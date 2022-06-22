Tainan Cayman : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiaries to be approved by the shareholders' meeting Removal of non-compete restrictions on directors

Announcement on behalf of important subsidiaries
to be approved by the shareholders' meeting
Removal of non-compete restrictions on directors
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/22
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Directors:
Hong Xing
Chen Hui-Shu
Lin Chun-Ru
Chen Chin Lun
Zhang Zheng-Jie
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Businesses that are the same or similar to the business scope of the company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Term of office as director of the company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Removal of non-compete restrictions on directors with the approval of
the shareholders' meeting
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/Ae
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
Tainan Enterprise (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:44:03 UTC.