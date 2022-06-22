Tainan Cayman : Announce cash and stock dividend distribution base date on behalf of the company's subsidiary Overtop Sport Co.,Ltd.

Announce cash and stock dividend distribution
base date on behalf of the company's subsidiary
Overtop Sport Co.,Ltd.
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$14,700,000,stock dividends NT$10,000,000.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/02
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/08
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Tainan Enterprise (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:44:03 UTC.