Disclaimer: This financial information, a digest of Taisei Corporation's "Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2024" ("Kessan Tanshin") disclosed at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 9, 2024 was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking users. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and this document, Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" will prevail.
August 9, 2024
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
[Japanese GAAP]
Listed company name:
Taisei Corporation
Stock exchange listings:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Nagoya Stock Exchange, Premier Market
Stock code:
1801
Location of headquarters:
Tokyo, Japan
Website:
https://www.taisei.co.jp/
Representative:
Yoshiro Aikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
Yuichi Nakano, General Manager of Accounting Department
TEL:
81-3-3348-1111 (from overseas)
Scheduled date for dividend payment:
―
Supplementary materials for
financial summaries:
Yes
Financial results briefing:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
1. Consolidated financial results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2024
(From April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Operating results (cumulative total)
(Millions of yen, rounded down)
(Percentages indicate changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.)
FY2024(First quarter-end)As of June 30, 2024 FY2023(First quarter-end)As of June 30, 2023
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
%
%
%
%
457,064
39.0
18,790
-
28,107
-
23,356
-
328,914
(0.2)
(8,040)
-
(4,427)
-
(2,278)
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
FY2024(First quarter-end)
589 million yen
(97.5 %)
FY2023(First quarter-end)
23,468 million yen
279.9 %
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
yen
yen
FY2024(First quarter-end)
126.73
―
As of June 30, 2024
FY2023(First quarter-end)
(12.10)
―
As of June 30, 2023
(2) Financial position
(Millions of yen, rounded down)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
%
As of June 30, 2024
2,477,519
945,889
36.9
As of March 31, 2024
2,583,641
961,000
36.0
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of June 30, 2024
913,680 million yen
As of March 31, 2024
929,334 million yen
1
2. Dividends
Dividends per share (yen)
First
Interim-end
Third
Year-end
Total (Full year)
quarter-end
quarter-end
FY2023
―
65.00
―
65.00
130.00
FY2024
―
FY2024 (forecast)
65.00
―
65.00
130.00
(Note) Revisions of projected dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (FY2024)
(From April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
(Millions of yen, rounded down) (Percentages indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income
to owners of parent
per share
%
%
%
%
yen
Full fiscal year
1,990,000
12.7
87,000
228.5
90,000
131.3
65,000
61.4
354.66
(Note) Revisions of consolidated forecasts most recently announced: None
*Notes
-
Changes in principal subsidiaries during the quarter under review
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None
- Adoption of specific accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
- Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
(i)
Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
(ii)
Changes due to accounting principles other than (i):
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv)
Restatements:
None
- Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
- Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2024
184,795,472 shares
As of March 31, 2024
184,795,472 shares
ii. Number of treasury stock at the end of period
As of June 30, 2024
1,051,968 shares
As of March 31, 2024
403,160 shares
iii. Average number of shares during the period (quarterly cumulative total)
FY2024 (First quarter-end)
184,295,311 shares
FY2023 (First quarter-end)
188,273,650 shares
(Note) The number of treasury stock at the end of the period and number of treasury stock excluded for calculating average number of shares during the period include the Company's shares held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT).
(As of June 30, 2024 99,400 shares, As of March 31, 2024 99,400 shares, As of June 30, 2023 103,800 shares)
- This Financial statement is exempt from auditing procedures.
- Disclaimer regarding appropriate use of forecasts and related points of note
Earnings forecasts in this document are based on information available at present and logical assessments and do not represent any promise by the Company. Actual results can be materially different from expectations due to a variety of factors.
