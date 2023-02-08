Advanced search
    1801   JP3443600006

TAISEI CORPORATION

(1801)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:14:42 2023-02-08 am EST
4170.00 JPY   -2.80%
12:14aTaisei : 3Q FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
01/26Japan sets carbon capture roadmap with 6-12 million tonne/year target by 2030
RE
01/20Softer Yen, Tourism Outlook Lift Tokyo Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taisei : 3Q FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results

02/08/2023 | 12:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer: This financial information, a digest of Taisei Corporation's "Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022" ("Kessan Tanshin") disclosed at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on February 8, 2023 was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking users. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and this document, Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" will prevail.

February 8, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

Listed company name:

Taisei Corporation

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Nagoya Stock Exchange, Premier Market

Stock code:

1801

Location of headquarters:

Tokyo, Japan

Website:

https://www.taisei.co.jp/

Representative:

Yoshiro Aikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Yuichi Nakano, General Manager of Accounting Department

TEL:

81-3-3348-1111 (from overseas)

Scheduled date for submission

of quarterly report:

February 9, 2023

Scheduled date for dividend payment:

Supplementary materials for

quarterly financial summaries:

Yes

Quarterly financial results briefing:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2022

(From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Operating results (cumulative total)

(Millions of yen, rounded down)

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

%

%

%

%

FY2022(Third quarter-end)

1,104,584

9.8

41,907

(19.1)

48,984

(16.3)

32,889

(18.9)

As of December 31, 2022

FY2021(Third quarter-end)

1,005,967

3.2

51,810

(37.0)

58,555

(32.6)

40,542

(29.1)

As of December 31, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive income:

FY2022(Third quarter-end)

28,884 million yen

28.7%

FY2021(Third quarter-end)

22,442 million yen

67.7%

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

FY2022(Third quarter-end)As of December 31, 2022 FY2021(Third quarter-end)As of December 31, 2021

yen

yen

166.90

198.42

(2) Financial position

(Millions of yen, rounded down)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

%

As of December 31, 2022

1,883,535

838,974

44.3

As of March 31, 2022

1,956,200

872,835

44.4

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of December 31, 2022

834,039 million yen

As of March 31, 2022

868,886 million yen

1

2. Dividends

Dividends per share (yen)

First quarter-end

Interim-end

Third quarter-end

Year-end

Total (Full year)

FY2021

65.00

65.00

130.00

FY2022

65.00

FY2022 (forecast)

65.00

130.00

(Note) Revisions of projected dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (FY2022)

(From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Millions of yen, rounded down) (Percentages indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income

to owners of parent

per share

%

%

%

%

yen

Full fiscal year

1,770,000

14.7

97,000

1.0

100,000

(3.1)

67,000

(6.2)

342.91

(Note) Revisions of consolidated forecasts most recently announced: None

*Notes

  1. Changes in principal subsidiaries during the quarter under review
    (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of specific accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

(i)

Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.:

Yes

(ii)

Changes due to accounting principles other than (i):

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv)

Restatements:

None

(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

  1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)

As of December

31, 2022

200,803,372 shares

As of March 31,

2022

200,803,372 shares

ii. Number of treasury stock at the end of period

As of December 31, 2022

9,515,915 shares

As of March 31, 2022

404,114 shares

iii. Average number of shares during the period (quarterly cumulative total)

FY2022(Third quarter-end)

197,060,127 shares

FY2021(Third quarter-end)

204,323,010 shares

(Note) The number of treasury stock at the end of the period and number of treasury stock excluded for calculating average number of shares during the period include the Company's shares held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT).

(As of December 31, 2022 104,300 shares, As of March 31, 2022 104,300 shares, As of December 31, 2021 104,300 shares)

  • This financial statement is exempt from auditing procedures.
  • Disclaimer regarding appropriate use of forecasts and related points of note

Earnings forecasts in this document are based on information available at present and logical assessments and do not represent any promise by the Company. Actual results may be materially different from expectations due to a variety of factors.

2

First three quarters

Overview of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Unit: 100 million yen; amounts less than 100 million yen are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen (partially adjusted for fractions))

Full fiscal year

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(From April 1, 2021

(From April 1, 2022 to

(From April 1, 2021

(From April 1, 2022 to

to December 31, 2021)

December 31, 2022)

to March 31, 2022)

March 31, 2023)

Result

Result

Over previous

Result

Forecast

Over previous

fiscal year

fiscal year

Amount of orders received

10,288

11,901

1,613

15,897

18,000

2,103

Civil engineering

2,788

3,386

598

4,472

5,100

628

Building construction

6,756

7,570

814

10,177

11,700

1,523

Real estate development

678

873

195

1,140

1,100

(40)

Other

66

72

6

108

100

(8)

Net sales

10,060

11,046

986

15,432

17,700

2,268

Civil engineering

2,748

2,708

(40)

4,146

4,600

454

Building construction

6,385

7,393

1,008

9,849

11,900

2,051

Real estate development

861

873

12

1,329

1,100

(229)

Other

66

72

6

108

100

(8)

Gross Profit

%

11.5

9.7

(1.8)

12.2

11.0

(1.2)

1,161

1,071

(90)

1,877

1,940

63

Civil engineering

%

14.3

13.9

(0.4)

17.2

16.1

(1.1)

392

375

(17)

714

740

26

Building construction

%

9.8

6.9

(2.9)

9.1

7.9

(1.2)

510

940

624

(114)

898

42

Real estate

%

14.7

18.7

4.0

18.0

21.4

3.4

development

126

164

38

239

235

(4)

