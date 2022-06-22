Tainan Cayman : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders on behalf of the company's subsidiary Overtop Sport Co.,Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Passed Ratification of the proposal for the distribution of the earnings in 2021. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Passed Amendment of certain clauses of the "Articles of Incorporation." 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Passed Ratification of the 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Directors Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Chen Hui-Shu Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Zhang Zheng-Jie Supervisor Focus Fashion Co., Ltd. Wang Huei Min 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: 1.Passed the resolution of the amendments to the "Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets." 2.Passed Proposal for canceling the non-compete restriction for new directors and their representatives. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none