2
Overview of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025
(Unit: 100 million yen)
The first quarter
Full fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(From Apr. 1, 2023 to
(From Apr. 1, 2024
(From Apr. 1, 2023 to
(From Apr. 1, 2024
Jun. 30, 2023)
to Jun. 30, 2024)
Mar. 31, 2024)
to Mar. 31, 2025)
Result
Result
Result
Forecast
Over previous
Over previous
fiscal year
fiscal year
Amount of orders received
2,979
5,174
2,194
19,624
19,100
(524)
Civil engineering
1,111
2,152
1,041
6,821
5,500
(1,321)
Building construction
1,634
2,766
1,132
11,365
12,200
834
Real estate development
206
234
27
1,311
1,300
(11)
Other
26
20
(6)
125
100
(25)
Net sales
3,289
4,570
1,281
17,650
19,900
2,249
Civil engineering
940
1,279
339
5,055
5,500
444
Building construction
2,126
3,008
882
11,172
13,000
1,827
Real estate development
195
261
66
1,297
1,300
2
Other
26
20
(6)
125
100
(25)
Gross profit
%
4.5
9.4
4.9
7.2
10.4
3.2
147
430
283
1,274
2,060
785
%
15.2
16.0
0.8
17.9
17.4
(0.5)
Civil engineering
142
204
61
902
955
52
%
(2.0)
5.4
7.4
0.3
6.6
6.3
Building construction
(42)
162
205
30
855
824
%
20.6
21.9
1.3
24.1
17.3
(6.8)
Real estate development
40
57
16
313
225
(88)
%
26.0
30.5
4.5
22.3
25.0
2.7
Other
6
6
(0)
27
25
(2)
%
(6.9)
(5.3)
1.6
(5.7)
(6.0)
(0.3)
SG&A expenses
(227)
(242)
(15)
(1,009)
(1,190)
(180)
Operating income
%
(2.4)
4.1
6.5
1.5
4.4
2.9
(80)
187
268
264
870
605
Non-operating income (expenses)
36
93
57
124
30
(94)
(Net financial revenue)
20
22
2
61
37
(24)
Ordinary income
%
(1.3)
6.1
7.4
2.2
4.5
2.3
(44)
281
325
389
900
510
Extraordinary income (loss)
13
51
38
181
100
(81)
Income before income taxes
%
(0.9)
7.3
8.2
3.2
5.0
1.8
and minority interests
(31)
332
363
570
1,000
429
Income taxes and others
8
(90)
(99)
(157)
(330)
(172)
Net income
%
(0.7)
5.3
6.0
2.3
3.4
1.1
(22)
242
264
413
670
256
Net income (loss) attributable to
(0)
(8)
(7)
(10)
(20)
(9)
non-controlling interests
Net income attributable to
%
(0.7)
5.1
5.8
2.3
3.3
1.0
owners of parent
(22)
233
256
650
402
247
* Forecasts for the current fiscal year under review are the figures released on May 13, 2024.
3
Overview of Non-consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025
(Unit: 100 million yen)
The first quarter
Full fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(From Apr. 1, 2023 to
(From Apr. 1, 2024
(From Apr. 1, 2023 to
(From Apr. 1, 2024
Jun. 30, 2023)
to Jun. 30, 2024)
Mar. 31, 2024)
to Mar. 31, 2025)
Result
Result
Result
Forecast
Over previous
Over previous
fiscal year
fiscal year
Amount of orders received
2,231
3,724
1,493
15,829
14,100
(1,729)
Civil engineering
740
1,374
633
5,188
3,400
(1,788)
Domestic
677
1,328
651
5,069
3,000
(2,069)
Overseas
63
45
(17)
118
400
281
Building construction
1,451
2,312
860
10,242
10,400
157
Domestic
1,116
2,233
1,116
9,640
10,000
359
Overseas
335
78
(256)
602
400
(202)
Total
2,191
3,686
1,494
15,430
13,800
(1,630)
Real estate development
27
26
(1)
311
230
(81)
Other
12
12
0
88
70
(18)
Net sales
2,678
3,521
843
13,936
15,000
1,063
Civil engineering
699
786
86
3,501
3,500
(1)
Domestic
649
714
64
3,292
3,300
7
Overseas
50
72
21
209
200
(9)
Building construction
1,942
2,667
724
10,046
11,200
1,153
Domestic
1,856
2,592
736
9,589
10,800
1,210
Overseas
86
74
(11)
457
400
(57)
Total
2,642
3,453
811
13,548
14,700
1,151
Real estate development
23
55
31
300
230
(70)
Other
12
12
0
88
70
(18)
Gross profit
%
3.1
7.7
4.6
5.4
9.5
4.1
84
272
188
759
1,420
660
%
18.2
16.2
(2.0)
19.8
19.4
(0.4)
Civil engineering
127
127
0
693
680
(13)
%
(3.0)
4.6
7.6
(1.0)
5.8
6.8
Building construction
(57)
122
180
(105)
650
755
%
2.6
7.2
4.6
4.3
9.0
4.7
Total
69
249
180
588
1,330
741
%
42.9
34.3
(8.6)
50.4
32.6
(17.8)
Real estate development
10
19
8
151
75
(76)
%
35.8
30.6
(5.2)
22.1
21.4
(0.7)
Other
4
3
(0)
19
15
(4)
%
(6.1)
(4.2)
1.9
(5.0)
(5.2)
(0.2)
SG&A expenses
(163)
(148)
14
(704)
(780)
(75)
Operating income
%
(3.0)
3.5
6.5
0.4
4.3
3.9
(79)
123
202
55
640
584
Non-operating income (expenses)
32
36
4
82
30
(52)
(Net financial revenue)
19
27
8
62
41
(21)
Ordinary income
%
(1.7)
4.6
6.3
1.0
4.5
3.5
(46)
160
207
137
670
532
Extraordinary income (loss)
10
50
40
170
100
(70)
Income before income taxes
%
(1.4)
6.0
7.4
2.2
5.1
2.9
(36)
211
247
307
770
462
Income taxes and others
11
(65)
(76)
(81)
(240)
(158)
Net income
%
(0.9)
4.1
5.0
1.6
3.5
1.9
(25)
145
170
226
530
303
* Forecasts for the current fiscal year under review are the figures released on May 13, 2024.
