    1801   JP3443600006

TAISEI CORPORATION

(1801)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
4025.00 JPY   -3.59%
Taisei : 2Q FY2022 Supplementary data

11/11/2022 | 04:12am EST
Supplementary Data

for the 1st Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

November 11, 2022

Contents

Non-consolidated

Page

１．

Breakdown of new orders by type

3

２．

Breakdown of new orders by type of construction

4

３．

Breakdown of new orders by industry

5

４．

Other data of new orders

6

Consolidated

５．

Breakdown of overseas project

7

６．

Financial results of major subsidiaries

8

７．

Research & Development, etc.

11

８．

Investment plan

12

(Medium-Term Business Plan(2021-2023))

[Disclaimer]

This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking users. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Setumeikai Hosoku Siryou" and this document, Japanese "Kessan Setumeikai Hosoku Siryou" will prevail.

2

１．Breakdown of new orders by type

Non-consolidated

（100 millions of yen）

FY2021 H1

FY2022 H1

Change

Rate of change(%)

Civil engineering

1,013

1,713

700

69.0

Public

697

1,122

425

61.0

National

631

808

177

28.1

Regional

66

314

248

377.4

Military, Foreign government

-

-

-

-

Private

317

591

275

86.7

Manufacturing

112

110

(2)

(1.7)

Non-manufacturing

205

481

276

134.8

Building construction

3,338

5,120

1,782

53.4

Public

271

532

262

96.7

National

38

300

262

687.8

Regional

233

233

0

0.0

Military, Foreign government

1

-

(1)

(100.0)

Private

3,066

4,588

1,522

49.6

Manufacturing

1,230

2,367

1,136

92.4

Non-manufacturing

1,836

2,221

385

21.0

Domestic construction total

4,351

6,833

2,481

57.0

3

２．Breakdown of new orders

by type of construction

Non-consolidated

（100 millions of yen）

FY2021 H1

FY2022 H1

Change

Rate of change(%)

Contribution(%)

【By Civil engineering and

Building construction】

Civil engineering

1,013

1,713

700

69.0

Erosion control & Flood control

221

247

25

11.5

2.5

Railroad

125

82

(42)

(33.8)

(4.2)

Water supply

40

179

140

352.5

13.8

Land development

33

50

17

52.1

1.7

Port development

8

52

43

521.2

4.3

Road

384

580

196

51.1

19.3

Electric power line

42

0

(42)

(100.0)

(4.2)

Others

160

522

362

225.6

35.7

Building construction

3,338

5,120

1,782

53.4

Office

664

994

330

49.7

9.9

Accommodation

63

19

(44)

(70.0)

(1.3)

Shop

482

110

(373)

(77.2)

(11.2)

Factory & Power plant

1,096

1,600

503

45.9

15.1

Warehouse

82

389

308

376.0

9.2

Housing

96

99

2

2.4

0.1

Educational facility

169

878

709

419.2

21.2

Medical & Welfare

155

108

(47)

(30.4)

(1.4)

Amusement

246

60

(186)

(75.7)

(5.6)

Others

283

864

580

204.7

17.4

Domestic construction total

4,351

6,833

2,481

57.0

4

.Breakdown of new orders by industry Non-consolidated

（100 millions of yen）

FY2021 H1

FY2022 H1

Change

Contribution(%)

Rate of change(%)

【By Manufacturing and

Non-manufacturing】

Manufacturing

1,342

2,476

1,134

84.5

Textiles

2

4

3

155.5

0.2

Chemicals

417

853

436

104.8

32.5

Iron and steel

14

113

99

720.9

7.4

Electrical machinery

306

505

200

65.3

14.9

Transportation machinery

358

57

(301)

(84.0)

(22.4)

Other machinery

124

589

466

376.5

34.7

Foods

30

200

169

557.8

12.6

Other

92

155

63

68.1

4.7

Non-manufacturing

2,041

2,702

662

32.4

Agriculture and fishery

0

3

3

1,044.4

0.1

Mining and construction

56

4

(53)

(93.3)

(2.6)

Electric and gas

312

344

32

10.3

1.6

Transport

70

234

165

236.4

8.1

Information and communication

54

67

13

24.0

0.6

Commerce

277

58

(219)

(79.0)

(10.7)

Finance and insurance

104

367

263

252.3

12.9

Real estate

661

1,025

364

55.1

17.8

Service

480

523

43

9.0

2.1

Other

27

78

51

190.9

2.5

Domestic private total

3,383

5,179

1,796

53.1

5

Disclaimer

Taisei Corporation published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
