(3) Additional Information

Conversion to an Equity-method Affiliate through Share Acquisition

At the Board of Directors Meeting held on June 7, 2024, the Company resolved to execute a capital and business alliance agreement with HEIWA REAL ESTATE Co., Ltd. (the "Counterparty") and to make the Counterparty an Equity-method Affiliate of the Company through the additional acquisition of shares (the "Share Acquisition") of the Counterparty from SIMPLEX ASSET MANAGEMENT Co., Ltd., SIMPLEX ASSET MANAGEMENT (HK) Company Limited (collectively, "SIMPLEX") and MITSUBISHI ESTATE Co., Ltd. ("MITSUBISHI ESTATE"), and executed the capital and business alliance agreement and the share transfer agreement on the same day.

After the share transfer procedures on June 10, 2024, the percentage of voting rights held by the Company was 20.24%, the Company became the largest shareholder of the Counterparty and the Counterparty became an Equity-method Affiliate of the Company.

(1) Purpose of Share Acquisition

The Company acquired the Counterparty's shares in order to enhance mutual corporate value by leveraging our development capabilities for the Counterparty's real estate to create investment opportunities in the development business and achieve the vision, "Contribution to high value-added urban development by making the most of our development know-how and technological capabilities as a general contractor," has set forth for the Group Domestic Real Estate Development Business by FY2030 in"TAISEI VISION 2030 Achievement Plan".

(2) Overview of the Counterparty

(a) Name HEIWA REAL ESTATE Co., Ltd. (b) Address 1-10, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo (c) Title and name of representative Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto (d) Description of business Building Business and Asset Management Business (e) Share capital ¥21,492 million (As of March 31, 2024) (f) Date of establishment July 15, 1947 (3) Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition cost and status of shares before and after Share Acquisition (a) Number of shares 532,600 shares held before Share Acquisition (Percentage of voting rights: 1.49％) From SIMPLEX (b) Number of shares to 5,829,000 shares (Percentage of voting rights: 16.30％) be acquired From MITSUBISHI ESTATE 388,500 shares (Percentage of voting rights: 1.09％) (c) Acquisition cost From SIMPLEX ¥27,396 million ($180,941 thousand) From MITSUBISHI ESTATE ¥1,826 million ($12,059 thousand) (d) Number of shares 6,750,100 shares held after Share Acquisition (Percentage of voting rights: 18.88％)

Notes: 1. The percentage of voting rights is calculated based on the total number of voting rights held by all shareholders as of March 31, 2024 (357,527 shares) as the denominator.

2. As a result of the acquisition of treasury stock by the Counterparty on June 10, 2024, the percentage of voting rights held by the Company after the acquisition was 20.24%.