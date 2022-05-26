Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tainan Spinning Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1440   TW0001440006

TAINAN SPINNING CO., LTD.

(1440)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
19.85 TWD   +1.28%
05/09Tainan Spinning Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/15TAINAN SPINNING : The Company to attend 2022 Spring Investor Conference held by President Securities Corporation.
PU
03/09Tainan Spinning Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tainan Spinning : Expiration of the term of 4th Remunerstion Committee members.

05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAINAN SPINNING CO. , LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 15:07:49
Subject 
 Expiration of the term of 4th Remunerstion
Committee members.
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Nieh,Peng-Ling
Chiu,Wen-Hui
Tsai,Tsung-Yi
Ho,Wei-Te
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Nieh,Peng-Ling：Independent Director of our Company.
Chiu,Wen-Hui：Independent Director of our Company.
Tsai,Tsung-Yi：Independent Director of our Company.
Ho,Wei-Te：Independent Director of our Company.
5.Name of the new position holder:Not appointment yet.
6.Resume of the new position holder:Not appointment yet.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
term expired
8.Reason for the change:As all Directors are re-elected in the 2022 Annual
General Shareholder's meeting,the term of the Remuneration Committee
member shall be expired accordingly.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19
10.Effective date of the new member:The company will hold a board meeting
to appoint 5th Remuneration Committee members.
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tainan Spinning Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 12:20:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAINAN SPINNING CO., LTD.
05/09Tainan Spinning Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
03/15TAINAN SPINNING : The Company to attend 2022 Spring Investor Conference held by President ..
PU
03/09Tainan Spinning Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
01/10TAINAN SPINNING : Announcement of change to the Company's acting spokesperson
PU
2021TAINAN SPINNING : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Nan Fan Housing Development Co.,Ltd..
PU
2021Announcement of Board resolution to recognize impairment of assets in accordace with IA..
PU
2021Announced that the Company's 2021 Q3 consolidated financial report have been approved b..
PU
2021Tainan Spinning Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021Tainan Spinning Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
2021Tainan Spinning Co., Ltd. Approves Profit Distribution for 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 194 M 683 M 683 M
Net income 2021 2 926 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
Net Debt 2021 8 894 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 32 888 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart TAINAN SPINNING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tainan Spinning Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAINAN SPINNING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Li Fan Wang General Manager
Po Ming Hou Chairman, President & Chief Strategy Officer
Chi Chieh Lin Head-Finance
Peng Ling Nieh Independent Director
Wen Hui Chiu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAINAN SPINNING CO., LTD.-22.31%1 113
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-11.37%9 649
ZHE JIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-32.30%1 319
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-36.00%1 101
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-20.39%959
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.-20.35%925