August 9, 2024









This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking users. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Setumeikai Hosoku Siryou" and this document, Japanese "Kessan Setumeikai Hosoku Siryou" shall prevail.

1. Breakdown of new orders by type

Non-consolidated

100 millions of yen

FY2023 Q1

FY2024 Q1

YoY

YoY

Change

Change(%)

Civil Engineering

677

1,328

651

96.2

Public

459

1,151

692

150.8

National

350

1,135

785

224.3

Regional

109

16

(93)

(85.6)

Military, Foreign government

-

-

-

-

Private

218

177

(41)

(18.7)

Manufacturing

22

64

42

186.9

Non-manufacturing

196

113

(83)

(42.1)

Building Construction

1,117

2,233

1,116

100.0

Public

125

113

(12)

(9.9)

National

91

11

(80)

(88.5)

Regional

34

103

69

201.7

Military, Foreign government

-

1

1

-

Private

991

2,120

1,129

113.9

Manufacturing

436

1,130

694

159.0

Non-manufacturing

555

990

435

78.4

Domestic Construction Total

1,794

3,562

1,768

98.6

2. Breakdown of new orders

by type of construction

Non-consolidated

100 millions of yen

FY2023 Q1

FY2024 Q1

YoY

YoY

Contribution(%)

Change

Change(%)

By Civil Engineering and

Building Construction

Civil Engineering

677

1,328

651

96.2

Erosion control & Flood control

108

32

(76)

(70.4)

(11.2)

Railroad

63

22

(41)

(65.1)

(6.1)

Water supply and sewerage

(3)

2

5

-

0.7

Land development

11

21

10

90.9

1.5

Port development

5

3

(2)

(40.0)

(0.3)

Road

273

1,099

826

302.6

122.0

Electric power line

24

0

(24)

(100.0)

(3.5)

Others

196

149

(47)

(24.0)

(6.9)

Building Construction

1,117

2,233

1,116

100.0

Office

405

604

199

49.1

17.8

Accommodation

19

51

32

168.4

2.9

Shop

196

119

(77)

(39.3)

(6.9)

Factory & Power plant

155

831

676

436.1

60.5

Warehouse

8

13

5

62.5

0.4

Housing

26

9

(17)

(65.4)

(1.5)

Educational facility

100

269

169

169.0

15.1

Medical & Welfare

45

45

0

0.0

0.0

Amusement

16

6

(10)

(62.5)

(0.9)

Others

147

286

139

94.6

12.4

Domestic Construction Total

1,794

3,562

1,768

98.6

3. Breakdown of new orders

by industry

Non-consolidated

100 millions of yen

FY2023 Q1

FY2024 Q1

YoY

YoY

Contribution(%)

Change

Change(%)

By Manufacturing and

Non-manufacturing

Manufacturing

459

1,194

735

160.1

Textiles

3

0

(3)

(100.0)

(0.7)

Chemicals

62

380

318

512.9

69.3

Iron and steel

4

29

25

625.0

5.4

Electrical machinery

217

603

386

177.9

84.1

Transportation machinery

7

43

36

514.3

7.8

Other machinery

66

72

6

9.1

1.3

Foods

12

6

(6)

(50.0)

(1.3)

Other

88

61

(27)

(30.7)

(5.9)

Non-manufacturing

751

1,103

352

46.9

Agriculture and fishery

0

0

0

0.0

0.0

Mining and construction

4

6

2

50.0

0.3

Electric and gas

90

109

19

21.1

2.5

Transport

118

77

(41)

(34.7)

(5.5)

Information and communication

40

361

321

802.5

42.7

Commerce

81

55

(26)

(32.1)

(3.5)

Finance and insurance

92

31

(61)

(66.3)

(8.1)

Real estate

134

233

99

73.9

13.2

Service

174

218

44

25.3

5.9

Other

17

14

(3)

(17.6)

(0.4)

Domestic Private Total

1,209

2,297

1,088

90.0

4. Financial results of major subsidiaries

Consolidated

Millions of yen, %

Segment

Civil Engineering

Name

Taisei Rotec

Major business

Road construction and

construction materials sales

Period

FY2023

FY2024

FY2024

Q1

Q1

Forecast

Amount of order received

24,594

32,224

118,000

Net sales

22,005

28,514

118,000

Operating income

(826)

1,132

3,400

Ordinary income

(814)

1,148

3,400

Net income

(603)

750

2,200

Interest-bearing debt

0

0

0

Paid-in-capital

11,305

11,305

-

Total assets

106,048

116,715

-

Equity ownership

100.00

100.00

-

Real Estate Development

Taisei-Yuraku Real Estate

Real estate sales, management and insurance

FY2023

FY2024

FY2024

Q1

Q1

Forecast

15,856

19,128

100,000

15,031

18,995

100,000

1,239

1,962

7,500

1,241

1,916

7,200

816

1,344

4,800

40,000

45,000

55,000

10,000

10,000

-

165,316

179,805

-

100.00

100.00

-

Note 1: Amount before elimination of intracompany transaction.

Note 2: Fractions of one million yen are omitted.

