(3) Efforts related to"Systems and provisions for the management of risk of loss"

The Company has established its internal risk management-related rules including the"Risk Management Policy", under the risk management system headed by the President as the"chief executive"and the Chief of Business Administration Division as the"CRO (Chief Risk management Officer)", and classified operational risks according to their levels of importance. It also has established a company- wide risk management system while clarifying the departments in charge, and reviewed the system every year. In addition, regarding risk events that may have significant impacts on our Group's business activities, we have centralized information and have continuously followed up in determining the response policy and measures to prevent recurrence.

With regard to quality and construction schedule management, which is the cornerstone of the Group's business, we have strengthened our quality control system, initiated with the independence of the quality control department, and implemented measures such as reenforcing the allocation of human resources in consideration of the specific features of each construction work.

In order to respond to emergencies and large-scale disasters, the Company has established its internal risk management-related rules including the"Policy on Business Continuity in Times of Disaster"and annually conducts drills for responding to disasters and e-leaning in accordance with these rules. In the training drill for a large-scale disaster (Business Continuity Plan) conducted in the fiscal year 2023, the Company reinforced its company-wide support systems and alternating of head office functions assuming situations where means of communication are limited, in preparation to the earthquake directly beneath the capital.

With respect to working environment improvement, various initiatives are introduced by the Company as a whole, as attempts to comply with the maximum limit on overtime hours under the governmental regulation that has as well been applied to the construction industry from the fiscal year 2024, including"ensuring appropriate human resources allocation and construction schedule","strengthening the support system of the head office and branches", and"active utilization of ICT and DX promotion". In addition, the Auditing Department conducts internal audits and promotes to continuously improve the risk management system.

Efforts related to"Systems to ensure the efficient performance of duties by Members of the Board"

In order to make the decision-making function more vivid and fruitful and furthermore enhance the supervisory function of the Board, the Company has reviewed the scope of the Board's business execution function, introduced swift decision-making by delegating substantial authority to the management (business execution side) since the fiscal year 2020, and promoted our measures for continuous improvement of the operation of the Board.

In the fiscal year 2023, in the aim of further enhancement of the Board's deliberation, the Company attempted delegation of its authority to the executive side through implementing re-evaluation of the agenda structure of the Board and revisions in its corporate regulations, based on agenda analysis and effectiveness evaluation of the Board, the same approach practiced in the previous fiscal year. In addition, the Company appropriately reported the matters such as important management issues and specific implementation status thereof, based on the discussions in management meetings and President' inspection, and carried out periodic monitoring on the execution status.

Furthermore, the Company organized the"meetings for exchange of opinions" among Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Members, reviewed the matters to be brought before the Board based on the analysis of the Board's agenda, and held meetings of the Board utilizing online meeting systems.