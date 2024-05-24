Electronic Provision Measures Commencement Date: May 24, 2024
Systems and Policies of the Company
In order to secure a system for properly and efficiently executing business and to ensure the reliability of financial reporting, the Company set out its"Fundamental Policy to Enhance Operational Compliance Systems"at the Board as follows:
Fundamental Policy to Enhance Operational Compliance Systems
- Systems to ensure that Members of the Board and the employees carry out their duties in compliance with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation
- Members of the Board shall recognize that compliance is at the core of good management and shall faithfully comply with all compliance-related regulations, including the Action Guidelines for Taisei Personnel and the Taisei Group as a Whole.
- The Company shall ensure that all the executives and employees recognize their compliance-related obligations:
- by implementing programs recommended by the Compliance Committee, such as strict disciplinary punishments for the executives and employees found to have violated a law or regulation, enhancement of systems to prevent collusive bidding practices, and ensuring the effective operation of the corporate ethics helpline system; and
- by promoting compliance education and encouraging internal audits (self- audits) at the department level.
- The General Affairs Department shall guide the compliance-related activities of individual corporate bodies, and the Auditing Department shall ensure the effectiveness of internal audits by working closely with the individual corporate bodies.
- Systems to retain and manage information regarding the performance of duties by Members of the Board
- The Company shall codify the rules and procedures concerning information and shall develop systems to properly manage all information belonging to the Company in order to duly record and retain information relating to the performance of Members of the Board of their duties, to prevent any leakage or unauthorized use of such information, and to effectively use such information.
- Systems and provisions for the management of risk of loss
- The Company shall develop systems to properly manage primary risks, including those relating to quality, safety, environment, compliance, information and profit and loss, in accordance with the Company's fundamental policy for development of risk management system.
- The Company shall develop systems to manage the risks in the event of an emergency or a large disaster, including arrangements to ensure the continuation of business operations.
- Each corporate body shall enhance its risk management capacity in an organized manner by providing its members with risk management education and other programs.
- The General Affairs Department will promote proper management of company- wide risks, and the Auditing Department will promote endeavors to continually improve the risk management system through internal audits.
- Systems to ensure the efficient performance of duties by Members of the Board
- The Company shall establish the Management Committee as a decision-making body and adopt the executive officer system that enables the Company to operate its business in a swift manner. In addition, the Company shall make the decision-making function more vivid and fruitful and enhance the supervisory function of the Board by utilizing the committees within the Board and consulting the External Members of the Board.
- The Company shall develop and enhance the rules and procedures regarding the delegation of decision making and other powers to managers and the execution of the duties, to facilitate more efficient decision making and management processes, responding to changes in the managerial environment.
- Systems to ensure proper operation of Group companies
- The Company shall promote to establish internal rules in each Group company regarding reporting requirements to the Company in accordance with the Company's fundamental policy and operational guidelines concerning the Group operation.
-
The Company shall establish a risk management system in each group company to promote establishment of internal rules in each Group company for its risk management with respect to quality, safety, environment, compliance, information, profit and loss and large-scale disaster and other major risks in accordance with the business characteristics of each Group company.
In addition, the Company shall ensure the effectiveness of Group company's risk management system, not only through an internal audit by the Auditing Department and a Group liaison meeting held by the Legal Department and other departments of each Group company, but also through promotion of risk management education in each Group company and provision of the Group helpline.
- The Company shall assist, advise and collaborate in the business of each Group company by clarifying the functions and roles of each company in the Group, assisting each Group company to implement an organizational structure appropriate for its business characteristics and size and utilizing the management resources in the Group.
In addition, the Company shall conduct inspections to Group companies by the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from time to time to facilitate communication among its Group companies and to promote mutual understanding and cooperation with respect to issues related to technology, production, marketing and sales, transaction and other issues surrounding the Group.
- While the Company shall share within the Group its philosophy (objectives and goals to be pursued), spirit (key concepts all the executives and employees in our Group must adhere to), and code of conduct (the fundamental principles of conduct for the organization and standards of behavior and decisions criteria which the executives and employees in our Group shall adopt and strictly comply with), it shall also promote implementation of internal rules appropriate for the business characteristics of each Group company to establish a compliance system.
