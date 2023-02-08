Taisei : 3Q FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results

Disclaimer: This financial information, a digest of Taisei Corporation's "Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022" ("Kessan Tanshin") disclosed at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on February 8, 2023 was translated into English and presented solely for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking users. If there is any discrepancy between Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" and this document, Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" will prevail.
February 8, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
Yoshiro Aikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer
Scheduled date for submission
of quarterly report:
February 9, 2023
Scheduled date for dividend payment:
―
Supplementary materials for
quarterly financial summaries:
Yes
Quarterly financial results briefing:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
1. Consolidated financial results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2022
(From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Operating results (cumulative total)
(Millions of yen, rounded down)
(Percentages indicate changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
%
%
%
%
FY2022(Third quarter-end)
1,104,584
9.8
41,907
(19.1)
48,984
(16.3)
32,889
(18.9)
As of December 31, 2022
FY2021(Third quarter-end)
1,005,967
3.2
51,810
(37.0)
58,555
(32.6)
40,542
(29.1)
As of December 31, 2021
(Note) Comprehensive income:
FY2022(Third quarter-end)
28,884 million yen
28.7%
FY2021(Third quarter-end)
22,442 million yen
△67.7%
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
FY2022(Third quarter-end)As of December 31, 2022 FY2021(Thirdquarter-end)As of December 31, 2021
yen
yen
166.90―
198.42―
(2) Financial position
(Millions of yen, rounded down)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
%
As of December 31, 2022
1,883,535
838,974
44.3
As of March 31, 2022
1,956,200
872,835
44.4
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of December 31, 2022
834,039 million yen
As of March 31, 2022
868,886 million yen
1
2. Dividends
Dividends per share (yen)
First quarter-end
Interim-end
Third quarter-end
Year-end
Total (Full year)
FY2021
―
65.00
―
65.00
130.00
FY2022
―
65.00
―
FY2022 (forecast)
65.00
130.00
(Note) Revisions of projected dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (FY2022)
(From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Millions of yen, rounded down) (Percentages indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income
to owners of parent
per share
%
%
%
%
yen
Full fiscal year
1,770,000
14.7
97,000
1.0
100,000
(3.1)
67,000
(6.2)
342.91
(Note) Revisions of consolidated forecasts most recently announced: None
*Notes
Changes in principal subsidiaries during the quarter under review
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of specific accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
(i)
Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
(ii)
Changes due to accounting principles other than (i):
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv)
Restatements:
None
(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)
As of December
31, 2022
200,803,372 shares
As of March 31,
2022
200,803,372 shares
ii. Number of treasury stock at the end of period
As of December 31, 2022
9,515,915 shares
As of March 31, 2022
404,114 shares
iii. Average number of shares during the period (quarterly cumulative total)
FY2022(Third quarter-end)
197,060,127 shares
FY2021(Third quarter-end)
204,323,010 shares
(Note) The number of treasury stock at the end of the period and number of treasury stock excluded for calculating average number of shares during the period include the Company's shares held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT).
(As of December 31, 2022 104,300 shares, As of March 31, 2022 104,300 shares, As of December 31, 2021 104,300 shares)
This financial statement is exempt from auditing procedures.
Disclaimer regarding appropriate use of forecasts and related points of note
Earnings forecasts in this document are based on information available at present and logical assessments and do not represent any promise by the Company. Actual results may be materially different from expectations due to a variety of factors.
2
First three quarters
Overview of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
(Unit: 100 million yen; amounts less than 100 million yen are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen (partially adjusted for fractions))
Full fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(From April 1, 2021
(From April 1, 2022 to
(From April 1, 2021
(From April 1, 2022 to
to December 31, 2021)
December 31, 2022)
to March 31, 2022)
March 31, 2023)
Result
Result
Over previous
Result
Forecast
Over previous
fiscal year
fiscal year
Amount of orders received
10,288
11,901
1,613
15,897
18,000
2,103
Civil engineering
2,788
3,386
598
4,472
5,100
628
Building construction
6,756
7,570
814
10,177
11,700
1,523
Real estate development
678
873
195
1,140
1,100
(40)
Other
66
72
6
108
100
(8)
Net sales
10,060
11,046
986
15,432
17,700
2,268
Civil engineering
2,748
2,708
(40)
4,146
4,600
454
Building construction
6,385
7,393
1,008
9,849
11,900
2,051
Real estate development
861
873
12
1,329
1,100
(229)
Other
66
72
6
108
100
(8)
Gross Profit
%
11.5
9.7
(1.8)
12.2
11.0
(1.2)
1,161
1,071
(90)
1,877
1,940
63
Civil engineering
%
14.3
13.9
(0.4)
17.2
16.1
(1.1)
392
375
(17)
714
740
26
Building construction
%
9.8
6.9
(2.9)
9.1
7.9
(1.2)
510
940
624
(114)
898
42
Real estate
%
14.7
18.7
4.0
18.0
21.4
3.4
development
126
164
38
239
235
(4)
Other
%
28.7
30.0
1.3
24.1
25.0
0.9
19
22
3
26
25
(1)
SG&A expenses
%
(6.3)
(5.9)
0.4
(6.0)
(5.5)
0.5
(643)
(652)
(9)
(916)
(970)
(54)
Operating income
%
5.2
3.8
(1.4)
6.2
5.5
(0.7)
518
419
(99)
961
970
9
Non-operating income (expenses)
68
71
3
71
30
(41)
(Net financial revenue)
47
42
(5)
55
30
(25)
Ordinary income
%
5.8
4.4
(1.4)
6.7
5.6
(1.1)
586
490
(96)
1,032
1,000
(32)
Extraordinary income (loss)
5
3
(2)
3
(10)
(13)
Income before income taxes and
%
5.9
4.5
(1.4)
6.7
5.6
(1.1)
minority interests
591
493
(98)
1,035
990
(45)
Income taxes and others
(185)
(163)
22
(319)
(320)
(1)
Net income
%
4.0
3.0
(1.0)
4.6
3.8
(0.8)
406
330
(76)
716
670
(46)
Net income (loss) attributable to
(1)
(1)
(0)
(2)
-
2
non-controlling interests
%
Net income attributable to
4.0
3.0
(1.0)
4.6
3.8
(0.8)
owners of parent
714
405
329
(76)
670
(44)
* "Forecasts" refer to the revised earnings forecasts outlined on November 11, 2022.
