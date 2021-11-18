Taisei : Summary of President's Speech and Main Questions and Answers at Financial Results Briefing for first half of FY2021 11/18/2021 | 02:42am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields November 2021 Taisei Corporation Summary of President's Speech and Main Questions and Answers at Financial Results Briefing for first half of FY2021 1. Summary of President's Speech Identifying the business environment The current business environment surrounding civil engineering continues to be steady, mainly in public works spending, and in the future, domestic demand for civil engineering is expected to remain strong backed by demand for preparations for increasingly devastating natural disasters and renewal of deteriorating infrastructure as well as the government's policy of building up national resilience.

We believe that the reasons for steady profitability include the minimum bid price system for public works and the bidding methods that take factors other than pricing into account.

In addition, given the recent situation in which units of construction work are becoming large when orders are placed and the fact that design and construction, ECI*, and other projects that allow major contractors to display their overall abilities are being offered continuously, we reckon that we will be able to maintain a current profitability level in the years to come.

ECI stands for Early Contractor Involvement. In this method, contractors undertake projects in which it is difficult to define detailed specifications at the time of ordering by getting involved from the design phase.

Mainly because many very large redevelopment projects are underway in the capital area, demand for building construction is expected to remain strong in the future, but in the current competitive environment, we still face difficulties chiefly in winning large construction projects.

The reason for the current intense competition is that general contractors actively move to win orders out of concern for the future after completion of the Olympics- related projects. Since this is largely attributed to psychological effects, we predict that the price competition will calm down as general contractors come to confirm that demand continues to be strong.

If the fact that general contractors have no excess supply capabilities is taken into consideration, we expect that the competitive environment, which is at its worst at present, will improve gradually. Prospects for the current fiscal year The financial results for the first half of the year declined compared to the same period of the previous year, but they remained steady against the initial forecast. In terms of full-year forecast, while orders were revised downward because a large project expected in the beginning of the year were postponed, sales and income remained unchanged from the initial forecast.

We aim at increasing profits through acquiring additional works and other efforts. Shareholder return Based on the current business performance and financial situation, we have decided to carry out additional acquisition of the company's own shares equivalent to 10 billion yen on the top of 10 billion yen shares already acquired.

This means that as in the previous term, we will repurchase 20 billion yen's worth of our own stock during the current term, and the total payout ratio compared to the previous term's net income is approximately 50%.

The investment plans and M&A investments included in the Medium-Term Business Plan are important, but enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation is also an important management task. We will continue to take flexible measures in the years to come. Progress of the Medium-Term Business Plan While working on focus areas based on the key measures indicated in the Medium- Term Business Plan, we are striving to expand the sector specialized in building renovation of our domestic construction business.

In particular, we predict that demand for Renewal ZEB, a project aimed at converting existing buildings into Net-Zero-Energy Buildings through building renovation work, will grow in the future. So we are proceeding with plans to convert the buildings at our Osaka and Yokohama branches as well as factories of group companies into ZEBs through renewal.

In addition, since we show a positive attitude toward such investments whenever we see an opportunity, we are obtaining more and more information on possible M&A investments. We feel that such investments have become more likely than before.

Industry restructuring had not progressed in the construction sector, which is essentially a labor-intensive industry that requires no large investments. But in recent years, large investments in a wide range of areas, such as DX-related and environment- and energy-related technology development, has become an urgent issue to be addressed. The situation has changed, leaving general contractors unable to survive unless they address this issue without delay.

The best scenario for M&A is not for only Taisei to profit one-sidedly but for both partners to build a win-win relationship while complementing each other's strengths and weaknesses.

The present difficult situation may continue until the end of the fiscal year. Q: You say that the competitive environment for domestic construction is the worst now. Why do you think so? There are no specific grounds for saying so, but if the fact that general contractors have no extra supply capabilities is taken into consideration, the competitive environment is unlikely to become even worse.

