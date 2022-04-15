Tainan Cayman : The board of directors of the company approved the agreement with Hong Kong company 338 Fashion Co. Limited Signed REEBOK brand contract

The board of directors of the company approved
the agreement with Hong Kong company 338 Fashion
Co. Limited Signed REEBOK brand contract
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 10
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Counterparty to the contract or commitment:338 Fashion Co. Limited
3.Relationship with the Company:none
4.Starting and ending dates (or rescission date) of the
contract or commitment:under negotiation
5.Major content (not applicable where rescinded):under negotiation
6.Restrictive covenants (not applicable where rescinded):under negotiation
7.Commitment (not applicable where rescinded):under negotiation
8.Any other important agreement (not applicable where rescinded):none
9.Effect on company finances and business:
Positive benefits for the Group's future financial and business
development
10.Concrete purpose/objective:
To expand the Tainan KY business project
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
Tainan Enterprise (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:39:06 UTC.