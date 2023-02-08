Taisei : 3Q FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results

As of March 31, 2022

(Millions of yen, rounded down)

FY2022(Third quarter-end)As of December 31, 2022 FY2021(Third quarter-end)As of December 31, 2021

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.)

(Millions of yen, rounded down)

(From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2022

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

Quarterly financial results briefing:

quarterly financial summaries:

of quarterly report:

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Disclaimer: This financial information, a digest of Taisei Corporation's "Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022" ("Kessan Tanshin") disclosed at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on February 8, 2023 was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking users. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and this document, Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" will prevail.

2. Dividends

Dividends per share (yen) First quarter-end Interim-end Third quarter-end Year-end Total (Full year) FY2021 ― 65.00 ― 65.00 130.00 FY2022 ― 65.00 ― FY2022 (forecast) 65.00 130.00

(Note) Revisions of projected dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (FY2022)

(From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Millions of yen, rounded down) (Percentages indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable Net income to owners of parent per share % % % % yen Full fiscal year 1,770,000 14.7 97,000 1.0 100,000 (3.1) 67,000 (6.2) 342.91 (Note) Revisions of consolidated forecasts most recently announced: None

Changes in principal subsidiaries during the quarter under review

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) : None Adoption of specific accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : Yes Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

(i) Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.: Yes (ii) Changes due to accounting principles other than (i): None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None (iv) Restatements: None

(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2022 200,803,372 shares As of March 31, 2022 200,803,372 shares ii. Number of treasury stock at the end of period As of December 31, 2022 9,515,915 shares As of March 31, 2022 404,114 shares

iii. Average number of shares during the period (quarterly cumulative total)

FY2022(Third quarter-end) 197,060,127 shares FY2021(Third quarter-end) 204,323,010 shares

(Note) The number of treasury stock at the end of the period and number of treasury stock excluded for calculating average number of shares during the period include the Company's shares held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT).

(As of December 31, 2022 104,300 shares, As of March 31, 2022 104,300 shares, As of December 31, 2021 104,300 shares)

This financial statement is exempt from auditing procedures.

Disclaimer regarding appropriate use of forecasts and related points of note

Earnings forecasts in this document are based on information available at present and logical assessments and do not represent any promise by the Company. Actual results may be materially different from expectations due to a variety of factors.

2