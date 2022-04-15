Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Tainan Enterprise (Cayman) Co., Limited
  News
  Summary
    5906   KYG8661M1078

TAINAN ENTERPRISE (CAYMAN) CO., LIMITED

(5906)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
36.50 TWD   -1.35%
04:40aTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED THE COMPANY'S NEWLY ESTABLISHED SUBSIDIARY : Tainan Life Development Co., Ltd.'s new investment target case
PU
03/22Tainan Enterprise Co., Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/15TAINAN CAYMAN : The company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
Tainan Cayman : The board of directors of the company approved the agreement with Hong Kong company 338 Fashion Co. Limited Signed REEBOK brand contract

04/15/2022 | 04:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAINAN ENTERPRISE (CAYMAN) CO., LIMITED
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 16:29:10
Subject 
 The board of directors of the company approved
the agreement with Hong Kong company 338 Fashion
Co. Limited Signed REEBOK brand contract
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 10
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Counterparty to the contract or commitment:338 Fashion Co. Limited
3.Relationship with the Company:none
4.Starting and ending dates (or rescission date) of the
contract or commitment:under negotiation
5.Major content (not applicable where rescinded):under negotiation
6.Restrictive covenants (not applicable where rescinded):under negotiation
7.Commitment (not applicable where rescinded):under negotiation
8.Any other important agreement (not applicable where rescinded):none
9.Effect on company finances and business:
Positive benefits for the Group's future financial and business
development
10.Concrete purpose/objective:
To expand the Tainan KY business project
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Tainan Enterprise (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 525 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net income 2021 105 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
Net Debt 2021 154 M 5,29 M 5,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 172 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,6%
Managers and Directors
Hsing Hung President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Huang Hua Lien Head-Finance & Deputy Finance Manager
Ching Feng Yang Chairman
Pi Hua Chuang Independent Director
Min Li Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAINAN ENTERPRISE (CAYMAN) CO., LIMITED-5.81%40
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON, SOCIÉTÉ EUROPÉENNE-11.97%346 545
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.17%50 530
V.F. CORPORATION-23.25%21 755
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-29.12%20 163
MONCLER S.P.A.-21.99%14 558