The reason for the current intense competition is that general contractors actively move to win orders out of concern for the future after completion of the Olympics- related projects. Since this is largely attributed to psychological effects, we expect that the price competition will gradually quiet down. Isn't there currently a trend in which general contractors' VE* proposals are not easily accepted? A: When costs are rising, clients are probably more likely to accept not just VE proposals but other proposals from general contractors as well. * VE stands for Value Engineering. This refers to reducing costs without lowering performance and value. Q: What measures are you taking to mitigate the effects of sharp rises in the prices of materials and other unfavorable trends? The prices of steel and other materials are rising sharply, but mainly due to early procurement, the effects on our current financial results are limited.

When winning projects in the future, it is important to conclude contracts on the condition that price increases are basically covered by the client.

With respect to projects for which contracts are concluded on the condition that price fluctuation risks will be assumed by the general contractor, we will offer tenders that fully reflect such risks.

If we decide that such risks are too large, we may decline to bid for some projects. Why did the building construction gross margin ratio for the July-September period improve compared to the first quarter? This is because the number of small- and medium-sized projects completed increased during the period up to the second quarter. Q: In order to achieve the profit goals for the final year of the Medium-Term Business Plan, it is necessary to improve the profit ratio, but as the harsh competitive environment continues, how will do so? We will improve the profit ratio by increasing sales where we are focusing our efforts, namely the renewal sector and the engineering business. What are the prospects for the civil engineering gross margin ratio for the second half of the year? Since there are several projects that will be completed during the period up to the end of the term, we expect that the gross margin will improve gradually as we strive to achieve the goal for the entire year. Can you continue to maintain the current profit level for the domestic civil engineering business in the future? Though projects in the private sector face difficulties, if we can win orders for additional work as we have done in the past, we believe that we will be able to maintain the current profit level in the future. Q: Can you tell us about your stance toward the repurchase of treasury stock? We do not pay particular attention to quantitative indicators such as the total payout ratio, but we are aware of the problem that we have a larger number of shares issued than other firms in the industry. While looking at the balance with investment plans and M&A investments as included in the Medium-Term Business Plan, we will continue to make flexible decisions in the future.

In conjunction with the recent announcement of the repurchase of treasury stock, we published a policy of writing off all treasury stock repurchased in the past.

Formerly, we did not write it off based on the expectation that information on M&A projects would be provided, but we clarified our approach to M&A in the Medium-Term Business Plan; this therefore reduced the meaning of such ownership. In addition, we determined that it would be better to completely eliminate shareholder concerns about treasury stock being released again. For these reasons, we recently published the policy of writing it off. What is your policy for cross-shareholdings? Our policy remains the same as in the past.

Cross-shareholdings that are considered to be economically reasonable in the medium to long run as the result of an examination by the Board of Directors will continue, and those which are no longer regarded to be so will be disposed of as required. Q: You widely show a positive attitude toward industry restructuring, but do you have the impression that there is growing interest in such restructuring in the industry? We do not yet have the feeling that there is growing interest in such restructuring. However, given the recent situation that requires huge investments to achieve carbon neutrality, we predict that some firms, especially provincial ones, will face difficulties in keeping up with this trend. We have hopes that the industry's interest in restructuring will grow in the future. Can we assume that in M&A investments, you will give higher priority to firms that will contribute to strengthening the engineering area? Since engineering is originally an area in which Taisei is strong, we will consider such M&A projects, if any, in order to further develop our strengths. Are you winning more and more orders for Renewal ZEB? How many orders do you aim to win in the future? A: We aim to win orders going forward. We expect that demand for Renewal ZEB will certainly grow, and at present, we are proceeding with plans to apply Renewal ZEB to the buildings of our branches and other facilities. Initial plans call for the further improvement of ZEB technology and its application to sales operations. Through these plans, we will strive to win orders in the future. Our initial goal is to win orders worth around 10-20 billion yen. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