In addition, the Company shall ensure the effective operation of the compliance system of each Group company through internal audits conducted by the Auditing Department and Group liaison meetings held by the Legal Department and other departments of each Group company, including the promotion of compliance education for each Group company, and provision of the Group helpline.
- Systems regarding the employees supporting Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the independence of such employees from Members of the Board and ensuring effective instructions from Audit & Supervisory Board Members to such employees
- Audit & Supervisory Board Members and General Manager of Human Resources Department shall discuss in advance assignments, transfers, evaluations and other issues regarding the staff of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members' Department, whose primary role is to assist the performance of duties by Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
- Each department shall properly perform its duties in order to ensure that staff of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members'Department shall effectively follow the instructions from Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
- Systems for reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and preventing the adverse treatment of persons who make reports
-
For the purpose of auditing the internal controls of the Company and each Group company by Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Company shall determine the matters that the executives and employees of the Company and each Group company, or any recipient of a report from such executive or employee of the Company, should report to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and shall establish the following systems:
1) A system in which Audit & Supervisory Board Members can receive reports from the executives and employees of the Company at any time;
2) A system in which Audit & Supervisory Board Members can receive reports from the executives and employees of each Group company or a recipient of a report from such executive or employee; and
3) A system in which Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall receive reports of any violation of law or regulation by any executive or employee of the Company through the corporate ethics helpline and the Group helpline.
- The Company shall establish a system to prevent any adverse treatment of a person who makes a report under the preceding paragraph based on the fact that he/she made such report.
- For the purpose of auditing the internal controls of the Company and each Group company by Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Company shall determine the matters that the executives and employees of the Company and each Group company, or any recipient of a report from such executive or employee of the Company, should report to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and shall establish the following systems:
- Systems to ensure that Audit & Supervisory Board Members can effectively conduct the audit of the Company in relation to the matters concerning policies regarding the allocation of costs arising from the performance of duties by Audit & Supervisory Board Members
- If an Audit & Supervisory Board Member claims costs arising from the performance of its duties, Members of the Board shall properly correspond to such claim in order to ensure that the audit is effectively conducted.
- Members of the Board representing the Company and Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall facilitate their mutual understanding through periodic meetings, regarding the status of the audits conducted by Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and other important issues.
-
The relationship amongst Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall be strengthened by measures such as:
● Audit & Supervisory Board Members and General Manager of Auditing Department shall exchange documents regarding the cooperation between Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Auditing Department; and
● The Auditing Department and Accounting Auditor shall have regular meetings with Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
- Systems to ensure appropriateness of financial reports
- The Company shall develop internal controls sufficient to ensure the appropriateness of all financial reports.
Summary of Our Efforts under the Fundamental Policy to Enhance Operational
Compliance Systems
-
Efforts related to"Systems to ensure that Members of the Board and the employees carry out their duties in compliance with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation"
The Board has established its internal compliance-related rules, including the "Group Action Guidelines,"taking account of enactments and revisions of laws and regulations, changes in social circumstances, compliance issues that actually occurred in the Group, and so forth, and Members of the Board are taking the initiative to faithfully comply with these rules.
In order to enhance compliance awareness on a company-wide scale, the Company provides all the executives and employees with the training through e-learning and issues"Compliance News"periodically, which covers typical compliance issues.
In addition, while the Company's internal rules are strictly applied in order to thoroughly prevent the Company's executives and employees from engaging in bid rigging, the Company also provides the"training seminars for compliance with Anti-Monopoly Act"instructed by an external lawyer every year mainly to the executives and employees who belong to the marketing and sales divisions.
Furthermore, the Company conducts compliance questionnaire surveys to all the executives and employees every year to identify issues relating to compliance to be grasped in the Company and addresses various improvement measures.
Regarding the corporate ethics helpline system (whistleblowing system), the Company distributes"helpline cards"describing the outline of the system and listing contacts for reporting to all the executives, employees, etc. In addition, the Company makes continuous efforts to ensure that the executives and employees are aware of and understand the system through"Compliance News,"etc., and regularly reports the status of its compliance through the system to the management.
In order to make such measures for promoting compliance more effective, the Compliance Committee headed by an external lawyer reviews and verifies the status of implementing such measures and enhances them as appropriate.
