Disclaimer: This financial information, a digest of Taisei Corporation's "Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2024" ("Kessan Tanshin") disclosed at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 9, 2024 was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking users. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and this document, Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" will prevail.

August 9, 2024

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

Listed company name:

Taisei Corporation

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Nagoya Stock Exchange, Premier Market

Stock code:

1801

Location of headquarters:

Tokyo, Japan

Website:

https://www.taisei.co.jp/

Representative:

Yoshiro Aikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Yuichi Nakano, General Manager of Accounting Department

TEL:

81-3-3348-1111 (from overseas)

Scheduled date for dividend payment:

Supplementary materials for

financial summaries:

Yes

Financial results briefing:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2024

(From April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Operating results (cumulative total)

(Millions of yen, rounded down)

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.)

FY2024(First quarter-end)As of June 30, 2024 FY2023(First quarter-end)As of June 30, 2023

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

%

%

%

%

457,064

39.0

18,790

-

28,107

-

23,356

-

328,914

(0.2)

(8,040)

-

(4,427)

-

(2,278)

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

FY2024(First quarter-end)

589 million yen

(97.5 %)

FY2023(First quarter-end)

23,468 million yen

279.9 %

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

yen

yen

FY2024(First quarter-end)

126.73

As of June 30, 2024

FY2023(First quarter-end)

(12.10)

As of June 30, 2023

(2) Financial position

(Millions of yen, rounded down)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

%

As of June 30, 2024

2,477,519

945,889

36.9

As of March 31, 2024

2,583,641

961,000

36.0

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of June 30, 2024

913,680 million yen

As of March 31, 2024

929,334 million yen

1

2. Dividends

Dividends per share (yen)

First

Interim-end

Third

Year-end

Total (Full year)

quarter-end

quarter-end

FY2023

65.00

65.00

130.00

FY2024

FY2024 (forecast)

65.00

65.00

130.00

(Note) Revisions of projected dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (FY2024)

(From April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

(Millions of yen, rounded down) (Percentages indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income

to owners of parent

per share

%

%

%

%

yen

Full fiscal year

1,990,000

12.7

87,000

228.5

90,000

131.3

65,000

61.4

354.66

(Note) Revisions of consolidated forecasts most recently announced: None

*Notes

  1. Changes in principal subsidiaries during the quarter under review
    (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of specific accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

(i)

Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.:

Yes

(ii)

Changes due to accounting principles other than (i):

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv)

Restatements:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2024

184,795,472 shares

As of March 31, 2024

184,795,472 shares

ii. Number of treasury stock at the end of period

As of June 30, 2024

1,051,968 shares

As of March 31, 2024

403,160 shares

iii. Average number of shares during the period (quarterly cumulative total)

FY2024 (First quarter-end)

184,295,311 shares

FY2023 (First quarter-end)

188,273,650 shares

(Note) The number of treasury stock at the end of the period and number of treasury stock excluded for calculating average number of shares during the period include the Company's shares held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT).

(As of June 30, 2024 99,400 shares, As of March 31, 2024 99,400 shares, As of June 30, 2023 103,800 shares)

  • This Financial statement is exempt from auditing procedures.
  • Disclaimer regarding appropriate use of forecasts and related points of note

Earnings forecasts in this document are based on information available at present and logical assessments and do not represent any promise by the Company. Actual results can be materially different from expectations due to a variety of factors.

2

Overview of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025

(Unit: 100 million yen)

The first quarter

Full fiscal year

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(From Apr. 1, 2023 to

(From Apr. 1, 2024

(From Apr. 1, 2023 to

(From Apr. 1, 2024

Jun. 30, 2023)

to Jun. 30, 2024)

Mar. 31, 2024)

to Mar. 31, 2025)

Result

Result

Result

Forecast

Over previous

Over previous

fiscal year

fiscal year

Amount of orders received

2,979

5,174

2,194

19,624

19,100

(524)

Civil engineering

1,111

2,152

1,041

6,821

5,500

(1,321)

Building construction

1,634

2,766

1,132

11,365

12,200

834

Real estate development

206

234

27

1,311

1,300

(11)

Other

26

20

(6)

125

100

(25)

Net sales

3,289

4,570

1,281

17,650

19,900

2,249

Civil engineering

940

1,279

339

5,055

5,500

444

Building construction

2,126

3,008

882

11,172

13,000

1,827

Real estate development

195

261

66

1,297

1,300

2

Other

26

20

(6)

125

100

(25)

Gross profit

%

4.5

9.4

4.9

7.2

10.4

3.2

147

430

283

1,274

2,060

785

%

15.2

16.0

0.8

17.9

17.4

(0.5)

