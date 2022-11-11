Taisei : 2Q FY2022 Supplementary data

for the 1st Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
November 11, 2022
Non-consolidated
１．
Breakdown of new orders by type
２．
Breakdown of new orders by type of construction
３．
Breakdown of new orders by industry
４．
Other data of new orders
Consolidated
５．
Breakdown of overseas project
６．
Financial results of major subsidiaries
７．
Research & Development, etc.
８．
Investment plan
(Medium-Term Business Plan(2021-2023))
[Disclaimer]
This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking users. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Setumeikai Hosoku Siryou" and this document, Japanese "Kessan Setumeikai Hosoku Siryou" will prevail.
１．Breakdown of new orders by type
Non-consolidated
（100 millions of yen）
FY2021 H1
FY2022 H1
Change
Rate of change(%)
Civil engineering
1,013
1,713
700
69.0
Public
697
1,122
425
61.0
National
631
808
177
28.1
Regional
66
314
248
377.4
Military, Foreign government
-
-
-
-
Private
317
591
275
86.7
Manufacturing
112
110
(2)
(1.7)
Non-manufacturing
205
481
276
134.8
Building construction
3,338
5,120
1,782
53.4
Public
271
532
262
96.7
National
38
300
262
687.8
Regional
233
233
0
0.0
Military, Foreign government
1
-
(1)
(100.0)
Private
3,066
4,588
1,522
49.6
Manufacturing
1,230
2,367
1,136
92.4
Non-manufacturing
1,836
2,221
385
21.0
Domestic construction total
4,351
6,833
2,481
57.0
２．Breakdown of new orders
by type of construction
Non-consolidated
（100 millions of yen）
FY2021 H1
FY2022 H1
Change
Rate of change(%)
Contribution(%)
【By Civil engineering and
Building construction】
Civil engineering
1,013
1,713
700
69.0
Erosion control & Flood control
221
247
25
11.5
2.5
Railroad
125
82
(42)
(33.8)
(4.2)
Water supply
40
179
140
352.5
13.8
Land development
33
50
17
52.1
1.7
Port development
8
52
43
521.2
4.3
Road
384
580
196
51.1
19.3
Electric power line
42
0
(42)
(100.0)
(4.2)
Others
160
522
362
225.6
35.7
Building construction
3,338
5,120
1,782
53.4
Office
664
994
330
49.7
9.9
Accommodation
63
19
(44)
(70.0)
(1.3)
Shop
482
110
(373)
(77.2)
(11.2)
Factory & Power plant
1,096
1,600
503
45.9
15.1
Warehouse
82
389
308
376.0
9.2
Housing
96
99
2
2.4
0.1
Educational facility
169
878
709
419.2
21.2
Medical & Welfare
155
108
(47)
(30.4)
(1.4)
Amusement
246
60
(186)
(75.7)
(5.6)
Others
283
864
580
204.7
17.4
Domestic construction total
4,351
6,833
2,481
57.0
３.Breakdown of new orders by industry Non-consolidated
Taisei Corporation published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:11:06 UTC.