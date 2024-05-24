Notice of the 164th
General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date Thursday, June 20, 2024, 10:00 A.M. (JST)
Place The Main Hall, 52nd floor Taisei Corporation Head Office Shinjuku Center Building
25-1,Nishi-Shinjuku1-chomeShinjuku-ku, Tokyo 163-0606, Japan
Matters to Be Resolved
Items No.1:
Appropriation of Earned Surplus
Items No.2:
Amendment of The Articles of Incorporation
Items No.3:
Election of Twelve (12) Members of the Board
Items No.4:
Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Please exercise your voting rights through the Internet or by post by 5:30 P.M. (JST), … Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
TAISEI CORPORATION
Securities Code: 1801
IMPORTANT NOTE:
This notice and attached documents are English translations of the"Notice of the 164th General Meeting of Shareholders (Dai-164-kaiTeiji Kabunushi Sokai Shoshu Go-Tsuchi)", "Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders (Kabunushi Sokai Sanko Shorui )"of Taisei Corporation, and are prepared solely for the convenience of shareholders who are non-Japanese speakers. In the event that any of the information contained in these English translations is inconsistent with the information contained in the Japanese original documents, the Japanese original texts shall prevail.
Table of Contents
Notice of the 164th
General Meeting of Shareholders…………………………… 2
Measures for Electronic Provision of Information pertaining to the Matters to Be Specified in Shareholders Meeting Reference Documents… ………… 3
Instructions of Exercising Your Voting Right……………… 4
Shareholders Meeting Reference Documents… ………… 5
Information Guide to Live Streaming of the GMS and Questions in Advance
…………………………………………… Back Cover Page
Greeting from President and Chief Executive Officer
To Our Shareholders,
I would like to express my gratitude for your continued support.
With reference to the Notice of the 164th General Meeting of Shareholders we have delivered to our shareholders, I would like to make a few remarks.
This fiscal year marks the first year of our Medium-Term Business Plan (2024-2026), which we regard as the second step toward the realization of TAISEI VISION 2030. On this occasion, we have formulated TAISEI VISION 2030 Achievement Plan to specifically identify the issues to be engaged in the next 7 years leading up to 2030.
For our Group, it is not only implementing measures to prevent recurrence of failures and troubles we have caused in the most recent years, including quality failures and delays in construction schedule, that we deem urgent issues to be addressed, but taking appropriate actions to the regulation to control the maximum limitation on overtime work, applied to the construction industry from the fiscal year 2024, and the recent soaring prices of construction materials as well call for our immediate attention to deal with.
In order to overcome these issues and to ensure the achievement of TAISEI VISION 2030, we are to initiate workstyle reform from this year after six months of consideration period. We will progressively move forward to resolve the issues and to create new values in response to our stakeholders' trusts as the regenerated Taisei Corporation, through reestablishing our corporate culture and business foundation.
Comprehensively taking account of business environment in the future etc., the cash dividend at the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 is proposed to be ¥65.00 per share.
In addition, at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 26, 2024, we have resolved to repurchase our own shares, up to 2.5 million shares (10 billion yen) for the purpose to increase shareholders' returns and to improve capital efficiency.
I sincerely appreciate your continued and invaluable cooperation and support.
President and Chief Executive Officer,
Representative Director
Securities Code: 1801
May 27, 2024
Electronic Provision Measures Commencement Date: May 24, 2024
To Our Shareholders
NOTICE OF THE 164th GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Taisei Corporation (the"Company") would like to take this occasion to express particular thanks for the support of our shareholders.
Notice is hereby given that the 164th General Meeting of Shareholders of Taisei Corporation (the"GMS") will be held as indicated below.
Please kindly review the Reference Materials for the GMS provided hereunder, and we would like to request you to exercise your voting rights beforehand through the Internet or by postno later than Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 5:30 P.M. (JST) as described on page 4. In addition, there will be live streaming of the GMS so that the proceedings of the meeting can be viewed at home. Please refer to the back cover page regarding the details of the live streaming.
- Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 10:00 A.M. (JST)
- Place: The Main Hall, 52nd floor
Taisei Corporation Head Office
Shinjuku Center Building
25-1,Nishi-Shinjuku1-chome
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 163-0606, Japan
3. Agenda:
(1)Matters to be reported: 1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and
Audit Reports of Accounting Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Board for Consolidated Financial Statements, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (the 164th Business Year commenced April 1, 2023 and ended March 31, 2024)
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (the 164th Business Year commenced April 1, 2023 and ended March 31, 2024)
(2)Matters to be resolved:
Items No.1: Appropriation of Earned Surplus
Items No.2: Amendment of The Articles of Incorporation
Items No.3: Election of Twelve (12) Members of the Board
Items No.4: Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Yours sincerely,
Yoshiro AIKAWA
President and Chief Executive Officer,
Representative Director
TAISEI CORPORATION
Measures for Electronic Provision of Information pertaining to the Matters to Be Speciﬁed in Shareholders Meeting Reference Documents
(For shareholders who use Japanese language only)
Upon convocation of the GMS, the information pertaining to the matters to be speciﬁed in Shareholders Meeting Reference Documents for the GMS of which electronic provision is made, is posted on the following websites on the Internet. We sincerely request the shareholders to visit the websites and conﬁrm it.
The Company's website:
https://www.taisei.co.jp/ir/soukai.html (Japanese language only)
Note: For shareholders who use English, please refer to the Company's English website: https://www.taisei.co.jp/english/ir/meeting/
The website of Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE"):
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (Japanese language only)
The way to search the information of the listed companies of TSE:
Please insert the name "Taisei Corporation" or the securities code "1801" into the search box of the website, and select the link "basic information" or "documents for public inspection/information for public relations".
The website of convocation through the Internet:
https://s.srdb.jp/1801/ (Japanese language only)
Instructions of exercising your voting right
(Prior to the GMS or on the date of the GMS)
(Exercise of Voting Rights Prior to the GMS) Exercising your voting right through the Internet
Deadline for Voting: By Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 5:30 P.M. (JST)
Please access the designated website for voting of the Company (https://soukai. mizuho-tb.co.jp/) and follow the instructions on the screen to enter your preference on the matters to be resolved.
QR code is also printed in the Voting Form. ("ID"and"Password"are not necessary.)
For more information, please refer to the enclosed paper titled"Request for exercising your voting right."
Reference for Institutional Investors
The"Electronic Voting Platform"being operated by ICJ is available for the institutional investors.
(Exercise of Voting Rights Prior to the GMS) Exercising your voting right by post
Deadline for Voting: Voting Form needs to be received by Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 5:30 P.M. (JST)
Please indicate your preference on the matters to be resolved on the enclosed Voting Form and return the Form by post.
In case no preference is indicated on a matter to be resolved, we treat that you cast an affirmative vote to that matter.
(Exercise of Voting Rights on the date of the GMS) Where you attend the Meeting
Date of the Meeting: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 10:00 A.M. (JST)
Shareholders attending the Meeting are requested to submit the Voting Form to the reception desk at the Place for the GMS.
If exercising your voting rights by proxy, you can appoint one of other shareholders of the Company who is entitled to vote and ask that person to attend the GMS as your proxy.
In this case, please be advised that a letter of proxy shall be submitted along with a Voting Form.
Note 1: In the event of duplicate exercise of voting rights through both the Internet and in writing, the exercise via Internet shall prevail.
Furthermore, if voting rights are exercised multiple times through the Internet, only the last exercise shall be considered valid.
Note 2: Regarding the documents which the Company may send upon the shareholders'request for such documents in writing, in accordance with laws and regulations and the provision of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following items are omitted from the documents.
・Systems and Policies of the Company
・Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
・Non-Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets and Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
Provided, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, which were audited by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditors include the above items omitted from the documents in writing to be sent upon shareholders' request.
Note 3: In the event that any amendment is made in the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, the Company will disclose the amended matter on the Company's website.
Note 4: The notice of the resolution adopted at this General Meeting of Shareholders will be reported on the Company's website instead of sending a written document.
The Company's Website https://www.taisei.co.jp/english/
Shareholders Meeting Reference Documents
Matters to Be Resolved and Reference Information
Item No.1 Appropriation of Earned Surplus
The Company has made a fundamental policy to maintain a dividend payout ratio of approximately 30% based on the assumption of a long-term stable dividend, while maintaining financial discipline and preferential securing of growth investment quotas, and to provide flexible shareholder returns including the acquisition of treasury shares with a total payout ratio up to 100%.