Civil engineering

142

204

61

902

955

52

%

(2.0)

5.4

7.4

0.3

6.6

6.3

Building construction

(42)

162

205

30

855

824

%

20.6

21.9

1.3

24.1

17.3

(6.8)

Real estate development

40

57

16

313

225

(88)

%

26.0

30.5

4.5

22.3

25.0

2.7

Other

6

6

(0)

27

25

(2)

%

(6.9)

(5.3)

1.6

(5.7)

(6.0)

(0.3)

SG&A expenses

(227)

(242)

(15)

(1,009)

(1,190)

(180)

Operating income

%

(2.4)

4.1

6.5

1.5

4.4

2.9

(80)

187

268

264

870

605

Non-operating income (expenses)

36

93

57

124

30

(94)

(Net financial revenue)

20

22

2

61

37

(24)

Ordinary income

%

(1.3)

6.1

7.4

2.2

4.5

2.3

(44)

281

325

389

900

510

Extraordinary income (loss)

13

51

38

181

100

(81)

Income before income taxes

%

(0.9)

7.3

8.2

3.2

5.0

1.8

and minority interests

(31)

332

363

570

1,000

429

Income taxes and others

8

(90)

(99)

(157)

(330)

(172)

Net income

%

(0.7)

5.3

6.0

2.3

3.4

1.1

(22)

242

264

413

670

256

Net income (loss) attributable to

(0)

(8)

(7)

(10)

(20)

(9)

non-controlling interests

Net income attributable to

%

(0.7)

5.1

5.8

2.3

3.3

1.0

owners of parent

(22)

233

256

650

402

247

* Forecasts for the current fiscal year under review are the figures released on May 13, 2024.

3

Overview of Non-consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025

(Unit: 100 million yen)

The first quarter

Full fiscal year

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(From Apr. 1, 2023 to

(From Apr. 1, 2024

(From Apr. 1, 2023 to

(From Apr. 1, 2024

Jun. 30, 2023)

to Jun. 30, 2024)

Mar. 31, 2024)

to Mar. 31, 2025)

Result

Result

Result

Forecast

Over previous

Over previous

fiscal year

fiscal year

Amount of orders received

2,231

3,724

1,493

15,829

14,100

(1,729)

Civil engineering

740

1,374

633

5,188

3,400

(1,788)

Domestic

677

1,328

651

5,069

3,000

(2,069)

Overseas

63

45

(17)

118

400

281

Building construction

1,451

2,312

860

10,242

10,400

157

Domestic

1,116

2,233

1,116

9,640

10,000

359

Overseas

335

78

(256)

602

400

(202)

Total

2,191

3,686

1,494

15,430

13,800

(1,630)

Real estate development

27

26

(1)

311

230

(81)

Other

12

12

0

88

70

(18)

Net sales

2,678

3,521

843

13,936

15,000

1,063

Civil engineering

699

786

86

3,501

3,500

(1)

Domestic

649

714

64

3,292

3,300

7

Overseas

50

72

21

209

200

(9)

Building construction

1,942

2,667

724

10,046

11,200

1,153

Domestic

1,856

2,592

736

9,589

10,800

1,210

Overseas

86

74

(11)

457

400

(57)

Total

2,642

3,453

811

13,548

14,700

1,151

Real estate development

23

55

31

300

230

(70)

Other

12

12

0

88

70

(18)

Gross profit

%

3.1

7.7

4.6

5.4

9.5

4.1

84

272

188

759

1,420

660

%

18.2

16.2

(2.0)

19.8

19.4

(0.4)

Civil engineering

127

127

0

693

680

(13)

%

(3.0)

4.6

7.6

(1.0)

5.8

6.8

Building construction

(57)

122

180

(105)

650

755

%

2.6

7.2

4.6

4.3

9.0

4.7

Total

69

249

180

588

1,330

741

%

42.9

34.3

(8.6)

50.4

32.6

(17.8)

Real estate development

10

19

8

151

75

(76)

%

35.8

30.6

(5.2)

22.1

21.4

(0.7)

Other

4

3

(0)

19

15

(4)

%

(6.1)

(4.2)

1.9

(5.0)

(5.2)

(0.2)

SG&A expenses

(163)

(148)

14

(704)

(780)

(75)

Operating income

%

(3.0)

3.5

6.5

0.4

4.3

3.9

(79)

123

202

55

640

584

Non-operating income (expenses)

32

36

4

82

30

(52)

(Net financial revenue)

19

27

8

62

41

(21)

Ordinary income

%

(1.7)

4.6

6.3

1.0

4.5

3.5

(46)

160

207

137

670

532

Extraordinary income (loss)

10

50

40

170

100

(70)

Income before income taxes

%

(1.4)

6.0

7.4

2.2

5.1

2.9

(36)

211

247

307

770

462

Income taxes and others

11

(65)

(76)

(81)

(240)

(158)

Net income

%

(0.9)

4.1

5.0

1.6

3.5

1.9

(25)

145

170

226

530

303

* Forecasts for the current fiscal year under review are the figures released on May 13, 2024.

