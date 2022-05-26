Tainan Spinning : Expiration of the term of 4th Remunerstion Committee members.
05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TAINAN SPINNING CO. , LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
15:07:49
Subject
Expiration of the term of 4th Remunerstion
Committee members.
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Nieh,Peng-Ling
Chiu,Wen-Hui
Tsai,Tsung-Yi
Ho,Wei-Te
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Nieh,Peng-Ling：Independent Director of our Company.
Chiu,Wen-Hui：Independent Director of our Company.
Tsai,Tsung-Yi：Independent Director of our Company.
Ho,Wei-Te：Independent Director of our Company.
5.Name of the new position holder:Not appointment yet.
6.Resume of the new position holder:Not appointment yet.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
term expired
8.Reason for the change:As all Directors are re-elected in the 2022 Annual
General Shareholder's meeting,the term of the Remuneration Committee
member shall be expired accordingly.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19
10.Effective date of the new member:The company will hold a board meeting
to appoint 5th Remuneration Committee members.
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Tainan Spinning Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 12:20:35 UTC.