- Efforts related to"Systems to retain and manage information regarding the performance of duties by Members of the Board"
The Company has established its internal information-related rules, including the "Fundamental Policy on Information Management,"to ensure the proper storage and management of corporate information.
In addition, the Company takes various information security measures appropriately as required to deal with such risks as data breaches, computer virus infections, and makes continuous efforts to ensure that the executives and employees understand information security rules and measures through periodical education using systems such as e-learning.
In the fiscal year 2023, we developed an environment where generated AI, such as ChatGPT, can securely be utilized internally. In order to accelerate DX efforts, we further launched DX Academy, an educational program for all employees with an aim to raise their security awareness and help them acquire digital literacy.
(3) Efforts related to"Systems and provisions for the management of risk of loss"
The Company has established its internal risk management-related rules including the"Risk Management Policy", under the risk management system headed by the President as the"chief executive"and the Chief of Business Administration Division as the"CRO (Chief Risk management Officer)", and classified operational risks according to their levels of importance. It also has established a company- wide risk management system while clarifying the departments in charge, and reviewed the system every year. In addition, regarding risk events that may have significant impacts on our Group's business activities, we have centralized information and have continuously followed up in determining the response policy and measures to prevent recurrence.
With regard to quality and construction schedule management, which is the cornerstone of the Group's business, we have strengthened our quality control system, initiated with the independence of the quality control department, and implemented measures such as reenforcing the allocation of human resources in consideration of the specific features of each construction work.
In order to respond to emergencies and large-scale disasters, the Company has established its internal risk management-related rules including the"Policy on Business Continuity in Times of Disaster"and annually conducts drills for responding to disasters and e-leaning in accordance with these rules. In the training drill for a large-scale disaster (Business Continuity Plan) conducted in the fiscal year 2023, the Company reinforced its company-wide support systems and alternating of head office functions assuming situations where means of communication are limited, in preparation to the earthquake directly beneath the capital.
With respect to working environment improvement, various initiatives are introduced by the Company as a whole, as attempts to comply with the maximum limit on overtime hours under the governmental regulation that has as well been applied to the construction industry from the fiscal year 2024, including"ensuring appropriate human resources allocation and construction schedule","strengthening the support system of the head office and branches", and"active utilization of ICT and DX promotion". In addition, the Auditing Department conducts internal audits and promotes to continuously improve the risk management system.
- Efforts related to"Systems to ensure the efficient performance of duties by Members of the Board"
In order to make the decision-making function more vivid and fruitful and furthermore enhance the supervisory function of the Board, the Company has reviewed the scope of the Board's business execution function, introduced swift decision-making by delegating substantial authority to the management (business execution side) since the fiscal year 2020, and promoted our measures for continuous improvement of the operation of the Board.
In the fiscal year 2023, in the aim of further enhancement of the Board's deliberation, the Company attempted delegation of its authority to the executive side through implementing re-evaluation of the agenda structure of the Board and revisions in its corporate regulations, based on agenda analysis and effectiveness evaluation of the Board, the same approach practiced in the previous fiscal year. In addition, the Company appropriately reported the matters such as important management issues and specific implementation status thereof, based on the discussions in management meetings and President' inspection, and carried out periodic monitoring on the execution status.
Furthermore, the Company organized the"meetings for exchange of opinions" among Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Members, reviewed the matters to be brought before the Board based on the analysis of the Board's agenda, and held meetings of the Board utilizing online meeting systems.
(5) Efforts related to"Systems to ensure proper operation of Group companies"
On the basis of our structure of values and policies including the"Taisei Group Philosophy,"the Company has been promoting the establishment of systems for reporting from Group companies to the Company, risk management systems, and compliance systems in accordance with its internal rules such as the "Fundamental Policy Concerning Group Operation"and the"Operational Guidelines Concerning Group Operation."
In order to ensure the effectiveness of its risk management system, the Company conducts internal audits on the Group companies by its Auditing Department and provides support and guidance to the Group companies by its risk management related departments. With regard to the Group helpline system (whistleblowing system), the Company regularly monitors operation status of the system with its major domestic Group companies and makes continuous efforts to ensure that the executives and employees of such Group companies are aware of and understand the system.
