Tainergy Tech : 2022/01 Announcement of the high liquidity assets, short-term debt, short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities due within 1 year
02/17/2022 | 05:06am EST
Provided by: Tainergy Tech Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/17
Time of announcement
18:01:28
Subject
2022/01 Announcement of the high liquidity assets,
short-term debt, short-term notes payable and
long-term liabilities due within 1 year
Date of events
2022/02/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/17
2.Cause of occurrence:
Handle in accordance with TWSE letter No. 1101802892
3.Financial information date:2022/01
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):778,971
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
(Unit:NT'000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):270,133
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):151,932
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):
Other receivables-related parties:213,983
Other payables-related parties:173,973
12.Countermeasures:
The company's operating assets have good liquidity and
good dealings with banks. Bank quotas and in-hand contracts
When cash is sufficient to meet the demand for operating
working capital, there is no funding gap.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:No such incident
