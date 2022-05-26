Tainan Spinning : Expiration of the term of 4th Remunerstion Committee members.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Nieh,Peng-Ling Chiu,Wen-Hui Tsai,Tsung-Yi Ho,Wei-Te 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Nieh,Peng-Ling：Independent Director of our Company. Chiu,Wen-Hui：Independent Director of our Company. Tsai,Tsung-Yi：Independent Director of our Company. Ho,Wei-Te：Independent Director of our Company. 5.Name of the new position holder:Not appointment yet. 6.Resume of the new position holder:Not appointment yet. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): term expired 8.Reason for the change:As all Directors are re-elected in the 2022 Annual General Shareholder's meeting,the term of the Remuneration Committee member shall be expired accordingly. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19 10.Effective date of the new member:The company will hold a board meeting to appoint 5th Remuneration Committee members. 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None