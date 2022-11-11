Taisei : 2Q FY2022 Supplementary data

Contents

Non-consolidated Page １． Breakdown of new orders by type 3 ２． Breakdown of new orders by type of construction 4 ３． Breakdown of new orders by industry 5 ４． Other data of new orders 6 Consolidated ５． Breakdown of overseas project 7 ６． Financial results of major subsidiaries 8 ７． Research & Development, etc. 11 ８． Investment plan 12 (Medium-Term Business Plan(2021-2023))

[Disclaimer]

This document was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking users. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Setumeikai Hosoku Siryou" and this document, Japanese "Kessan Setumeikai Hosoku Siryou" will prevail.