In accordance with this policy, comprehensively taking account of both business performance in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and business environment in the future etc., the cash dividend at the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 is proposed to be ¥65.00 per share as stated below.
As the result, the total dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, including interim dividend, is ¥130.00 per share.
- Matters Concerning the Year-end Dividend
(1) Cash dividend and its total amount:
Common stock:
¥ 65.00 per share
Total amount:
¥ 11,991,961,280-
- Effective date of dividend of surplus: June 21, 2024
[Reference: Annual cash dividend per share]
- Matters Concerning Other Appropriation of Earned Surplus
(1) Item of decreased surplus and its amount
Other reserve:
¥ 11,000,000,000-
- Item of increased surplus and its amount Retained earnings carried forward:
- 11,000,000,000-
161st
162nd
163rd
164th
(FY 2020)
(FY 2021)
(FY 2022)
(FY 2023)
Interim dividend (Yen)
65
65
65
65
Dividend at the end of
65
65
65
65
FY (Yen)
(Plan)
Annual dividend (Yen)
130
130
130
130
(Plan)
Dividend payout ratio
29.4
37.0
53.9
60.3
(consolidated) (%)
(Plan)
■ Interim dividend
―● Dividend payout ratio
■ Dividend at the end of FY
(consolidated)
（Yen）
（％）
210
70.0
60.3
180
（Plan）
60.0
53.9
150
50.0
130
130
130
130
120
（Plan）
40.0
37.0
90
65
65
65
65
30.0
29.4
（Plan）
60
20.0
30
65
65
65
65
10.0
0
0.0
161st
162nd
163rd
164th
(FY 2020)
(FY 2021)
(FY 2022)
(FY 2023)
Items No.2Amendment of The Articles of Incorporation
-
Reason for the Amendment
For the purpose of achieving consistency with the current business areas of our Group and the business development of the Group companies, the Company, as the parent company, is making amendments to the Article 2 (Purpose of Company) in the Articles of Incorporation.
- Details of the Amendment
The details of the amendment are as follows:
(Underlines indicate changes)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Amendment Proposal
Purposes of Company
Purposes of Company
Article 2 The purposes for which the Company is
Article 2 The purposes for which the Company is
established are to engage in the following
established are to engage in the following
domestic and international trade or busi-
domestic and international trade or busi-
ness:
ness:
1.
1.
to
(article omitted)
to
(no change)
3.
3.
4.
The trade or business of holding, leasing, mainte-
4.
The trade or business of holding, leasing, mainte-
nance and management of hotels, sports facilities,
nance and management of hotels, sports facilities,
recreational facilities, commercial facilities such as
recreational facilities, commercial facilities such as
shops and restaurants, etc., offices, medical facili-
shops and restaurants, etc., offices, medical facili-
ties, and educational and cultural facilities;
ties, logistics facilities, warehousesand education-
al and cultural facilities;
5.
(article omitted)
5.
(no change)
6.
The trade or business of manufacture, procure-
6.
The trade or business of manufacture, procure-
ment, sale, lease and repair of plant, tools and
ment, sale, lease and repair of plant, tools, materi-
materials for construction, and of brokerage and
als, and other items, etc.for construction, and of
agency therefor;
brokerage and agency therefor;
7.
7.
to
(article omitted)
to
(no change)
10.
10.
(newly inserted)
11. Land, sea, and air transportation business and
agency business thereof;
11.
12.
to
(article omitted)
to
(no change)
16.
17.
Items No.3Election of Twelve (12) Members of the Board
The term of all Members of the Board expires at the closing of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Therefore, an election of twelve (12) Members of the Board is proposed. The Candidates of Members of the Board are as follows:
No.
