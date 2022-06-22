Tainan Cayman : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary company to re-elect directors and supervisors at the company's annual general meeting of shareholders

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/22
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director, institutional supervisor
, natural-person director, natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Directors
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun
Supervisor
Focus Fashion Co., Ltd.
Wang Huei Min
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Directors
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.chairperson
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. director
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun /Overtop Marketing Co.,
Ltd.chairperson
Supervisor
Focus Fashion Co., Ltd.
Wang Huei Min/Overtop Marketing Co.,Ltd. general manager
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Chen Hui-Shu
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Zhang Zheng-Jie
Supervisor
Focus Fashion Co., Ltd.
Wang Huei Min
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Directors
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. chairperson
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Chen Hui-Shu/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. director
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. director
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.- Chen Chin Lun/Overtop Marketing Co.,
Ltd.chairperson
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Zhang Zheng-Jie/Winmark enterprise co.,Ltd.
chairperson
Supervisor
Focus Fashion Co., Ltd.
Wang Huei Min/Overtop Marketing Co.,Ltd. general manager
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:full re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Directors
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing(4,545,000 Shares)
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Chen Hui-Shu(4,545,000 Shares)
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru(4,545,000 Shares)
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun(4,410,000 Shares)
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Zhang Zheng-Jie(4,410,000 Shares)
Supervisor
Focus Fashion Co., Ltd. (45,000 Shares)
Wang Huei Min (0 Shares)
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/11/25~2022/11/24
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Not applicable
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:The term expires on
November 24, 2022, and re-election matters will be handled in advance
at the current general meeting of shareholders