In order to ensure the effectiveness of its compliance system, the Company carries out Group compliance questionnaire surveys to the executives and employees, etc. at all Group companies every year to grasp compliance issues to be addressed by the Group, and provides assistance and guidance to the Group companies so as to strive to promote compliance.
In addition, the Company provides assistance on structuring organizations and effective use of management resources of the Group companies and also conducts the inspection towards the CEO of the Group companies twice a year to share management goals of the whole Group, and by holding Group company liaison meetings whose themes including technology, production, and sales, the Company promotes smooth communication and mutual understanding among the Group companies and works on challenges shared by them.
In the fiscal year 2023, the Management Committee and the Governance System Review Committee conducted monitoring on correspondence situation of personnel exchange system between the Company and its Group companies, and delegation of its authority to the management (executive officers) of major Group companies through the setup of a management committee thereof, the measures institutionalized in the fiscal year 2022 as a part of the Group-governance reconstruction, and further proceeded with deliberations regarding the arising issues, etc.
Additionally, in consequence of mergers of P.S. Mitsubishi Construction Co., Ltd. and Satohide Corporation to the Group, the Company has built a management system and carried out its group management in the fiscal year 2023, taking account of the characteristics of each Group company, while organizing regulations regarding group administration to achieve integrated management as the Group, highly regarding the management autonomy of these two companies.
Following the fiscal year 2022, the Company continued to strive to propagate our structure of values and policies to all executives and employees of the Group companies by taking various measures in the fiscal year 2023, and confirmed the level of their awareness through questionnaire surveys.
- Efforts related to"Systems regarding the employees supporting Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the independence of such employees from Members of the Board and ensuring effective instructions from Audit & Supervisory Board Members to such employees"
Audit & Supervisory Board Members and General Manager of Human Resources Department discuss in advance and determine assignments, transfers, evaluations and other issues regarding the staff of Audit & Supervisory Board Members' Department whose primary role is to assist the performance of duties by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and allocate appropriate personnel. In addition, each department properly performs its duties such as provision of the required information so that Audit & Supervisory Board Members'Department is able to properly perform duties instructed by Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
- Efforts related to"Systems for reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and preventing the adverse treatment of persons who make reports"
The Company has established its system to provide information with Audit & Supervisory Board Members in accordance with"Matters to Be Reported to the Audit & Supervisory Board/Audit & Supervisory Board Members"and"Documents to Be Made Available to Audit & Supervisory Board Members."Members of the Board and other managers in charge of the business line take actions such as timely and periodical report and provision of documents to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and arrangement for Audit & Supervisory Board Members to attend important meetings, in accordance with its standards of application for or at the request of Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
In addition, operation status of the corporate ethics helpline system and the Group helpline system is regularly reported to meetings of the Management Committee and the Board which are attended by Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
The Company ensures that those who report or request for consultation are not treated in a disadvantageous manner by operating the systems and stipulating the provisions in its internal rules to that effect.
- Efforts related to"System to ensure that Audit & Supervisory Board Members can effectively conduct audits of the Company in relation to the matters concerning policies regarding the allocation of costs arising from the performance of duties by Audit & Supervisory Board Members"
Costs arising from the performance of duties by Audit & Supervisory Board Members, including expenses incurred for auditing and obtaining opinions from external specialists, are treated properly to ensure the effectiveness of audits.
In addition, Members of the Board who are Representative Directors exchange opinions with Audit & Supervisory Board Members periodically, and the Auditing Department and the Accounting Auditor hold regular meetings and coordinate with Audit & Supervisory Board Members, to facilitate their mutual understanding and enhance the effectiveness of audits.
(9) Efforts related to"Systems to ensure appropriateness of financial reports"
The Company formulates evaluation policies in consultation with accounting auditors every year and conducts internal evaluation according to such policies. Through monitoring on a regular basis, the Company continuously studies and evaluates whether the procedures for reducing risks of false financial reporting are effective.
