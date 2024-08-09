Supplementary Data
Contents
Non-consolidated
Page
1.
Breakdown of new orders by type
3
2.
Breakdown of new orders by type of construction
4
3.
Breakdown of new orders by industry
5
Consolidated
4.
Financial results of major subsidiaries
6
1. Breakdown of new orders by type
Non-consolidated
（100 millions of yen）
FY2023 Q1
FY2024 Q1
YoY
YoY
Change
Change(%)
Civil Engineering
677
1,328
651
96.2
Public
459
1,151
692
150.8
National
350
1,135
785
224.3
Regional
109
16
(93)
(85.6)
Military, Foreign government
-
-
-
-
Private
218
177
(41)
(18.7)
Manufacturing
22
64
42
186.9
Non-manufacturing
196
113
(83)
(42.1)
Building Construction
1,117
2,233
1,116
100.0
Public
125
113
(12)
(9.9)
National
91
11
(80)
(88.5)
Regional
34
103
69
201.7
Military, Foreign government
-
1
1
-
Private
991
2,120
1,129
113.9
Manufacturing
436
1,130
694
159.0
Non-manufacturing
555
990
435
78.4
Domestic Construction Total
1,794
3,562
1,768
98.6
2. Breakdown of new orders
by type of construction
Non-consolidated
（100 millions of yen）
FY2023 Q1
FY2024 Q1
YoY
YoY
Contribution(%)
Change
Change(%)
【By Civil Engineering and
Building Construction】
Civil Engineering
677
1,328
651
96.2
Erosion control & Flood control
108
32
(76)
(70.4)
(11.2)
Railroad
63
22
(41)
(65.1)
(6.1)
Water supply and sewerage
(3)
2
5
-
0.7
Land development
11
21
10
90.9
1.5
Port development
5
3
(2)
(40.0)
(0.3)
Road
273
1,099
826
302.6
122.0
Electric power line
24
0
(24)
(100.0)
(3.5)
Others
196
149
(47)
(24.0)
(6.9)
Building Construction
1,117
2,233
1,116
100.0
Office
405
604
199
49.1
17.8
Accommodation
19
51
32
168.4
2.9
Shop
196
119
(77)
(39.3)
(6.9)
Factory & Power plant
155
831
676
436.1
60.5
Warehouse
8
13
5
62.5
0.4
Housing
26
9
(17)
(65.4)
(1.5)
Educational facility
100
269
169
169.0
15.1
Medical & Welfare
45
45
0
0.0
0.0
Amusement
16
6
(10)
(62.5)
(0.9)
Others
147
286
139
94.6
12.4
Domestic Construction Total
1,794
3,562
1,768
98.6
3. Breakdown of new orders
by industry
Non-consolidated
（100 millions of yen）
FY2023 Q1
FY2024 Q1
YoY
YoY
Contribution(%)
Change
Change(%)
【By Manufacturing and
Non-manufacturing】
Manufacturing
459
1,194
735
160.1
Textiles
3
0
(3)
(100.0)
(0.7)
Chemicals
62
380
318
512.9
69.3
Iron and steel
4
29
25
625.0
5.4
Electrical machinery
217
603
386
177.9
84.1
Transportation machinery
7
43
36
514.3
7.8
Other machinery
66
72
6
9.1
1.3
Foods
12
6
(6)
(50.0)
(1.3)
Other
88
61
(27)
(30.7)
(5.9)
Non-manufacturing
751
1,103
352
46.9
Agriculture and fishery
0
0
0
0.0
0.0
Mining and construction
4
6
2
50.0
0.3
Electric and gas
90
109
19
21.1
2.5
Transport
118
77
(41)
(34.7)
(5.5)
Information and communication
40
361
321
802.5
42.7
Commerce
81
55
(26)
(32.1)
(3.5)
Finance and insurance
92
31
(61)
(66.3)
(8.1)
Real estate
134
233
99
73.9
13.2
Service
174
218
44
25.3
5.9
Other
17
14
(3)
(17.6)
(0.4)
Domestic Private Total
1,209
2,297
1,088
90.0
4. Financial results of major subsidiaries
Consolidated
（Millions of yen, %）
Segment
Civil Engineering
Name
Taisei Rotec
Major business
Road construction and
construction materials sales
Period
FY2023
FY2024
FY2024
Q1
Q1
Forecast
Amount of order received
24,594
32,224
118,000
Net sales
22,005
28,514
118,000
Operating income
(826)
1,132
3,400
Ordinary income
(814)
1,148
3,400
Net income
(603)
750
2,200
Interest-bearing debt
0
0
0
Paid-in-capital
11,305
11,305
-
Total assets
106,048
116,715
-
Equity ownership
100.00
100.00
-
Real Estate Development
Taisei-Yuraku Real Estate
Real estate sales, management and insurance
FY2023
FY2024
FY2024
Q1
Q1
Forecast
15,856
19,128
100,000
15,031
18,995
100,000
1,239
1,962
7,500
1,241
1,916
7,200
816
1,344
4,800
40,000
45,000
55,000
10,000
10,000
-
165,316
179,805
-
100.00
100.00
-
Note 1: Amount before elimination of intracompany transaction.
Note 2: Fractions of one million yen are omitted.