Other

%

28.7

30.0

1.3

24.1

25.0

0.9

19

22

3

26

25

(1)

SG&A expenses

%

(6.3)

(5.9)

0.4

(6.0)

(5.5)

0.5

(643)

(652)

(9)

(916)

(970)

(54)

Operating income

%

5.2

3.8

(1.4)

6.2

5.5

(0.7)

518

419

(99)

961

970

9

Non-operating income (expenses)

68

71

3

71

30

(41)

(Net financial revenue)

47

42

(5)

55

30

(25)

Ordinary income

%

5.8

4.4

(1.4)

6.7

5.6

(1.1)

586

490

(96)

1,032

1,000

(32)

Extraordinary income (loss)

5

3

(2)

3

(10)

(13)

Income before income taxes and

%

5.9

4.5

(1.4)

6.7

5.6

(1.1)

minority interests

591

493

(98)

1,035

990

(45)

Income taxes and others

(185)

(163)

22

(319)

(320)

(1)

Net income

%

4.0

3.0

(1.0)

4.6

3.8

(0.8)

406

330

(76)

716

670

(46)

Net income (loss) attributable to

(1)

(1)

(0)

(2)

-

2

non-controlling interests

%

Net income attributable to

4.0

3.0

(1.0)

4.6

3.8

(0.8)

owners of parent

714

405

329

(76)

670

(44)

* "Forecasts" refer to the revised earnings forecasts outlined on November 11, 2022.

3

Overview of Non-consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Unit: 100 million yen; amounts less than 100 million yen are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen (partially adjusted for fractions))

First three quarters

Full fiscal year

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(From April 1, 2021

(From April 1, 2022 to

(From April 1, 2021

(From April 1, 2022 to

to December 31, 2021)

December 31, 2022)

to March 31, 2022)

March 31, 2023)

Result

Result

Result

Forecast

Over previous

Over previous

fiscal year

fiscal year

Amount of orders received

8,134

9,399

1,265

12,588

14,300

1,712

Civil engineering

1,742

2,370

628

3,076

3,500

424

Domestic

1,655

2,023

368

2,936

3,100

164

Overseas

87

347

260

140

400

260

Building construction

6,237

6,903

666

9,264

10,600

1,336

Domestic

6,008

7,347

1,339

8,972

10,000

1,028

Overseas

229

(444)

(673)

292

600

308

Total

7,979

9,273

1,294

12,340

14,100

1,760

Real estate development

108

76

(32)

165

120

(45)

Other

47

50

3

83

8

(3)

Net sales

7,960

8,789

829

12,193

14,200

2,007

Civil engineering

1,831

1,820

(11)

2,787

3,100

313

Domestic

1,735

1,751

16

2,661

2,970

309

Overseas

96

69

(27)

126

130

4

Building construction

5,789

6,825

1,036

8,973

10,900

1,927

Domestic

5,551

6,390

839

8,506

10,250

1,744

Overseas

238

435

197

467

650

183

Total

7,620

8,645

1,025

11,760

14,000

2,240

Real estate development

293

94

(199)

350

120

(230)

Other

47

50

3

83

80

(3)

Gross Profit

%

11.0

8.8

(2.2)

11.5

10.4

(1.1)

878

775

(103)

1,401

1,470

69

Civil engineering

%

16.3

16.3

-

20.2

18.1

(2.1)

299

297

(2)

563

560

(3)

Building construction

%

9.2

6.4

(2.8)

8.5

7.3

(1.2)

532

434

(98)

761

800

39

Total

%

10.9

8.5

(2.4)

11.3

9.7

(1.6)

831

731

(100)

1,324

1,360

36

Real estate development

%

11.0

31.6

20.6

16.1

75.0

58.9

32

29

(3)

56

90

34

Other

%

30.9

28.6

(2.3)

24.9

25.0

0.1

15

15

(0)

21

20

(1)

SG&A expenses

%

(5.6)

(5.2)

0.4

(5.3)

(4.9)

0.4

(448)

(455)

(7)

(648)

(690)

(42)

Operating income

%

5.4

3.6

(1.8)

6.2

5.5

(0.7)

430

320

(110)

753

780

27

Non-operating income (expenses)

61

68

7

66

40

(26)

(Net financial revenue)

54

58

4

61

54

(7)

Ordinary income

%

6.2

4.4

(1.8)

6.7

5.8

(0.9)

491

388

(103)

819

820

1

Extraordinary income (loss)

6

2

(4)

8

(10)

(18)

Income before income

%

6.2

4.4

(1.8)

6.8

5.7

(1.1)

taxes

497

390

(107)

827

810

(17)

Income taxes and others

(152)

(120)

32

(250)

(250)

(0)

%

4.3

3.1

(1.2)

4.7

3.9

(0.8)

Net income

345

270

(75)

577

560

(17)

  • "Forecasts" refer to the revised earnings forecasts outlined on November 11, 2022.
    4

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

499,113

359,545

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed

575,600

584,824

construction contracts and other

Costs on construction contracts in progress

47,443

105,112

Real estate for sale and development projects in progress

117,831

124,905

Other inventories

3,389

5,089

Other

53,079

46,235

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(100)

(84)

Total current assets

1,296,356

1,225,628

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

207,435

210,135

Intangible assets

16,016

17,154

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

380,271

375,147

Retirement benefit asset

23,230

22,975

Other

34,759

34,472

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,869)

(1,979)

Total investments and other assets

436,391

430,616

Total non-current assets

659,844

657,906

Total assets

1,956,200

1,883,535

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taisei Corporation published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 05:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
