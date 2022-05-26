Taiming Assurance Broker : Announced on behalf of the major subsidiary, Link-Aim Life Insurance Broker Co.,LTD. , the board of directors Chairman's appointment
05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Provided by: TAIMING ASSURANCE BROKER CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
9
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
22:12:42
Subject
Announced on behalf of the major subsidiary,
Link-Aim Life Insurance Broker Co.,LTD. , the board of
directors Chairman's appointment
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/05/26
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chien-An Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of Link-Aim Life Insurance
Broker Co.,LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chien-An Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Link-Aim Life Insurance
Broker Co.,LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Taiming Assurance Broker Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:32 UTC.