4
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
434,711
322,106
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed
864,694
820,985
construction contracts and other
Costs on construction contracts in progress
79,903
95,369
Real estate for sale and development projects in progress
166,293
169,542
Other inventories
6,841
8,025
Other
79,106
88,842
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(375)
(293)
Total current assets
1,631,175
1,504,578
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
332,715
336,279
Intangible assets
27,151
27,294
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
478,191
493,418
Retirement benefit asset
80,316
80,375
Other
36,255
37,850
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,164)
(2,275)
Total investments and other assets
592,599
609,368
Total non-current assets
952,466
972,941
Total assets
2,583,641
2,477,519
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts
597,704
582,845
and other
Short-term borrowings
110,530
112,896
Short-termnon-recourse borrowings
261
350
Current portion of bonds payable
-
10,000
Advances received on construction contracts in progress
215,432
216,885
Provision for warranties for completed construction
3,467
3,684
Provision for loss on construction contracts
96,661
86,660
Provision for loss on orders received
71
62
Other
278,585
215,745
Total current liabilities
1,302,713
1,229,131
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
50,000
40,000
Non-recourse bonds payable
-
100
Long-term borrowings
142,787
141,797
Long-termnon-recourse borrowings
72,686
76,262
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
840
740
officers)
Provision for share awards for directors (and other officers)
271
252
Retirement benefit liability
18,417
18,314
Other
34,923
25,031
Total non-current liabilities
319,927
302,498
Total liabilities
1,622,641
1,531,629
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
122,742
122,742
Capital surplus
30,382
30,382
Retained earnings
558,721
570,575
Treasury shares
(898)
(4,713)
Total shareholders' equity
710,947
718,987
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
154,295
129,391
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(1)
(3)
Revaluation reserve for land
1,176
1,218
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,530
5,421
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
60,385
58,666
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
218,387
194,693
Non-controlling interests
31,666
32,208
Total net assets
961,000
945,889
Total liabilities and net assets
2,583,641
2,477,519
6
-
Quarterly consolidated statement of income and quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statement of income
First quarter of FY2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(Millions of yen)
From April 1, 2023
From April 1, 2024
to June 30, 2023
to June 30, 2024
Net sales
Net sales of completed construction contracts
302,817
422,909
Net sales in development business and other
26,096
34,155
Total net sales
328,914
457,064
Cost of sales
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
292,753
386,450
Cost of sales in development business and other
21,456
27,560
Total cost of sales
314,209
414,011
Gross profit
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
10,064
36,458
Gross profit on development business and other
4,640
6,594
Total gross profit
14,704
43,053
Selling, general and administrative expenses
22,745
24,263
Operating income (loss)
(8,040)
18,790
Non-operating income
Interest income
153
332
Dividends income
2,062
2,354
Foreign exchange gains
1,451
1,048
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
286
6,847
Other
123
242
Total non-operating income
4,077
10,825
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
211
447
Financing expenses
-
747
Taxes and dues
161
219
Other
90
94
Total non-operating expenses
464
1,508
Ordinary income (loss)
(4,427)
28,107
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
1,338
5,171
Other
7
43
Total extraordinary income
1,346
5,214
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
16
23
Loss on valuation of investment securities
25
15
Other
1
9
Total extraordinary losses
42
48
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(3,123)
33,273
Income taxes
(899)
9,072
Net income (loss)
(2,224)
24,200
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
53
844
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(2,278)
23,356
7
Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income
First quarter of FY2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(Millions of yen)
From April 1, 2023
From April 1, 2024
to June 30, 2023
to June 30, 2024
Net income (loss)
(2,224)
24,200
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
25,854
(24,949)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
6
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
311
2,194
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(622)
(1,730)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
142
874
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
25,692
(23,611)
Comprehensive income
23,468
589
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
23,371
(378)
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
96
968
8
(3) Additional Information
Conversion to an Equity-method Affiliate through Share Acquisition
At the Board of Directors Meeting held on June 7, 2024, the Company resolved to execute a capital and business alliance agreement with HEIWA REAL ESTATE Co., Ltd. (the "Counterparty") and to make the Counterparty an Equity-method Affiliate of the Company through the additional acquisition of shares (the "Share Acquisition") of the Counterparty from SIMPLEX ASSET MANAGEMENT Co., Ltd., SIMPLEX ASSET MANAGEMENT (HK) Company Limited (collectively, "SIMPLEX") and MITSUBISHI ESTATE Co., Ltd. ("MITSUBISHI ESTATE"), and executed the capital and business alliance agreement and the share transfer agreement on the same day.
