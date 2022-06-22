Tainan Cayman : Announced the election of the chairperson of the board of directors on behalf of an important subsidiary

Announced the election of the chairperson of the
board of directors on behalf of an important subsidiary
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/22
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Hong Xing
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Overtop Sport Co.,Ltd.-chairperson
5.Name of the new position holder:Hong Xing
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Overtop Sport Co.,Ltd..-chairperson
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election upon expiration of term
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
