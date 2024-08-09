Financial Results

for Q1 FY2024

August 9, 2024

Financial summary

  • New orders, net sales and each line-item profit were steady progress in both Civil Engineering and Building Construction.
  • In particular, the progress rate of each line-item profit following ordinary income is high compared to the full-year forecast due to the lump-sum amortization of negative goodwill through M&A and progress in the sale of cross-shareholdings.

¥bn

FY2023

FY2024

YoY

Q1

Q1

Change

New orders

297.9

517.4

219.4

Net sales

328.9

4.570

128.1

Gross profit

14.7

43.0

28.3

4.5%

9.4%

4.9Pt

Operating income

(8.0)

18.7

26.8

loss)

(2.4%)

4.1%

6.5Pt

Net income(loss)

(2.2)

23.3

25.6

attributable to

(0.7%)

5.1%

5.8Pt

owners of parent

Net income(loss)

(12.10)

126.73

138.83

per share (¥)

FY2024

Q1

Forecast

Progress rate

1,910.0

27.1%

1,990.0

23.0%

206.0

20.9%

10.4%

87.0

21.6%

4.4%

65.0

35.9%

3.3%

354.66

35.7%

1

New orders

Consolidated

600.0

¥bn

517.4

425.6

219.4

400.0

(127.6)

73.7%

215.2

Civil

(30.0%)

129.2

297.9

engineering

(18.0)

104.1

111.1

Building

200.0

construction

263.1

(99.7)

113.2

276.6

163.4

Real estate

development

33.2

(9.8)

23.3

2.0

25.4

(and other)

0.0

FY2022 Q1

FY2023 Q1

FY2024 Q1

Note: Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.

2

Major new orders [Civil engineering]

Non-consolidated

Project

Type of

Client

Industry

Construction

Construction work for tunnel of

Enterprises

Road

Metropolitan Expressway Co., Ltd

of central

Tokiwabashi district

government

The demolition project for damaged

houses and structures and

Central

decontamination work at Namie town

Other

Ministry of the Environment

government

specific reconstruction and return

residence area in FY2024-2025

Public

Private

Overseas

*New orders (Domestic construction business) by type of construction and industry are described in the Supplementary data.

3

Major new orders [Building construction]

Non-consolidated

Project

Type of

Client

Industry

Construction

Ibaraki Data Center Project (tentative

Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha

Information and

name) (Phase 1 Shell & Core + Initial

Office

ZEST Holding

communication

Implementation 7MW)

Construction of New Research Building

Educational

ENEOS Corporation

Chemicals

facility

New construction work of Eastern Area

Cities, wards,

Other

City of Yokohama

towns, and

Crematorium (tentative name)

villages

Public

Private

Overseas

*New orders (Domestic construction business) by type of construction and industry are described in the Supplementary data.

4

Net sales

Consolidated

500.0

¥bn

128.1

457.0

400.0

39.0%

127.9

329.5

(0.2%)

328.9

Civil

(0.6)

33.9

300.0

engineering

84.6

9.3

94.0

200.0

Building

construction

212.1

88.2

300.8

0.4

212.6

100.0

Real estate

development

0.0

32.7

(10.4)

22.2

5.9

28.1

(and other)

FY2022 Q1

FY2023 Q1

FY2024 Q1

Note: Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.

5

Gross profit

Consolidated

50.0

¥bn

43.0

40.0

9.4%

Civil

engineering

28.3

27.3

4.9pt

20.4

30.0

8.3%

(12.6)

14.7

16.0%

Building

10.5

(3.8pt)

6.1

construction

20.0

3.6

4.5%

0.8pt

12.5%

10.5

2.7pt

14.2

16.2

Real estate

20.5

10.0

development

(14.8)

5.4%

5.0%

(7.0pt)

15.2%

7.4pt

6.3

(and other)

6.2

(1.5)

4.7

1.6

0.0

19.1%

2.1pt

21.2%

1.3pt

22.5%

(4.2)

(2.0%)

(10.0)

FY2022 Q1

FY2023 Q1

FY2024 Q1

Note: Pt in blue ink indicate year-on-year changes.

6

Ref. Gross margin of completed contracts

Non-consolidated

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

0.0

(5.0)

%

18.2

1.9(2.0)

16.3

16.2

Overall construction

7.2

7.2

(4.6)

4.6

Civil eigineering

4.5

4.6

2.6

Building construction

(7.5)

7.6

(3.0)

FY2022 Q1

FY2023 Q1

FY2024 Q1

7

SG&A Expenses

Consolidated

30.0 ¥bn

1.4

22.7

1.5

24.2

21.3

(1.6pt)

5.3%

0.4pt

6.9%

20.0

6.5%

6.2

1.5

7.7

5.5

0.6

10.0

12.5

0.9

13.5

(0.0)

13.4

0.0

3.1

(0.1)

2.9

0.0

3.0

FY2022 Q1

FY2023 Q1

FY2024 Q1

Note: Pt in blue ink indicate year-on-year changes.

Civil engineering

Building construction

Real estate development (and other)

8

Operating income

Consolidated

30.0

20.0

10.0

0.0

(10.0)

(20.0)

(30.0)

¥bn

Real estate

18.7

Building

development

(and other)

construction

1.5

4.1%

(8.0)

20.6

12.6

(2.4%)

8.0

2.8

1.7

Civil

3.3

(17.8)

engineering

4.6

Operating income 26.8 (Gross profit 28.3, SG&A (1.5))

Civil engineering

Building construction

Real estate development (and other)

FY2023 Q1

FY2024 Q1

9

