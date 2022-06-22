Tainan Cayman : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders on behalf of the company's subsidiary Overtop Sport Co.,Ltd.

Announcement of important resolutions of
the 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders on behalf
of the company's subsidiary Overtop Sport Co.,Ltd.
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Passed Ratification of the proposal for the distribution of the earnings
in 2021.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Passed Amendment of certain clauses of the "Articles of Incorporation."
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Passed Ratification of the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Directors
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Chen Hui-Shu
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Zhang Zheng-Jie
Supervisor
Focus Fashion Co., Ltd.
Wang Huei Min
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
1.Passed the resolution of the amendments to the "Regulations Governing the
Acquisition and Disposal of Assets."
2.Passed Proposal for canceling the non-compete restriction for new
directors and their representatives.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