3
Overview of Non-consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
(Unit: 100 million yen; amounts less than 100 million yen are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen (partially adjusted for fractions))
First three quarters
Full fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(From April 1, 2021
(From April 1, 2022 to
(From April 1, 2021
(From April 1, 2022 to
to December 31, 2021)
December 31, 2022)
to March 31, 2022)
March 31, 2023)
Result
Result
Result
Forecast
Over previous
Over previous
fiscal year
fiscal year
Amount of orders received
8,134
9,399
1,265
12,588
14,300
1,712
Civil engineering
1,742
2,370
628
3,076
3,500
424
Domestic
1,655
2,023
368
2,936
3,100
164
Overseas
87
347
260
140
400
260
Building construction
6,237
6,903
666
9,264
10,600
1,336
Domestic
6,008
7,347
1,339
8,972
10,000
1,028
Overseas
229
(444)
(673)
292
600
308
Total
7,979
9,273
1,294
12,340
14,100
1,760
Real estate development
108
76
(32)
165
120
(45)
Other
47
50
3
83
8
(3)
Net sales
7,960
8,789
829
12,193
14,200
2,007
Civil engineering
1,831
1,820
(11)
2,787
3,100
313
Domestic
1,735
1,751
16
2,661
2,970
309
Overseas
96
69
(27)
126
130
4
Building construction
5,789
6,825
1,036
8,973
10,900
1,927
Domestic
5,551
6,390
839
8,506
10,250
1,744
Overseas
238
435
197
467
650
183
Total
7,620
8,645
1,025
11,760
14,000
2,240
Real estate development
293
94
(199)
350
120
(230)
Other
47
50
3
83
80
(3)
Gross Profit
%
11.0
8.8
(2.2)
11.5
10.4
(1.1)
878
775
(103)
1,401
1,470
69
Civil engineering
%
16.3
16.3
-
20.2
18.1
(2.1)
299
297
(2)
563
560
(3)
Building construction
%
9.2
6.4
(2.8)
8.5
7.3
(1.2)
532
434
(98)
761
800
39
Total
%
10.9
8.5
(2.4)
11.3
9.7
(1.6)
831
731
(100)
1,324
1,360
36
Real estate development
%
11.0
31.6
20.6
16.1
75.0
58.9
32
29
(3)
56
90
34
Other
%
30.9
28.6
(2.3)
24.9
25.0
0.1
15
15
(0)
21
20
(1)
SG&A expenses
%
(5.6)
(5.2)
0.4
(5.3)
(4.9)
0.4
(448)
(455)
(7)
(648)
(690)
(42)
Operating income
%
5.4
3.6
(1.8)
6.2
5.5
(0.7)
430
320
(110)
753
780
27
Non-operating income (expenses)
61
68
7
66
40
(26)
(Net financial revenue)
54
58
4
61
54
(7)
Ordinary income
%
6.2
4.4
(1.8)
6.7
5.8
(0.9)
491
388
(103)
819
820
1
Extraordinary income (loss)
6
2
(4)
8
(10)
(18)
Income before income
%
6.2
4.4
(1.8)
6.8
5.7
(1.1)
taxes
497
390
(107)
827
810
(17)
Income taxes and others
(152)
(120)
32
(250)
(250)
(0)
%
4.3
3.1
(1.2)
4.7
3.9
(0.8)
Net income
345
270
(75)
577
560
(17)
"Forecasts" refer to the revised earnings forecasts outlined on November 11, 2022.
4
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
499,113
359,545
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed
575,600
584,824
construction contracts and other
Costs on construction contracts in progress
47,443
105,112
Real estate for sale and development projects in progress
117,831
124,905
Other inventories
3,389
5,089
Other
53,079
46,235
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(100)
(84)
Total current assets
1,296,356
1,225,628
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
207,435
210,135
Intangible assets
16,016
17,154
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
380,271
375,147
Retirement benefit asset
23,230
22,975
Other
34,759
34,472
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,869)
(1,979)
Total investments and other assets
436,391
430,616
Total non-current assets
659,844
657,906
Total assets
1,956,200
1,883,535
5
