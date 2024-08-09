- I will explain the reasons for variation from the same period in the previous fiscal year using figures on a consolidated basis unless otherwise noted.
-
Notice;
Amounts less than 100 million yen are rounded down.
These are changed, from this fiscal year, including those for previous fiscal years, (in previous presentation; rounding)
- New orders in both Civil Engineering and Building Construction increased significantly YoY due to new domestic large projects won and the contribution of newly consolidated group companies through M&A from the beginning of the fiscal year.
- Net sales increased YoY due to an increase in backlogs in Civil Engineering and the fact that domestic large projects is at its peak in Building Construction and the impact of newly consolidated group companies in Civil Engineering and Building Construction.
- Regarding each line-item profit, operating income increased due to a reaction to a gross loss in Building Construction in the previous fiscal year due to the provision for loss on construction contracts recorded.
- Ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent increased YoY due to the lump-sum amortization of negative goodwill in share acquisition of Heiwa Real Estate and progress in the sale of cross-shareholdings.
- Therefore, the progress rate of net income attributable to owners of parent is high compared to the full-year forecast.
- Overall consolidated new orders were 517.4 billion yen, up 219.4 billion yen YoY.
【Civil Engineering】
- Taisei Corporation (the Company) increased 63.3 billion yen due to new domestic large project won.
- The subsidiaries increased 40.8 billion yen due to new projects won in a road paving subsidiary and the impact of newly consolidated group companies. Overall consolidated new orders increased 104.1 billion yen.
【Building Construction】
- The Company increased 86.0 billion yen due to new domestic large projects won.
- The subsidiaries increased 27.2 billion yen due to the impact of newly consolidated group companies. Overall consolidated new orders increased 113.2 billion yen.
【Real Estate Development (and Other)】
- The Company decreased 0.1 billion yen, which was almost the same level as in the previous fiscal year.
- The subsidiaries increased 2.1 billion yen due to an increase in the number of condominiums delivered and the number of the sales of leasing real estate in a real estate subsidiary. Overall consolidated new orders increased 2.0 billion yen.
✓ These are the major new projects won by Civil Engineering of Taisei Corporation.
- These are the major new projects won by Building Construction of Taisei Corporation.
- Overall consolidated net sales was 457.0 billion yen, up 128.1 billion yen YoY.
【Civil Engineering】
- The Company increased 8.6 billion yen due to an increase in backlog.
- The subsidiaries increased 25.3 billion yen due to an increase in backlog and the acquisition of additional change works in a road paving subsidiary and the impact of newly consolidated group companies. Overall consolidated net sales increased 33.9 billion yen.
【Building Construction】
- The Company increased 72.4 billion yen mainly due to the fact that large projects in the Tokyo metropolitan area is at its peak.
- The subsidiaries increased 15.8 billion yen due to the impact of an increase in net sales in a equipment subsidiary and the impact of newly consolidated group companies. Overall consolidated net sales increased 88.2 billion yen.
【Real Estate Development (and Other)】
- The Company increased 3.1 billion yen due to the sales of real estate for sale.
- The subsidiaries increased 2.8 billion yen due to an increase in the number of condominiums delivered and the number of the sales of leasing real estate in a real estate subsidiary. Overall consolidated net sales increased 5.9 billion yen.
- Overall consolidated gross profit was 43.0 billion yen, up 28.3 billion yen YoY due to a recovery from a gross loss in Building Construction in the previous fiscal year due to the provision for loss on construction contracts recorded.
【Civil Engineering】
- The Company was almost the same level as in the previous fiscal year, despite an increase in net sales.
- The subsidiaries increased 6.1 billion yen due to an increase in net sales and an improvement in profit margin in a road pavement subsidiary and the impact of newly consolidated group companies. Overall consolidated gross profit increased 6.1 billion yen.
【Building Construction】
- The Company increased 18.0 billion yen due to an improvement in construction profit margin and a reaction to the provision for loss on construction contracts recorded in the previous fiscal year.
- The subsidiaries increased 2.5 billion yen due to an improvement in profit margins in a construction subsidiary and an increase in net sales in a equipment subsidiary and the impact of newly consolidated group companies. Overall consolidated gross profit increased 20.5 billion yen.
【Real Estate Development (and Other)】
- The Company increased 0.8 billion yen due to the sales of real estate for sale.
- The subsidiaries increased 0.8 billion yen due to an increase in the number of condominiums delivered and the number of the sales of leasing real estate in a real estate subsidiary. Overall consolidated gross profit increased 1.6 billion yen.
- The gross margin on a non-consolidated basis was 7.2%, up 4.6 percentage points YoY.
【Civil Engineering】
- Gross margin was 16.2%, down 2.0 percentage points.
Because in previous year, profit ratio was high due to a several profitable projects that would be the final closing of accounts within FY2023 which had the acquisition of additional works and the progress in cost reduction, but, in current year the number of such projects was small.
【Building Construction】
- Gross margin was 4.6%, up 7.6 percentage points due to an improvement in profit margins in normal construction projects, excluding low-profitability projects for which the provision for loss on construction contracts recorded, and reaction to the provision for loss on construction contracts recorded in the previous fiscal year.
- The Company decreased 1.4 billion yen due to a decrease in order-related expenses.
- The subsidiaries increased 2.9 billion yen due to the impact of newly consolidated group companies. Overall consolidated SG&A increased 1.5 billion yen.
- Operating income was 18.7 billion yen, up 26.8 billion yen YoY due to an increase in gross profit by 28.3 billion yen YoY due to a increase in net sales and an improvement in profit margin in Building Construction.
