New orders in both Civil Engineering and Building Construction increased significantly YoY due to new domestic large projects won and the contribution of newly consolidated group companies through M&A from the beginning of the fiscal year.

Net sales increased YoY due to an increase in backlogs in Civil Engineering and the fact that domestic large projects is at its peak in Building Construction and the impact of newly consolidated group companies in Civil Engineering and Building Construction.

Regarding each line-item profit, operating income increased due to a reaction to a gross loss in Building Construction in the previous fiscal year due to the provision for loss on construction contracts recorded.

Ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent increased YoY due to the lump-sum amortization of negative goodwill in share acquisition of Heiwa Real Estate and progress in the sale of cross-shareholdings.