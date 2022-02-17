Tainergy Tech : 2022/01 Announcement of the high liquidity assets, short-term debt, short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities due within 1 year

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/17 2.Cause of occurrence: Handle in accordance with TWSE letter No. 1101802892 3.Financial information date:2022/01 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):778,971 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current (Unit:NT'000):0 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-current (Unit:NT'000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):270,133 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):151,932 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000): Other receivables-related parties:213,983 Other payables-related parties:173,973 12.Countermeasures: The company's operating assets have good liquidity and good dealings with banks. Bank quotas and in-hand contracts When cash is sufficient to meet the demand for operating working capital, there is no funding gap. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:No such incident