After the share transfer procedures on June 10, 2024, the percentage of voting rights held by the Company was 20.24%, the Company became the largest shareholder of the Counterparty and the Counterparty became an Equity-method Affiliate of the Company.
(1) Purpose of Share Acquisition
The Company acquired the Counterparty's shares in order to enhance mutual corporate value by leveraging our development capabilities for the Counterparty's real estate to create investment opportunities in the development business and achieve the vision, "Contribution to high value-added urban development by making the most of our development know-how and technological capabilities as a general contractor," has set forth for the Group Domestic Real Estate Development Business by FY2030 in"TAISEI VISION 2030 Achievement Plan".
(2) Overview of the Counterparty
(a)
Name
HEIWA REAL ESTATE Co., Ltd.
(b)
Address
1-10, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
(c)
Title and name of representative
Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO
Kiyoyuki Tsuchimoto
(d)
Description of business
Building Business and Asset Management Business
(e)
Share capital
¥21,492 million (As of March 31, 2024)
(f)
Date of establishment
July 15, 1947
(3) Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition cost and status of shares before and after Share Acquisition
(a)
Number of shares
532,600 shares
held before Share Acquisition
(Percentage of voting rights: 1.49％)
From SIMPLEX
(b)
Number of shares to
5,829,000 shares (Percentage of voting rights: 16.30％)
be acquired
From MITSUBISHI ESTATE
388,500 shares (Percentage of voting rights: 1.09％)
(c)
Acquisition cost
From SIMPLEX
¥27,396 million ($180,941 thousand)
From MITSUBISHI ESTATE ¥1,826 million ($12,059 thousand)
(d)
Number of shares
6,750,100 shares
held after Share Acquisition
(Percentage of voting rights: 18.88％)
Notes: 1. The percentage of voting rights is calculated based on the total number of voting rights held by all shareholders as of March 31, 2024 (357,527 shares) as the denominator.
2. As a result of the acquisition of treasury stock by the Counterparty on June 10, 2024, the percentage of voting rights held by the Company after the acquisition was 20.24%.
9
(4) Segment Information
Reporting segment information (net sales and income (loss))
First quarters of FY 2023 (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)
(Millions of yen)
Reporting Segment
Amounts on
Others
Total
Adjustments
Quarterly
consolidated
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
Civil
Building
Real estate
Subtotal
statement of income
engineering
construction
development
(Note 3)
Net sales
Sales on third
94,035
212,630
19,566
326,231
2,683
328,914
-
328,914
party
Intersegment
5,663
4,261
1,081
11,006
992
11,998
(11,998)
-
sales and
transfers
Total
99,698
216,891
20,647
337,238
3,675
340,913
(11,998)
328,914
Segment income
8,001
(17,864)
1,608
(8,253)
393
(7,859)
(180)
(8,040)
(loss)
Note 1: Businesses that cannot be classified into the company's reporting segments are shown as "Others".
This includes the incidental business of construction business such as cooperative research, technical service, and environmental measurement, and logistics business, and also, leisure-related business and other service business.
Note 2: The adjustments of segment income (loss), minus180 million yen is due to elimination of intra-segment transaction.
Note 3: The segment income (loss) is adjusted in accordance with operating loss on quarterly consolidated statement of income.
Reporting segment information (net sales and income (loss))
First quarters of FY 2024 (April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024)
(Millions of yen)
Reporting Segment
Amounts on
Others
Total
Adjustments
Quarterly
consolidated
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
Civil
Building
Real estate
Subtotal
statement of income
engineering
construction
development
(Note 3)
Net sales
Sales on third
127,995
300,878
26,185
455,059
2,005
457,064
-
457,064
party
Intersegment
7,020
5,342
1,174
13,537
1,010
14,548
(14,548)
-
sales and
transfers
Total
135,015
306,221
27,360
468,597
3,015
471,613
(14,548)
457,064
Segment income
12,613
2,988
3,059
18,661
397
19,058
(268)
18,790
Note 1: Businesses that cannot be classified into the company's reporting segments are shown as "Others".
This includes the incidental business of construction business such as cooperative research, technical service, and environmental measurement, and logistics business, and also, leisure-related business and other service business.
Note 2: The adjustments of segment income, minus268 million yen, include elimination of intra-segment transaction, minus136 million yen and amortization of goodwill, minus132 million yen.
Note 3: The segment income is adjusted in accordance with operating income on quarterly consolidated statement of income.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Taisei Corporation published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 05:24:05 UTC.