary, Link-Aim Life Insurance Broker Co.,LTD. , the board of directors Chairman's appointment
PU
10:49aTAIMING ASSURANCE BROKER : Announcement of the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company to appoint members of the 4th Audit Committee
PU
10:48aTAIMING ASSURANCE BROKER : The Board of Directors resolved to distribute dividends.
PU
Taiming Assurance Broker : Announced on behalf of the major subsidiary, Link-Aim Life Insurance Broker Co.,LTD. , the board of directors Chairman's appointment

05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIMING ASSURANCE BROKER CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 9 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 22:12:42
Subject 
 Announced on behalf of the major subsidiary,
Link-Aim Life Insurance Broker Co.,LTD. , the board of
directors Chairman's appointment
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/05/26
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chien-An Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of Link-Aim Life Insurance
Broker Co.,LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chien-An Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Link-Aim Life Insurance
Broker Co.,LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Taiming Assurance Broker Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
