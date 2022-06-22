Tainan Cayman : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiaries to be approved by the shareholders' meeting Removal of non-compete restrictions on directors

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/22 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Directors: Hong Xing Chen Hui-Shu Lin Chun-Ru Chen Chin Lun Zhang Zheng-Jie 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Businesses that are the same or similar to the business scope of the company 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Term of office as director of the company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Removal of non-compete restrictions on directors with the approval of the shareholders' meeting 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/Ae 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:none