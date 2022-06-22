Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tainan Enterprise (Cayman) Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5906   KYG8661M1078

TAINAN ENTERPRISE (CAYMAN) CO., LIMITED

(5906)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
32.30 TWD   +1.57%
03:45aTAINAN CAYMAN : Announce cash and stock dividend distribution base date on behalf of the company's subsidiary Overtop Sport Co.,Ltd.
PU
03:45aTAINAN CAYMAN : Announced the election of the chairperson of the board of directors on behalf of an important subsidiary
PU
03:45aTAINAN CAYMAN : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders on behalf of the company's subsidiary Overtop Sport Co.,Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tainan Cayman : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary company to re-elect directors and supervisors at the company's annual general meeting of shareholders

06/22/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAINAN ENTERPRISE (CAYMAN) CO., LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:32:21
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary company
to re-elect directors and supervisors at the company's
annual general meeting of shareholders
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/22
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director, institutional supervisor
, natural-person director, natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Directors
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun
Supervisor
Focus Fashion Co., Ltd.
Wang Huei Min
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Directors
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.chairperson
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. director
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun /Overtop Marketing Co.,
Ltd.chairperson
Supervisor
Focus Fashion Co., Ltd.
Wang Huei Min/Overtop Marketing Co.,Ltd. general manager
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Chen Hui-Shu
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Zhang Zheng-Jie
Supervisor
Focus Fashion Co., Ltd.
Wang Huei Min
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Directors
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. chairperson
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Chen Hui-Shu/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. director
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. director
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.- Chen Chin Lun/Overtop Marketing Co.,
 Ltd.chairperson
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Zhang Zheng-Jie/Winmark enterprise co.,Ltd.
chairperson
Supervisor
Focus Fashion Co., Ltd.
Wang Huei Min/Overtop Marketing Co.,Ltd. general manager
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:full re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Directors
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing(4,545,000 Shares)
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Chen Hui-Shu(4,545,000 Shares)
Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru(4,545,000 Shares)
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun(4,410,000 Shares)
Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Zhang Zheng-Jie(4,410,000 Shares)
Supervisor
Focus Fashion Co., Ltd.  (45,000 Shares)
Wang Huei Min (0 Shares)
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/11/25~2022/11/24
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Not applicable
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:The term expires on
 November 24, 2022, and re-election matters will be handled in advance
 at the current general meeting of shareholders

Disclaimer

Tainan Enterprise (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 525 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net income 2021 105 M 3,52 M 3,52 M
Net Debt 2021 170 M 5,71 M 5,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 1 047 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,5%
Managers and Directors
Hsing Hung President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Huang Hua Lien Head-Finance & Deputy Finance Manager
Ching Feng Yang Chairman
Pi Hua Chuang Independent Director
Min Li Chen Independent Director