Name of the Candidate
Gender
Position and Title
Attendance at
the Board
1
Shigeyoshi
Male
Chairman, Representative Director
Re-election
Meetings
14 out of 14
TANAKA
(100%)
2
Yoshiro
President and Chief Executive Officer,
14 out of 14
Male
Re-election
Meetings
AIKAWA
Representative Director
(100%)
3
Masahiko
Executive Vice President,
11 out of 11
Representative Director
Male
Chief of Business Administration
Re-election
Meetings
OKADA
Division;
(100%)
In Charge of New Business Planning
Kenji
Male
Senior Managing Executive Officer
4 SHIRAKAWA
Chief of Civil Engineering Division
New Candidate
N/A
Junichi
Male
Senior Managing Executive Officer
New Candidate
N/A
tion Division;
5 KASAHARA
Deputy Chief of Business Administra-
In Charge of Human Resources System
Reform
6
Mayuki
Managing Executive Officer,
11 out of 11
Member of the Board
Male
Chief of Architecture & Engineering
Re-election
Meetings
YAMAURA
Division (Integrated);
(100%)
Chief of Building Construction Division
Yuichiro
Managing Executive Officer,
11 out of 11
In Charge of Building Construction
7
Member of the Board
YOSHINO
Male
Deputy Chief of Corporate Planning
Re-election
Meetings
(100%)
Business Strategy;
Office
8
Atsuko
Member of the Board
14 out of 14
Female
Chairman of the Governance
Re-election
External
Independent
Meetings
NISHIMURA
Member
Executive
System Review Committee
(100%)
9
Norio
Member of the Board
14 out of 14
Chairman of the Executive Personnel
Male
External
Independent
Meetings
OTSUKA
Committee
Re-election
Member
Executive
Committee
(100%)
Chairman of the Remuneration
10
Fumiya
Member of the Board
14 out of 14
Male
Chairman of the Sustainability
Re-election
External
Independent
Meetings
KOKUBU
Member
Executive
Committee
(100%)
11
Tsutomu
Male
Member of the Board
Re-election
Member
Executive
11 out of 11
Meetings
External
Independent
KAMIJO
(100%)
12
Hiroko
Female
N/A
New Candidate
External
Independent
KOIDE
Member
Executive
Note:
The position and title of each candidate mentioned above are as of the date of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
■ Independence ratio
■ Diversity
■ Tenure
■ Executive Personnel Committee ■ Remuneration Committee
External Members
External Members
External Members
of the Board
Females
0 to 4 years
of the Board
of the Board
5 persons
2 persons
5 persons
5 persons
Independence ratio
Female Members
5 to 9 years
average tenure
7 persons
External Members
External Members
42％
of the Board ratio
3years
of the Board ratio
of the Board ratio
17％
5 persons
Members of
63％
Members of
63％
Males
the Board
the Board
Members of
3 persons
3 persons
the Board
10 persons
7 persons
1 Shigeyoshi TANAKA
Re-election
Date of Birth
Number of the Company's
Term of Office as Member of
Shares Held by the Candidate
the Board
November 1, 1954 (Age 69)
17,900
9 years
Attendance at the Board
14 out of 14 Meetings (100%)
History and Position of the Candidate
1979.04: Joined the Company
2011.04: Executive Officer
2013.04: Managing Executive Officer
2015.04: Senior Managing Executive Officer
2015.06: Senior Managing Executive Officer, Member
of the Board
2017.04: Executive Vice President, Member of the
Board
2019.04: Executive Vice President, Representative
Director
2023.04: Chairman, Representative Director
In Charge of Safety Administration
2023.06: Chairman, Representative Director
[Current Position]
The reasons for nominating him as candidate for a Member of the Board
Mr. Shigeyoshi TANAKA, specialized in civil engineering technologies, has successively held various posts such as Chief of Kyushu Branch, Chief of Corporate Planning Office, and Chief of Civil Engineering Division since his appointment as Executive Officer in April 2011. He has distinguished expertise in civil engineering field, broad experience and achievement at the Company, and considerable knowledge of the overall management of the Taisei Group. Since April 2023, he has assumed a role as Chairman, Representative Director. He is consistently working on to strengthen the decision making and supervising function of the meetings of the Board, and has led discussions at the meeting of the Board as Chairman of the Board and contributed to enhancement of deliberations at the Board. As Mr. Shigeyoshi TANAKA can be expected to contribute to the sustainable development and further enhancement of the corporate value of Taisei Group, we nominate him as candidate for a Member of the Board again.