4

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

434,711

322,106

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed

864,694

820,985

construction contracts and other

Costs on construction contracts in progress

79,903

95,369

Real estate for sale and development projects in progress

166,293

169,542

Other inventories

6,841

8,025

Other

79,106

88,842

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(375)

(293)

Total current assets

1,631,175

1,504,578

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

332,715

336,279

Intangible assets

27,151

27,294

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

478,191

493,418

Retirement benefit asset

80,316

80,375

Other

36,255

37,850

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,164)

(2,275)

Total investments and other assets

592,599

609,368

Total non-current assets

952,466

972,941

Total assets

2,583,641

2,477,519

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts

597,704

582,845

and other

Short-term borrowings

110,530

112,896

Short-termnon-recourse borrowings

261

350

Current portion of bonds payable

-

10,000

Advances received on construction contracts in progress

215,432

216,885

Provision for warranties for completed construction

3,467

3,684

Provision for loss on construction contracts

96,661

86,660

Provision for loss on orders received

71

62

Other

278,585

215,745

Total current liabilities

1,302,713

1,229,131

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

50,000

40,000

Non-recourse bonds payable

-

100

Long-term borrowings

142,787

141,797

Long-termnon-recourse borrowings

72,686

76,262

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

840

740

officers)

Provision for share awards for directors (and other officers)

271

252

Retirement benefit liability

18,417

18,314

Other

34,923

25,031

Total non-current liabilities

319,927

302,498

Total liabilities

1,622,641

1,531,629

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

122,742

122,742

Capital surplus

30,382

30,382

Retained earnings

558,721

570,575

Treasury shares

(898)

(4,713)

Total shareholders' equity

710,947

718,987

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

154,295

129,391

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(1)

(3)

Revaluation reserve for land

1,176

1,218

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,530

5,421

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

60,385

58,666

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

218,387

194,693

Non-controlling interests

31,666

32,208

Total net assets

961,000

945,889

Total liabilities and net assets

2,583,641

2,477,519

6

  1. Quarterly consolidated statement of income and quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statement of income
    First quarter of FY2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(Millions of yen)

From April 1, 2023

From April 1, 2024

to June 30, 2023

to June 30, 2024

Net sales

Net sales of completed construction contracts

302,817

422,909

Net sales in development business and other

26,096

34,155

Total net sales

328,914

457,064

Cost of sales

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

292,753

386,450

Cost of sales in development business and other

21,456

27,560

Total cost of sales

314,209

414,011

Gross profit

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

10,064

36,458

Gross profit on development business and other

4,640

6,594

Total gross profit

14,704

43,053

Selling, general and administrative expenses

22,745

24,263

Operating income (loss)

(8,040)

18,790

Non-operating income

Interest income

153

332

Dividends income

2,062

2,354

Foreign exchange gains

1,451

1,048

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

286

6,847

Other

123

242

Total non-operating income

4,077

10,825

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

211

447

Financing expenses

-

747

Taxes and dues

161

219

Other

90

94

Total non-operating expenses

464

1,508

Ordinary income (loss)

(4,427)

28,107

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

1,338

5,171

Other

7

43

Total extraordinary income

1,346

5,214

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

16

23

Loss on valuation of investment securities

25

15

Other

1

9

Total extraordinary losses

42

48

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(3,123)

33,273

Income taxes

(899)

9,072

Net income (loss)

(2,224)

24,200

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

53

844

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(2,278)

23,356

7

Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income

First quarter of FY2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(Millions of yen)

From April 1, 2023

From April 1, 2024

to June 30, 2023

to June 30, 2024

Net income (loss)

(2,224)

24,200

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

25,854

(24,949)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

6

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

311

2,194

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(622)

(1,730)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

142

874

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

25,692

(23,611)

Comprehensive income

23,468

589

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

23,371

(378)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

96

968

8

(3) Additional Information

Conversion to an Equity-method Affiliate through Share Acquisition

At the Board of Directors Meeting held on June 7, 2024, the Company resolved to execute a capital and business alliance agreement with HEIWA REAL ESTATE Co., Ltd. (the "Counterparty") and to make the Counterparty an Equity-method Affiliate of the Company through the additional acquisition of shares (the "Share Acquisition") of the Counterparty from SIMPLEX ASSET MANAGEMENT Co., Ltd., SIMPLEX ASSET MANAGEMENT (HK) Company Limited (collectively, "SIMPLEX") and MITSUBISHI ESTATE Co., Ltd. ("MITSUBISHI ESTATE"), and executed the capital and business alliance agreement and the share transfer agreement on the same day.

