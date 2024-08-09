Financial Results
for Q1 FY2024
August 9, 2024
Financial summary
- New orders, net sales and each line-item profit were steady progress in both Civil Engineering and Building Construction.
- In particular, the progress rate of each line-item profit following ordinary income is high compared to the full-year forecast due to the lump-sum amortization of negative goodwill through M&A and progress in the sale of cross-shareholdings.
¥bn
FY2023
FY2024
YoY
Q1
Q1
Change
New orders
297.9
517.4
219.4
Net sales
328.9
4.570
128.1
Gross profit
14.7
43.0
28.3
4.5%
9.4%
4.9Pt
Operating income
(8.0)
18.7
26.8
（loss)
(2.4%)
4.1%
6.5Pt
Net income(loss)
(2.2)
23.3
25.6
attributable to
(0.7%)
5.1%
5.8Pt
owners of parent
Net income(loss)
(12.10)
126.73
138.83
per share (¥)
FY2024
Q1
Forecast
Progress rate
1,910.0
27.1%
1,990.0
23.0%
206.0
20.9%
10.4%
87.0
21.6%
4.4%
65.0
35.9%
3.3%
354.66
35.7%
1
New orders
Consolidated
600.0
¥bn
517.4
425.6
219.4
400.0
(127.6)
73.7%
215.2
Civil
(30.0%)
129.2
297.9
engineering
(18.0)
104.1
111.1
Building
200.0
construction
263.1
(99.7)
113.2
276.6
163.4
Real estate
development
33.2
(9.8)
23.3
2.0
25.4
(and other)
0.0
FY2022 Q1
FY2023 Q1
FY2024 Q1
Note: Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.
2
Major new orders [Civil engineering]
Non-consolidated
Project
Type of
Client
Industry
Construction
Construction work for tunnel of
Enterprises
Road
Metropolitan Expressway Co., Ltd
of central
Tokiwabashi district
government
The demolition project for damaged
houses and structures and
Central
decontamination work at Namie town
Other
Ministry of the Environment
government
specific reconstruction and return
residence area in FY2024-2025
： Public
： Private
： Overseas
*New orders (Domestic construction business) by type of construction and industry are described in the Supplementary data.
3
Major new orders [Building construction]
Non-consolidated
Project
Type of
Client
Industry
Construction
Ibaraki Data Center Project (tentative
Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha
Information and
name) (Phase 1 Shell & Core + Initial
Office
ZEST Holding
communication
Implementation 7MW)
Construction of New Research Building
Educational
ENEOS Corporation
Chemicals
facility
New construction work of Eastern Area
Cities, wards,
Other
City of Yokohama
towns, and
Crematorium (tentative name)
villages
： Public
： Private
： Overseas
*New orders (Domestic construction business) by type of construction and industry are described in the Supplementary data.
4
Net sales
Consolidated
500.0
¥bn
128.1
457.0
400.0
39.0%
127.9
329.5
(0.2%)
328.9
Civil
(0.6)
33.9
300.0
engineering
84.6
9.3
94.0
200.0
Building
construction
212.1
88.2
300.8
0.4
212.6
100.0
Real estate
development
0.0
32.7
(10.4)
22.2
5.9
28.1
(and other)
FY2022 Q1
FY2023 Q1
FY2024 Q1
Note: Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.
5
Gross profit
Consolidated
50.0
¥bn
43.0
40.0
9.4%
Civil
engineering
28.3
27.3
4.9pt
20.4
30.0
8.3%
(12.6)
14.7
16.0%
Building
10.5
(3.8pt)
6.1
construction
20.0
3.6
4.5%
0.8pt
12.5%
10.5
2.7pt
14.2
16.2
Real estate
20.5
10.0
development
(14.8)
5.4%
5.0%
(7.0pt)
15.2%
7.4pt
6.3
(and other)
6.2
(1.5)
4.7
1.6
0.0
19.1%
2.1pt
21.2%
1.3pt
22.5%
(4.2)
(2.0%)
(10.0)
FY2022 Q1
FY2023 Q1
FY2024 Q1
Note: Pt in blue ink indicate year-on-year changes.
6
〔Ref.〕 Gross margin of completed contracts
Non-consolidated
20.0
15.0
10.0
5.0
0.0
(5.0)
%
18.2
1.9(2.0)
16.3
16.2
Overall construction
7.2
7.2
(4.6)
4.6
Civil eigineering
4.5
4.6
2.6
Building construction
(7.5)
7.6
(3.0)
FY2022 Q1
FY2023 Q1
FY2024 Q1
7
SG&A Expenses
Consolidated
30.0 ¥bn
1.4
22.7
1.5
24.2
21.3
(1.6pt)
5.3%
0.4pt
6.9%
20.0
6.5%
6.2
1.5
7.7
5.5
0.6
10.0
12.5
0.9
13.5
(0.0)
13.4
0.0
3.1
(0.1)
2.9
0.0
3.0
FY2022 Q1
FY2023 Q1
FY2024 Q1
Note: Pt in blue ink indicate year-on-year changes.
Civil engineering
Building construction
Real estate development (and other)
8
Operating income
Consolidated
30.0
20.0
10.0
0.0
(10.0)
(20.0)
(30.0)
¥bn
Real estate
18.7
Building
development
(and other)
construction
1.5
4.1%
(8.0)
20.6
12.6
(2.4%)
8.0
2.8
1.7
Civil
3.3
(17.8)
engineering
4.6
Operating income 26.8 (Gross profit 28.3, SG&A (1.5))
Civil engineering
Building construction
Real estate development (and other)
FY2023 Q1
FY2024 Q1
9