2 Yoshiro AIKAWA
Re-election
Date of Birth
Number of the Company's
Term of Office as Member of
Shares Held by the Candidate
the Board
September 20, 1957 (Age 66)
5,865
5 years
Attendance at the Board
14 out of 14 Meetings (100%)
History and Position of the Candidate
1980.04: Joined the Company
2013.04: Executive Officer
2016.04: Managing Executive Officer
2019.06: Managing Executive Officer, Member of the
Board
2020.04: Senior Managing Executive Officer, Member
of the Board
2020.06: President and Chief Executive Officer,
Representative Director [Current Position]
The reasons for nominating him as candidate for a Member of the Board
Mr. Yoshiro AIKAWA, specialized in building construction technologies, has successively held various posts such as Chief of Kyushu Branch, Chief of Marketing & Sales (Building Construction) Division II, and Chief of Architecture & Engineering Division (Integrated) and Chief of Building Construction Division since his appointment as Executive Officer in April 2013. He has broad experience and achievement at the Company, and considerable knowledge of the overall management of the Taisei Group. Since June 2020, he has served as President and Chief Executive Officer and contributed to establishing the foundation for future growth of the Company and the Taisei Group in order to realize the Medium- to Long-Term Vision of the Taisei Group [TAISEI VISION 2030]. As Mr. Yoshiro AIKAWA can be expected to contribute to the sustainable development and further enhancement of the corporate value of the Taisei Group, we nominate him as candidate for a Member of the Board again.
3 Masahiko OKADA
Re-election
Date of Birth
Number of the Company's
Term of Office as Member of
Shares Held by the Candidate
the Board
January 22, 1959 (Age 65)
2,472
1 year
Attendance at the Board
11 out of 11 Meetings (100%)
History and Position of the Candidate
1982.04: Joined the Company
2017.04: Executive Officer
2020.06: Managing Executive Officer
2023.04: Senior Managing Executive Officer
2023.06: Senior Managing Executive Officer,
Representative Director
2024.04: Executive Vice President, Representative
Director
Chief of Business Administration Division;
In Charge of New Business Planning
[Current Position]
The reasons for nominating him as candidate for a Member of the Board
Ever since Mr. Masahiko OKADA joined the Company, he has been engaged in departments related to business administration, and successively held various posts such as General Manager of Secretariat Department, and Chief of Hokushinetsu Branch since his appointment as Executive Officer in April 2017. He has distinguished expert knowledge in accounting and financial fields, broad experience and achievement at the Company, and considerable knowledge of overall management of the Taisei Group. At present, as Executive Vice President, Representative Director, Chief of Business Administration Division in Charge of New Business Planning, he is working to strengthen the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, as well as formulating and promoting strategies related to the Group's overall management. As Mr. Masahiko OKADA can be expected to contribute to the sustainable development and further enhancement of the corporate value of the Taisei Group, we nominate him as candidate for a Member of the Board again.
4 Kenji SHIRAKAWA
Candidate
New
Date of Birth
Number of the Company's
Term of Office as Member of
Shares Held by the Candidate
the Board
December 12, 1960 (Age 63) 5,598
N/A
Attendance at the Board
N/A
History and Position of the Candidate
1984.04: Joined the Company
2019.04: Executive Officer
2021.04: Managing Executive Officer
2024.04: Senior Managing Executive Officer
Chief of Civil Engineering Division
[Current Position]
The reasons for nominating him as candidate for a Member of the Board
Mr. Kenji SHIRAKAWA, specialized in civil engineering technologies, has successively held various posts such as Chief of Chiba Branch and Deputy Chief of Civil Engineering Division since his appointment as Executive Officer in April 2019. He has distinguished expert knowledge in civil engineering fields, broad experience and achievement at the Company, and considerable knowledge of overall management of the Taisei Group. At present, as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief of Civil Engineering Division, he is working on to develop and implement strategies for resolving issues regarding reinforcement of production system, etc. in departments related to civil engineering. As Mr. Kenji SHIRAKAWA can be expected to contribute to the sustainable development and further enhancement of the corporate value of the Taisei Group, we newly nominate him as candidate for a Member of the Board.