After the share transfer procedures on June 10, 2024, the percentage of voting rights held by the Company was 20.24%, the Company became the largest shareholder of the Counterparty and the Counterparty became an Equity-method Affiliate of the Company.

(1) Purpose of Share Acquisition

The Company acquired the Counterparty's shares in order to enhance mutual corporate value by leveraging our development capabilities for the Counterparty's real estate to create investment opportunities in the development business and achieve the vision, "Contribution to high value-added urban development by making the most of our development know-how and technological capabilities as a general contractor," has set forth for the Group Domestic Real Estate Development Business by FY2030 in"TAISEI VISION 2030 Achievement Plan".

(2) Overview of the Counterparty

(a)

Name

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Co., Ltd.

(b)

Address

1-10, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

(c)

Title and name of representative

Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO

Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto

(d)

Description of business

Building Business and Asset Management Business

(e)

Share capital

¥21,492 million (As of March 31, 2024)

(f)

Date of establishment

July 15, 1947

(3) Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition cost and status of shares before and after Share Acquisition

(a)

Number of shares

532,600 shares

held before Share Acquisition

(Percentage of voting rights: 1.49)

From SIMPLEX

(b)

Number of shares to

5,829,000 shares (Percentage of voting rights: 16.30)

be acquired

From MITSUBISHI ESTATE

388,500 shares (Percentage of voting rights: 1.09)

(c)

Acquisition cost

From SIMPLEX

¥27,396 million ($180,941 thousand)

From MITSUBISHI ESTATE ¥1,826 million ($12,059 thousand)

(d)

Number of shares

6,750,100 shares

held after Share Acquisition

(Percentage of voting rights: 18.88)

Notes: 1. The percentage of voting rights is calculated based on the total number of voting rights held by all shareholders as of March 31, 2024 (357,527 shares) as the denominator.

2. As a result of the acquisition of treasury stock by the Counterparty on June 10, 2024, the percentage of voting rights held by the Company after the acquisition was 20.24%.

9

(4) Segment Information

Reporting segment information (net sales and income (loss))

First quarters of FY 2023 (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

(Millions of yen)

Reporting Segment

Amounts on

Others

Total

Adjustments

Quarterly

consolidated

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

Civil

Building

Real estate

Subtotal

statement of income

engineering

construction

development

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales on third

94,035

212,630

19,566

326,231

2,683

328,914

-

328,914

party

Intersegment

5,663

4,261

1,081

11,006

992

11,998

(11,998)

-

sales and

transfers

Total

99,698

216,891

20,647

337,238

3,675

340,913

(11,998)

328,914

Segment income

8,001

(17,864)

1,608

(8,253)

393

(7,859)

(180)

(8,040)

(loss)

Note 1: Businesses that cannot be classified into the company's reporting segments are shown as "Others".

This includes the incidental business of construction business such as cooperative research, technical service, and environmental measurement, and logistics business, and also, leisure-related business and other service business.

Note 2: The adjustments of segment income (loss), minus180 million yen is due to elimination of intra-segment transaction.

Note 3: The segment income (loss) is adjusted in accordance with operating loss on quarterly consolidated statement of income.

Reporting segment information (net sales and income (loss))

First quarters of FY 2024 (April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024)

(Millions of yen)

Reporting Segment

Amounts on

Others

Total

Adjustments

Quarterly

consolidated

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

Civil

Building

Real estate

Subtotal

statement of income

engineering

construction

development

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales on third

127,995

300,878

26,185

455,059

2,005

457,064

-

457,064

party

Intersegment

7,020

5,342

1,174

13,537

1,010

14,548

(14,548)

-

sales and

transfers

Total

135,015

306,221

27,360

468,597

3,015

471,613

(14,548)

457,064

Segment income

12,613

2,988

3,059

18,661

397

19,058

(268)

18,790

Note 1: Businesses that cannot be classified into the company's reporting segments are shown as "Others".

This includes the incidental business of construction business such as cooperative research, technical service, and environmental measurement, and logistics business, and also, leisure-related business and other service business.

Note 2: The adjustments of segment income, minus268 million yen, include elimination of intra-segment transaction, minus136 million yen and amortization of goodwill, minus132 million yen.

Note 3: The segment income is adjusted in accordance with operating income on quarterly consolidated statement of income.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Taisei Corporation published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 05:24:05 UTC.