Greeting from President and Chief Executive Officer

To Our Shareholders,

I would like to express my gratitude for your continued support.

With reference to the Notice of the 164th General Meeting of Shareholders we have delivered to our shareholders, I would like to make a few remarks.

This fiscal year marks the first year of our Medium-Term Business Plan (2024-2026), which we regard as the second step toward the realization of TAISEI VISION 2030. On this occasion, we have formulated TAISEI VISION 2030 Achievement Plan to specifically identify the issues to be engaged in the next 7 years leading up to 2030.

For our Group, it is not only implementing measures to prevent recurrence of failures and troubles we have caused in the most recent years, including quality failures and delays in construction schedule, that we deem urgent issues to be addressed, but taking appropriate actions to the regulation to control the maximum limitation on overtime work, applied to the construction industry from the fiscal year 2024, and the recent soaring prices of construction materials as well call for our immediate attention to deal with.

In order to overcome these issues and to ensure the achievement of TAISEI VISION 2030, we are to initiate workstyle reform from this year after six months of consideration period. We will progressively move forward to resolve the issues and to create new values in response to our stakeholders' trusts as the regenerated Taisei Corporation, through reestablishing our corporate culture and business foundation.

Comprehensively taking account of business environment in the future etc., the cash dividend at the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 is proposed to be ¥65.00 per share.

In addition, at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 26, 2024, we have resolved to repurchase our own shares, up to 2.5 million shares (10 billion yen) for the purpose to increase shareholders' returns and to improve capital efficiency.

I sincerely appreciate your continued and invaluable cooperation and support.

President and Chief Executive Officer,

Representative Director