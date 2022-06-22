Tainan Cayman : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary company to re-elect directors and supervisors at the company's annual general meeting of shareholders

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/22 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director, institutional supervisor , natural-person director, natural-person supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Directors Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun Supervisor Focus Fashion Co., Ltd. Wang Huei Min 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Directors Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.chairperson Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. director Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun /Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.chairperson Supervisor Focus Fashion Co., Ltd. Wang Huei Min/Overtop Marketing Co.,Ltd. general manager 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Directors Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Chen Hui-Shu Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Zhang Zheng-Jie Supervisor Focus Fashion Co., Ltd. Wang Huei Min 6.Resume of the new position holder: Directors Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. chairperson Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Chen Hui-Shu/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. director Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru/Nelson Sport Co., Ltd. director Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.- Chen Chin Lun/Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.chairperson Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Zhang Zheng-Jie/Winmark enterprise co.,Ltd. chairperson Supervisor Focus Fashion Co., Ltd. Wang Huei Min/Overtop Marketing Co.,Ltd. general manager 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:full re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Directors Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Hong Xing(4,545,000 Shares) Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Chen Hui-Shu(4,545,000 Shares) Nelson Sport Co., Ltd.- Lin Chun-Ru(4,545,000 Shares) Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Chen Chin Lun(4,410,000 Shares) Overtop Marketing Co., Ltd.-Zhang Zheng-Jie(4,410,000 Shares) Supervisor Focus Fashion Co., Ltd. (45,000 Shares) Wang Huei Min (0 Shares) 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/11/25~2022/11/24 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Not applicable 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:The term expires on November 24, 2022, and re-election matters will be handled in advance at the current general meeting of shareholders