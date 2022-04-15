Tainan Cayman : The board of directors of the company approved the agreement with Hong Kong company 338 Fashion Co. Limited Signed REEBOK brand contract

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15 2.Counterparty to the contract or commitment:338 Fashion Co. Limited 3.Relationship with the Company:none 4.Starting and ending dates (or rescission date) of the contract or commitment:under negotiation 5.Major content (not applicable where rescinded):under negotiation 6.Restrictive covenants (not applicable where rescinded):under negotiation 7.Commitment (not applicable where rescinded):under negotiation 8.Any other important agreement (not applicable where rescinded):none 9.Effect on company finances and business: Positive benefits for the Group's future financial and business development 10.Concrete purpose/objective: To expand the Tainan KY business project 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:none