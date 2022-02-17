Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Tainergy Tech Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4934   TW0004934005

TAINERGY TECH CO., LTD.

(4934)
Tainergy Tech : 2022/01 Announcement of the high liquidity assets, short-term debt, short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities due within 1 year

02/17/2022 | 05:06am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Tainergy Tech Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/17 Time of announcement 18:01:28
Subject 
 2022/01 Announcement of the high liquidity assets,
short-term debt, short-term notes payable and
long-term liabilities due within 1 year
Date of events 2022/02/17 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/17
2.Cause of occurrence:
 Handle in accordance with TWSE letter No. 1101802892
3.Financial information date:2022/01
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):778,971
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
  (Unit:NT'000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):270,133
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):151,932
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):
Other receivables-related parties:213,983
Other payables-related parties:173,973
12.Countermeasures:
The company's operating assets have good liquidity and
good dealings with banks. Bank quotas and in-hand contracts
When cash is sufficient to meet the demand for operating
working capital, there is no funding gap.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:No such incident

Disclaimer

Tainergy Tech Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2 194 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
Net income 2020 2,95 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net Debt 2020 240 M 8,62 M 8,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 2 940x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 898 M 283 M 283 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart TAINERGY TECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tainergy Tech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAINERGY TECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Kai Hsieh General Manager & Spokesman
Hsiu Chen Yu Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Fu Hsieh Chairman
Yao Jung Kan Independent Director
Chia Hsiang Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAINERGY TECH CO., LTD.-11.59%283
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-14.57%27 440
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-15.66%20 665
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.07%20 025
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-24.71%19 326
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED6.81%16 090