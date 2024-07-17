May 2024

Taisei Corporation

Summary of President's Speech and Main Questions and Answers at Financial Results Briefing for Medium-Term Business Plan (2024- 2026) and FY2023

1. Summary of President's SpeechIntroduction

In 2021, we, Taisei Group, formulated [TAISEI VISION 2030] as our vision for the next 10 years. Today, I would like to brief you on the new Medium-Term Business Plan, which is the second phase toward the year 2030.

While basics of the vision remain unchanged, a profit-oriented approach has been reinforced in light of our recent performance.

Assumptions of [TAISEI VISION 2030] Achievement Plan

(1) Summary of the previous Medium-Term Business Plan: We were unable to achieve any of our profit targets. This is because of decline in the contract price due to fiercely competitive environment and the abnormal soaring construction costs. Meanwhile, positive results were seen in energy and environment business, safety, technology development, and M&A.

(2) Medium- to long-term external environment and structural changes: While there has been a strong appetite for investment regarding construction demand, conditions on the supply side remain challenging, and we expect the gap between supply and demand will widen, increasing upward pressure on construction costs.

long-term external environment and structural changes: While there has been a strong appetite for investment regarding construction demand, conditions on the supply side remain challenging, and we expect the gap between supply and demand will widen, increasing upward pressure on construction costs. Of the three Xs identified as structural changes, two M&As have been concluded in the Group, especially regarding "IX: Industry Transformation." There is a need for the overall industry to keep enhancing productivity and supply capacities to address the growing shortage of engineers and workers.

(3) Corporate culture reform: We launched our corporate culture reform project

last summer against the background of failures and troubles we have caused in the most recent years. This encourages "change to proactive behavior" through transforming the thinking and behavioral patterns of executives and employees, and enabling them to fully demonstrate their individual abilities, as a management commitment to create new value for customers and society.