To ensure that the internal control systems for financial reporting are continuously effective, messages from President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company are posted on the Company's intranet towards the executives and employees, and educational activities by e-learning are also provided to them.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS（Year ended March 31, 2024）
Millions of Yen
Shareholders'equity
Retained
Total
Common stock
Capital surplus
Treasury stock
shareholders'
earnings
equity
Balance as of April 1, 2023
122,742
30,382
562,774
(906)
714,992
Changes during the period
Dividends
(24,384)
(24,384)
Profit attributable to
40,272
40,272
owners of parent
Acquisition of treasury
(20,010)
(20,010)
stock
Disposal of treasury
0
18
18
stock
Cancellation of treasury
(19,999)
19,999
―
stock
Transfer from retained
19,999
(19,999)
―
earnings to capital
surplus
Reversal of revaluation
58
58
reserve for land
Change in ownership
interest of parent due
(0)
(0)
to transactions with
non-controlling interests
Changes other than
shareholders'equity,
net (*1)
Total changes during the
―
(0)
(4,052)
7
(4,045)
period
Balance as of March 31, 2024
122,742
30,382
558,721
(898)
710,947
Millions of Yen
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Unrealized
Unrealized
Foreign
Remeasurements
Total
Non-
Total net
gains on
losses on
Revaluation
accumulated
currency
controlling
available-for-
hedging
reserve for
of defined benefit
other
assets
translation
interests
sale securities,
derivatives,
land
plans
comprehensive
adjustments
net of taxes
net of taxes
income
Balance as of April 1, 2023
97,090
(6)
1,235
237
15,638
114,194
4,756
833,944
Changes during the period
Dividends
(24,384)
Profit attributable to
40,272
owners of parent
Acquisition of treasury
(20,010)
stock
Disposal of treasury
18
stock
Cancellation of treasury
―
stock
Transfer from retained
―
earnings to capital
surplus
Reversal of revaluation
(58)
(58)
―
reserve for land
Change in ownership
interest of parent due
(0)
to transactions with
non-controlling interests
Changes other than
57,205
5
2,293
44,747
104,250
26,909
131,160
shareholders'equity,
net (*1)
Total changes during the
57,205
5
(58)
2,293
44,747
104,192
26,909
127,056
period
Balance as of March 31, 2024
154,295
(1)
1,176
2,530
60,385
218,387
31,666
961,000
(*1) Excluding the reversal of revaluation reserve for land.
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Basis of Presenting Consolidated Financial Statements:
The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Taisei Corporation (the"Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively the"Group") have been prepared in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Companies Act and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan "Japanese( GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards.
1. Principal Accounting Policies
(1) Consolidation
① The number of consolidated subsidiaries
59 companies
Main consolidated subsidiaries
TAISEI YURAKU REAL ESTATE Co., Ltd.
TAISEI ROTEC CORPORATION
P.S. MITSUBISHI CONSTRUCTION Co., Ltd.
② Main non-consolidated subsidiaries
EHIME HOSPITAL PARTNERS Ltd.
OMIYA CROSS POINT Co., Ltd.
(The reason for excluding these subsidiaries from consolidation)
Non-consolidated subsidiaries are excluded from the scope of consolidation because these companies are small companies and the sums of each of the total assets, sales, net income (equal to share interest) and retained earnings (equal to share interest) of these companies have not had any significant impacts on the consolidated financial statements.
- Changes in scope of consolidation
P.S. MITSUBISHI CONSTRUCTION Co., Ltd. and 1 0 other companies were included in the scope of consolidation due to the acquisition of shares by the Group.
TAISEI CLEAN ENERGY CORPORATION and 3 other companies were included in the scope of consolidation due to new establishment.
HOTEL PRECEDE KORIYAMA Co., Ltd. was excluded from the scope of consolidation due to liquidation.
(2) Equity method
- The number of companies accounted for using the equity method.
Non-consolidated subsidiaries
16 companies
Affiliates
47 companies
Main affiliates accounted for using the equity method
CSCEC-TAISEI CONSTRUCTION, LTD.
P.T. INDOTAISEI INDAH DEVELOPMENT
- Main non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates that have not been accounted for using the equity method
TOYO MANUFACTURING Co., Ltd
(The reason for excluding these subsidiaries and affiliates from scope of the equity method)
Non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates are excluded from scope of the equity method because not only each company's net income (equal to share interest) and retained earnings (equal to share interest) but also sums of each of these figures have no significant impact on the consolidated financial statements.
- Changes in scope of equity method
2 companies newly established and 2 companies whose shares were acquired by the Group were included in the scope of equity method.
1 company whose shares were sold by the Company and 2 liquidated companies were excluded from the scope of equity method.
